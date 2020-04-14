Australia’s Greatest Golfer: Karrie Webb v Eric Cremin

The first of our female legends enters the fray as Karrie Webb takes on two-time Australian PGA champion Eric Cremin in Match 3 to determine Australia’s Greatest Golfer.

Karrie Webb won seven major championships.

She won four of the eight majors contested in 2000-2001 and finished outside the top 10 just once in the other four, tied for 15th at the 2001 Women’s British Open.

Of Webb’s 41 career wins on the LPGA Tour 13 came across just two seasons from 1999-2000. In comparison, fellow Queenslander Greg Norman won 20 times during his career on the PGA TOUR.

The Women’s World Rankings weren’t established until February 2006, a year in which Webb played in 21 events, won five, was runner-up three times and top-10 on 13 occasions to rise as high as No.2 in the world.

If we measured our best players purely by tournament wins alone the case for Webb as our greatest ever is a compelling one.

Whether it was her naturally shy demeanour or the lack of exposure afforded women’s sport in general 20 years ago, Webb’s glittering career struggled to garner the widespread recognition within the Australian public that it undoubtedly deserved.

From the time she became the youngest ever winner of the Women’s British Open in 1995 we almost expected Webb to win every time she teed it up, and were somewhat shocked when she didn’t.

Like so many of our greats, Webb’s influence has carried through into the next generation, the establishment of the Karrie Webb Series and Scholarship providing the likes of Minjee Lee and Hannah Green with invaluable insight and exposure to the elite level of women’s professional golf whilst still amateurs finding their way.

Another prolific winner in an era of highly-talented Australian professionals was Eric Cremin.

Cremin stunned Australian golf when he claimed the 1937 Australian PGA Championship whilst still an assistant professional at The Australian Golf Club in Sydney, winning the NSW PGA that same year and both events again the following year, the only player to ever achieve the unique feat.

His playing career was stalled by World War II but when it resumed it did so in spectacular fashion.

Runner-up in the Australian PGA on seven occasions between 1946 and 1962, Cremin won the 1949 Australian Open at The Australian and was ninth at the 1951 Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

Renowned for his putting, Cremin won a host of state PGAs and Opens against the likes of Norman von Nida, Ossie Pickworth, Kel Nagle and good friend Alan Murray, the last of his 28 professional wins coming at the 1960 Adelaide Advertiser Tournament.

Karrie Webb

Career wins: 57

Major wins: 7 (1999 du Maurier Classic, 2000 Nabisco Championship, US Women’s Open, 2001 McDonald’s LPGA Championship, US Women’s Open, 2002 Weetabix Women’s British Open, 2006 Kraft Nabisco Championship)

LPGA Tour wins: 41

Women’s Australian Open: Won (2000, 2002, 2007, 2008, 2014)

Australian Ladies Masters: Won (1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2005, 2007, 2010, 2013)

Eric Cremin

Career wins: 28

Major wins: Nil

Australasian Tour wins: 28

Australian Open: Won (1949)

Australian PGA: Won (1937, 1938)