Australia’s Greatest Golfer: Bob Shearer v Hannah Green

Comparing what Bob Shearer achieved over his decorated 30-year career and that of Hannah Green – yet to chalk up five years as a pro – might be most difficult match of the opening round of our search for Australia’s Greatest Golfer.

A winner on both the PGA TOUR and European Tour, Shearer was a colossus of Australian golf throughout the 1970s and into the ‘80s, winning the Australasian Order of Merit title on four occasions between 1974 and 1982.

Winner of the Australian Amateur in 1969 when he defeated Ross Murray 6&5 in the final, Shearer’s first professional victory came at the 1974 Coca-Cola Lakes Open, the first in what would be an unblemished record in playoffs on the Australasian Tour.

Shearer’s 18 wins locally came invariably in two ways, crushing the field or breaking hearts in playoffs.

His third win of 1974 was a nine-stroke victory at the Chrysler Classic at Royal Melbourne, a margin of victory that he would repeat at the 1976 New Zealand Airlines Classic.

On the back of his success in Australia in 1974 Shearer enjoyed a breakout year in Europe in 1975, winning twice in the space of three weeks and finishing the year fifth on the Order of Merit.

Shearer spent much of the next decade playing in the US but would return to Europe later in his career, notching four wins on the Seniors Tour, the first of which came just two weeks after his 50th birthday.

The Victorian’s career year came in 1982 when he not only won on the PGA TOUR for the first time but claimed the New South Wales Open and Australian Open, adding the Australian PGA Championship to his career resume 12 months later.

Evaluating Green’s career is problematic in that the best is surely ahead of her but she has already joined a select band of Australian golfers.

Under the tutelage of Ritchie Smith who has also guided siblings Minjee and Min Woo Lee to golf’s upper echelons, Green turned professional in 2016 after an amateur career that featured wins at the Dunes Medal and Victorian Women’s Amateur.

If her amateur accomplishments perhaps didn’t match up to those of others to join the pro ranks she displayed a winning mentality from the moment she stepped into the play-for-pay ranks.

Playing on the secondary Symetra Tour in the US Green won three times, was named Rookie of the Year and finished second on the Order of Merit, guaranteeing a rapid elevation to the LPGA Tour in 2018.

Her third-place finish at the Women’s Australian Open was Green’s only top-10 result from 24 starts in her rookie season but in 2019 she rose to prominence in a way few could have expected.

At just 22 years of age Green defied the odds to go wire-to-wire to win her first major at the 2019 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, just the third Australian player to win a women’s major.

Providing an exclamation point on her arrival was a second LPGA Tour title at the Cambia Portland Classic and being named the winner of the Greg Norman Medal at the end of the year.

Bob Shearer

Career wins: 27

PGA TOUR wins: 1

European Tour wins: 2

Australasian Tour wins: 18

Australian Open: Won (1982)

Australian PGA: Won (1983)

Hannah Green

Career wins: 7

LPGA Tour wins: 2

ALPG Tour wins: 2

Women’s Australian Open: 3rd (2018)

Oates Vic Open: T3 (2018)