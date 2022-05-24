Australian team announced for Four Nations Cup - PGA of Australia

The PGA of Australia will be represented by Jamie Hook, TJ King, Matthew Guyatt and Murray Lott at the inaugural Four Nations Cup to be staged at the Kyalami Country Club in South Africa in September.

Originally scheduled to be played in Australia in September 2020, Team Australia will line up against PGA Professionals representing Canada, New Zealand and South Africa in what will now become an annual fixture.

Australia’s team consists of the top four finishers from the PGA Professionals Championship Final at Links Hope Island in January, adding a new level of motivation for this year’s state qualifying events that will commence soon.

Given golf was only re-admitted as an Olympic sport in 2016, opportunities to don the green and gold are extremely rare for professional golfers, the implementation of the Four Nations Cup turning childhood dreams into reality.

“I dreamed of playing for Australia as a kid,” says Guyatt, who is currently employed at Nudgee Golf Club but will soon move across town to Gailes Golf Club.

“For me it was cricket growing up and then I switched and had that golf focus.

“Even though I played well at Interstate Series and beat some exceptionally good players, I never made it into an Eisenhower Trophy team or anything like that so you feel in a sense that it’s gone.

“To now actually be part of Team Australia and be part of an Aussie four-man team is really cool.”

A highly respected PGA Professional based at Victoria Park Golf Complex in Brisbane, Lott’s career in golf is diverse having spent time on tour playing and caddying before channelling his energies into coaching.

The 2007 PGA Professionals champion, Lott has made an instant impact on the SParms PGA Legends Tour since turning 50 last year and says the chance to play for Australia is a significant moment in his career.

“I get teary listening to the national anthem when the Olympics are on and things like that. It strikes a chord for me,” Lott explains.

“It’s such a lovely, non-commercial thing to do, to represent your country.

“It is representing your country in a very pure way.

“To say that you are an Olympian or that you have represented your country is an incredible personal honour.”

Mount Coolum Golf Club Assistant Professional TJ King and Pacific Dunes Golf Club’s Head Professional Jamie Hook both grew up dreaming of pulling on the green and gold jersey of the Australian Kangaroos rugby league team.

Following a switch to golf, Hook earned selection in New South Wales Schoolboy team but never imagined he would one day earn a call-up for his country.

“I’ve been lucky enough to represent the golf club, district and state but never my country,” said Hook, who finished two shots clear to win at Hope Island.

“I’m looking forward to being a part of the team and bringing that trophy home.”

A recent graduate of the Membership Pathway Program, King has been advancing his game on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, culminating with a confidence-boosting tie for 16th at the recent Tailor-made Building Services NT PGA Championship.

“Learning each event I play, learning that it’s more between the ears,” said King, who qualified for the PGA Professionals Championship Final by winning the North Queensland qualifier at Mackay Golf Club.

“I’ve definitely taken a lot out of these events and making this team has given me more confidence, which showed at Northern Territory.”

The Four Nations Cup will be played over five rounds with three to be played as fourball matches and two as singles matches.

One point will be awarded per victory with all halved matches earning half a point. A total of 60 points are available across all the teams with a maximum of 30 points to be won by an individual team.

Australia is scheduled to host the 2023 Four Nations Cup followed by Canada (2024) and New Zealand (2025).

The Womens PGA Cup will be played for the second time in late October in New Mexico.

Australian qualifying events have been conducted and the team will be formally announced in the coming weeks.