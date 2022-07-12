Australian golf’s greatest team event turns 30 - PGA of Australia

Ask any of the more than 1 million people to have played The Scramble to recount their experience and inevitably there is a treasured memory to share.

Whether it is a glorious moment of triumph, an abject failure that is never forgotten or simply the opportunity to play in a team environment with friends and family, The Scramble generates memories that stay with you long after the final putt drops.

In 2022 The Scramble celebrates 30 years of making memories with the promise of many more to come.

Since 1997 alone there have been 12,178 Scramble events conducted at golf clubs throughout Australia, 64 per cent of those held in regional areas.

An estimated six million swings have produced some 1.8 million birdies all with the primary purpose of securing a place at the coveted Championship Final.

But with an average of more than 30,000 competitors every year for the past three decades, The Scramble offers so much more than a shot at glory.

“When we speak to people about their experience playing The Scramble the words we hear most often are ‘team’, ‘friends’, ‘family’ and ‘fun’,” says PGA of Australia Events Manager, Lou Meagher.

“Golfers don’t often have the opportunity to play in team events and each and every year we see a great sense of camaraderie not only within individual teams but all the teams who take part.

“It’s quite extraordinary to think that over the past 30 years more than one million people have teed it up in a Scramble event.

“There really is nothing else like it and why after 30 years it continues to grow in popularity.”

The 2021/2022 Scramble season saw 32,364 participants take part on the way to the Championship Final at Twin Waters won by Bankstown Golf Club (Mixed) and Rossdale Golf Club (Womens).

The addition of a dedicated Womens competition in 2005 added a new dimension to The Scramble and given the influx in golf participation the past two years, the expectation is that it will continue to grow.

“Golf has experienced a significant period of growth in participation and The Scramble is an ideal format for those people who are perhaps relatively new to our sport,” said PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman.

“Anyone with a registered handicap can take part and the team element and Ambrose format creates the ideal mix of a competitive yet fun environment.

“Each year since 2005 we have seen an increase in events staged specifically for women and I have no doubt we will see that trend continue in the upcoming 2022 Scramble season.

“Australia’s club golfers have made it the most popular team event for the past 30 years and we’re excited to see their support continue for many years to come.”

Don’t miss out on being part of the 30th year celebrations of Australia’s largest teams golf event. Grab three friends and enter an event near you today.

For the full Scramble schedule visit: https://thescramble.com.au/event.

If your club would like to host a Scramble event click here.