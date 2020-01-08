Australian golfers and PGA Tour pledge support to bushfire relief

Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith have started a campaign to raise money for the Australian bushfires relief effort.

With the support of other Australian tour players and the PGA Tour, Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith have vowed to kick in money for each birdie or eagle they make this week at the Sony Open in Hawaii, with the PGA Tour matching up to $125,000.

Leishman has vowed to donate $500 a birdie and $1000 an eagle this week.

Supporters of his have added to this taking it up over $800 a birdie and $2,000 an eagle.

Leishman’s Begin Again Foundation has also vowed to match general donations up to $5,000.

“I am calling on my fellow TOUR pros to join the cause and create enough support so we can maximize the donations from the Presidents Cup and TOUR itself as well,” Leishman said.

“This is a global crisis and a cause close to my heart.”

Smith was quick to jump on board, rallying to his nations cause. He will also pledge $500 a birdie and $1000 an eagle this week.

His uncle from Tumbarumba, a town not far from the nation’s capital in Canberra, lost his house, tractors, horses and most of his farm. Smith had him flee to his Florida home.

“People all over Australia are doing it tough at the moment and if we can help in some small way hopefully that keeps some of the morale a little higher,” Smith said.

Smith and Leishman aren’t the only Australian golfers vowing to help out as they can.

Lucas Herbert and Sarah Kemp are among others who will all be donating money across the next few months of golf.

“Watching these fires burn in my home country of Australia is devastating,” Kemp said.

“During the ISPS HANDA Vic Open and ISPS HANDA Australian Open, I will be donating $40 for every birdie and $20 per birdie during the Australian Ladies Bonville Classic and Women’s NSW Open to the Australian Red Cross disaster relief and recovery.

“My parents almost lost their house two months ago. Fortunately, only part of their back fence was burnt. So many other Australian residents haven’t been so lucky.”

Herbert has offered to match Kemp’s philanthropy at next month’s Vic Open.

To support the Australian Red Cross, visit https://bit.ly/2ZTF0PZ