Australian Golf Power Rankings: February 4 - PGA of Australia

Australians made their presence known on the major tours this past week as the 2024-2025 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia season approaches crunch time.

Sydney’s Cam Davis conjured a shot that sent social media into a tailspin on his way to a share of fifth at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am as West Australian Minjee Lee produced her career-low round on the LPGA Tour – 10-under 62 – with an Odyssey Golf broomstick putter in play for the first time.

This week sees the men’s and women’s Vic Open championships played at 13th Beach Golf Links while internationally, the LIV Golf season kicks off in Saudi Arabia, the PGA TOUR is at the WM Phoenix Open, the DP World Tour is in Qatar and Cassie Porter makes her LPGA debut as one of seven Aussies playing the Founders Cup in Florida.

10. Kelsey Bennett (New entry)

At a career high of 319 on the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking after finishing tied for 14th at Webex Players Series Murray River. Can improve on that even further with a good result at this week’s Vic Open as she readies herself for a rookie season on the Ladies European Tour.

9. Jordan Doull (Last week: 9)

The Webex Players Series Perth champion was tied for 10th at Rosebud and tied for 19th at Cobram Barooga to continue his push towards the Order of Merit rewards on offer at season’s end. Has risen 578 places in the Official World Golf Ranking since the start of the year.

8. Anthony Quayle (8)

Moved up one spot on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit to seventh despite a disappointing finish at Webex Players Series Murray River where he finished tied for 32nd. Arguably the hottest player on the Australasian Tour without a win this season.

7. Minjee Lee (New entry)

With the broomstick putter in the bag for the first time, Lee shot a career-low 10-under 62 in the final round of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in Florida. The two-time major winner needed just 51 putts across the final two rounds to start her year with a tie for fourth, her best result since the Blue Bay LPGA in March last year.

6. David Micheluzzi (6)

Currently at a career high of 191 in the Official World Golf Ranking as he continues to grow in confidence on the DP World Tour. Book-ended his tie for 49th at the Bahrain Championship with rounds of 69 and is entered to play this week in Qatar.

5. Elvis Smylie (4)

The BMW Australian PGA champion returns to action on the DP World Tour this week at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters after a missed cut at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship and skipping the Bahrain Championship.

4. Jason Day (3)

Holds firm at No.32 in the world ranking on the back of a tie for 13th at Pebble Beach. In a positive sign moving forward, Day shrugged off some recent frustrations with the putter to rank 20th in Strokes Gained: Putting for the week.

3. Adam Scott (2)

Posted the low round of the day in the final round at Pebble Beach to climb into a tie for 22nd. His bogey-free 8-under 64 tied his lowest 18-hole score in 17 career rounds at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

2. Cam Davis (5)

Climbed eight spots to No.44 in the Official World Golf Ranking on the back of his tie for fifth at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Produced a contender for shot of the year on the 72nd hole and has finished top 20 in three of his four starts this season on the PGA TOUR.

1. Hannah Green (1)

A three-time winner in 2024, Green began her 2025 LPGA Tour campaign with a solid tie for 20th at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in Florida.

The Australian Golf Power Rankings is a subjective list developed with input from members of the Australian Golf media team.