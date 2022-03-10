Australian Golf backs Ukraine campaign - PGA of Australia

Australian Golf is backing #GolfersForUkraine, a worldwide campaign to support the Ukrainian people as they fight an invasion by neighbouring Russia.

The PGA of Australia, Golf Australia and the WPGA Tour Australasia have all committed their support to the campaign, started by the Trackman organisation, to raise much needed funds for UNICEF’s efforts on the ground. UNICEF is the United Nations Children’s Fund, a leading global humanitarian and development agency that works to uphold the rights of every child.

Golf organisations throughout the world are supporting the campaign, including the US PGA Tour, the LPGA Tour, DP World Tour, Ladies European Tour and the R&A, with a focus on raising as much money as possible through golfers to help children from the Ukraine in this crisis.

“We feel for the people of the Ukraine and anything that Australian Golf can do to help this campaign is welcome to us,” said Gavin Kirkman, PGA of Australia Chief Executive today. “We hope that golfers and organisations around Australia get behind this and that we somehow find a way to help in a dreadful situation.”

“It is heartbreaking to see the conflict in Ukraine,” said James Sutherland, Golf Australia Chief Executive today. “This is a way in which golfers in Australia can make a difference. The campaign is only a few days old and it’s a fantastic way to galvanise golf around the world.”

More information is available at www.golfersforukraine.com and golfers can donate through that website.

So far the campaign has raised more than $US500,000.