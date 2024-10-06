Australia snares third at Women’s PGA Cup - PGA of Australia

Lisa Jean has declared that her playing days are over after leading the PGA of Australia team to a third-place finish at the Women’s PGA Cup at Sunriver Resort in Oregon.

Just two strokes ahead of the Great Britain and Ireland team when the final round began, Jean (68), captain Katelyn Must (70) and Grace Lennon (71) contributed to the team’s 4-under total in Round 3 to end the week 12 strokes clear of the British and Irish team.

Lennon (2-over) and Must (3-over) both finished inside the top 10 in the individual standings as the US team won for the third time and Canada finished second.

Jean was emotional after the round, confirming that it would be her last competitive round at this level.

“I told the girls this morning at breakfast that I was going to retire officially after this event,” said Jean.

“My body’s just been through the mill with the hard work, trying to play and practice with injuries.

“I just went out there today and thought, You’re just going to have to go for it.

“Hit the ball really well, made a lot of really good putts. It actually felt like some of my game used to be like, which was nice.”

After a great start with birdies at two and five, Jean was square with the card by the turn due to dropped shots at seven and nine.

Digging deep as she prepared to sign off, Jean made birdie at 10, 12, 15 and 17 before making bogey on the final hole.

More than the way she played, Jean said such an event was the perfect place to bring her playing days to an end.

“It’s been an amazing experience,” she added.

“Having played in 2019, I knew what it was going to be like, so I really wanted to be back here with the girls.

“We’ve got amazing women in the PGA of Australia so really wanted to be back here.

“It’s been a great experience and everyone’s been so welcoming and friendly and we’ve had a lot of fun.”

Must had three birdies and two bogeys in producing her best round of the week while Lennon matched her even-par round of the day prior to finish the individual standings in a tie for fifth.

Final team scores

1 USA -14

2 Canada -2

3 Australia +14

4 GB & Ireland +26

5 Sweden +54

6 South Africa +62