Australia reaps rewards at Women's PGA Cup - PGA of Australia

The Women’s PGA Cup for 2022 has drawn to a close at Twin Warriors Golf Club, with Australia’s team of PGA Professionals earning a fourth-placed finish in New Mexico.

Though not the final result the team were hoping for, the second iteration of the tournament – which promotes women working in the industry – offered so much more than the chance to lift the trophy.

PGA of Australia National Membership Co-ordinator, Sue McCall travelled with the team and highlighted that for Australia’s representatives, the week in Santa Ana Pueblo will have a lasting impact on the players and the industry more broadly.

“Overall, the event provided an invaluable experience for the team,” she explained. “From networking with members of other teams from around the world, to showcasing the wonderful opportunities that exist for women and girls who want to work in golf, the Women’s PGA Cup had it all.

“Teams that began the week as competitors, have finished it as friends and colleagues. Everyone is looking forward to coming back and doing it again in 2024.”

A sentiment shared by all in attendance, General Manager of Santa Ana Golf Inc. and PGA of America Board Member, Derek Gutierrez emphasised the benefit of giving female PGA Professionals the chance to come together and play.

“It’s everything we hoped for and more,” he said at the conclusion of the tournament. “To have fellow PGA Professionals from all over the world representing their countries here has just been a tremendous experience.”

On the course, Australia finished behind the USA, Canada and Great Britain and Ireland, the USA’s cumulative score of 1-under enough to claim a narrow victory by just two shots.

Friday was Australia’s best day, as Paige Stubbs (72) and Katelyn Must (73) led the way, with captain Anne-Marie Knight (79) helping to put the team in contention for a podium finish on the final day.

Not to be, the team can be very proud of their efforts, and know that they have done themselves and the broader PGA Membership proud on the world stage.

A highlights reel of the tournament will be available on Fox Golf Show in December.

To view results and final standings from the 2022 Women’s PGA Cup, click HERE