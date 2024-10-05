Australia hold onto third at Women’s PGA Cup - PGA of Australia

Grace Lennon delivered one of the rounds of the day to keep the Australian team in third place with one round to play at the Women’s PGA Cup at Sunriver Resort in Oregon.

Lennon’s grounding on the sandbelt courses of Melbourne came in handy during a windswept second round at the Meadows Course, her round of even-par 71 bettered by only one player.

Captain Katelyn Must (75) and Jessica Cook (79) were the other contributing scores for Australia in Round 2 to hold onto third by two shots from Great Britain and Ireland.

The PGA of America team will take a six-stroke lead into the third and final round from Canada, who opened up a 16-shot lead to the Aussies.

Lennon credited countless rounds at Kingston Heath for being able to handle the tricky conditions, making just two late bogeys to go with birdies at holes five and seven.

It has put Lennon in fifth position in the individual standings and given her team a chance to finish on the podium on Saturday.

“Obviously a little bit nervous on the first tee, wanting to play well, but settled into the round pretty well,” said Lennon.

“I was playing with a couple of great players from the United States and Canada, so I felt like it was a great opportunity to watch and learn a little bit from them as well as play my own game.

“I felt reasonably comfortable in the wind because I played a lot back home at Kingston Heath in windy conditions.

“I just tried to stay as patient as possible and hit shots that I felt comfortable with. I drove the ball really well today so I was in the fairway quite a lot of the time, which was a big help.

“Looking forward to the last round tomorrow and playing with another couple of really solid players.

“Enjoying every minute of being out here and enjoying my time with the team.”

Like Lennon, Must made a solid start to Round 2 before dropping shots late.

She made back-to-back bogeys at eight and nine and also dropped shots at 14 and 16 for a 4-over 75.

The final round begins at 4am AEDT Sunday with Lennon to tee off in the final group at 5:39am.

