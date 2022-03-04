Australia declared the second most successful country in golf - PGA of Australia

A new research study by money.co.uk has found Australia to be the second most successful country for golf behind the United States.

The study analysed men’s and women’s major tournaments, and World Cups, and looked at the amount of times an individual or team from each country has won one of those prestigious events to reveal the most successful countries for golf.

The United States were way out in front with a total score of 504 and a normalised score out of ten of 9.14, however Australia’s ability to produce major champions across generations ensured our nation’s proud golfing history was rewarded with a total score of 34, a normalised score out of ten of 6.67.

Australia’s five multiple major winners – Karrie Webb (seven times), Peter Thomson (five times), Jan Stephenson (three times), Greg Norman and David Graham (both two times) – played a significant role in the ranking as did five men’s World Cup wins.

The team event has been off the golfing calendar for four years now, but Australia’s success at the tournament is not to be forgotten with Kel Nagle and Peter Thomson (1954 & 1959), Bruce Devlin and David Graham (1970), Peter Fowler and Wayne Grady (1989), and Jason Day and Adam Scott (2013) all lifting up the World Cup.

Major victories to Minjee Lee, Hannah Green, Jason Day, Adam Scott, Geoff Ogilvy, Steve Elkington, Ian Baker-Finch, Wayne Grady, Kel Nagle and Jim Ferrier also ensured that Australia finished above England (third), Sweden (fourth) and South Korea (fifth).

England (44) and South Korea (35) recorded greater totals than Australia, however as some competitions are played more regularly than others, each country was given a normalised score out of ten for each sporting event, referencing the number of times played.

This allowed an average score to be determined, revealing which countries have had the most sporting successes.

