Aussies storm home to snare second at Four Nations Cup - PGA of Australia

Dominant singles performances from both Jamie Hook and TJ King have earned Team Australia second position at the inaugural Four Nations Cup in South Africa.

Trailing the host nation by 3.5 points at the start of the Sunday singles, the Australian team of Hook (Pacific Dunes Golf Club), King (Mount Coolum Golf Club), Murray Lott (Victoria Park) and captain Matthew Guyatt (Gailes Golf Club) accrued 7.5 points from the 12 on offer on the final day.

Team Canada won an incredible nine of their 12 matches to take top spot with a total of 20 points, Australia second on 16, South Africa third with 14 points and New Zealand fourth on 10 points.

The younger members of Team Australia, Hook and King were superb all week.

A recent graduate of the Membership Pathway Program at Mount Coolum, King won all three of his matches on day one and remained undefeated head-to-head, winning all three of his matches on Sunday.

He won all three of his matches by the same margin, defeating Kevin Stinson (Canada), Dongwoo Kang (New Zealand) and Pierre van Vuuren (South Africa) 4&3.

Hook was also a convincing winner in each of his three matches.

The reigning PGA Professionals Championship winner accounted for South African Calvin Caldeira 6&5, defeated New Zealander Brad Shilton 4&3 and edged Canada’s Pierre-Alexandr Bedard 3&2 for a Sunday sweep.

The old boys also contributed to the final day points spree.

Guyatt fought all the way to the final hole to get the better of South African Dane Vosloo while Lott earned a half point with a halved match against New Zealand’s Pieter Zwart.

Australia is scheduled to host the Four Nations Cup in 2023, providing even greater incentive for those contesting the PGA Professionals Championship at Yarra Yarra Golf Club in Melbourne from October 10-11.

Final standings

Canada 20.0

Australia 16.0

South Africa 14.0

New Zealand 10.0