Aussies on Tour: Vilips’ win part of wonderful weekend - PGA of Australia

Aussies on Tour: Vilips’ win part of wonderful weekend


Karl Vilips made history by winning on the PGA TOUR in his fourth start, and is now headed for The Players Championship, with the West Australian’s efforts just one of the Australian moments to celebrate from a bountiful weekend.

Vilips set the tournament scoring mark at the Puerto Rico Open to claim his maiden title less than a year removed from graduating college (full story on his win HERE), while it was a runner-up finish on the LPGA Tour for Minjee Lee in China.

The older Australian and Kiwi brigade also representing strongly on the PGA TOUR Champions, where Steven Alker claimed another title and Greg Chalmers and Rod Pampling shared third.

For Minjee, her final round charge at the Blue Bay LPGA truly ignited late on the front nine, when the elder Lee sibling seemed to channel her brother Min Woo and his short game.

Mixing three bogeys with one birdie through six holes of the final round playing alongside fellow Aussie Cassie Porter, Minjee chipped in consecutively on the seventh and eighth holes and motioned to call ‘Dr Chipinski’ her brother’s widely used social media nickname.

“I never left,” she said when asked if there was a new Dr Chipinski in the family post round.

Continuing to look more comfortable with her new long putter, Lee added four more birdies on the back nine to finish at 11-under and six back of Japan’s Rio Takeda. Porter recording her best LPGA finish with a solo fourth place after closing with an even par round of 72.

Playing the Cologuard Classic on the senior circuit, Alker closed with a final round 66 to find himself in a playoff with Jason Caron. The Kiwi triumphing on the first extra hole to claim his ninth PGA TOUR Champions crown.

Falling just one short of the playoff, Pampling bogeyed the 17th hole to finish on 11-under, while Chalmers looked the man to beat as the players made their way to the finish.

Leading into the back nine, Chalmers bogeyed the 12th and 14th to fall back before scrambling for a par at the penultimate hole and just missing a 10 foot birdie try at the 18th hole to join the playoff.

“That’s just part of golf sometimes. It’s been a minute since I’ve been in that situation where I’ve had a chance to win an event,” Chalmers said.

“I think the more I can do it, the more comfortable I’ll be and the better I’ll do.”

Similarly flying the flag on the global stage was Jason Day, who was right in the mix late on Sunday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

Two shots back of the lead, Day’s ball found the water at the par-5 16th and eventually the bottom of the cup for a double bogey, with the Queenslander also dropping a shot at the last to share eighth.

Back in action for the first time since Adelaide, the all Australian Ripper GC team shared third place at LIV Golf Hong Kong, with Lucas Herbert the standout in the individual results. The Victorian closing with a 6-under round for a solo fourth place.

PGA TOUR
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Florida
1          Russell Henley         72-68-67-70—277       $US4m
T8      Jason Day             76-64-69-74—283       $600,666
T36     Adam Scott           75-72-70-74—291       $96,750
MC      Cam Davis               70-80—150
MC      Min Woo Lee            78-73—151

Puerto Rico Open
Grand Reserve Golf Club, Rio Grande, Peurto Rico
1          Karl Vilips               65-67-66-64—262       $US720,000
MC      Aaron Baddeley     72-75—147

LPGA Tour
Blue Bay LPGA
Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course, Hainan Island, China
1          Rio Takeda               69-69-69-64—271       $US375,000
2      Minjee Lee                70-72-68-67—277       $230,318
4        Cassie Porter            69-68-72-72—281       $129,249
T44     Hira Naveed              71-70-76-76—293       $10,529
MC      Karis Davidson          73-76—149
MC      Fiona Xu (NZ)            74-78—152

LIV Golf
LIV Golf Hong Kong
Hong Kong Golf Club, Fanling, Hong Kong
1          Sergio Garcia         65-64-63—192 $US4m
4      Lucas Herbert         67-66-64—197 $1,000,000
T12      Marc Leishman       70-66-65—201 $312,500
T20      Cameron Smith        69-68-66—203 $202,500
T20      Danny Lee (NZ)       66-71-66—203 $202,500
T35      Matt Jones             69-69-67—205 $145,333
T35       Ben Campbell (NZ) 69-68-68—205 $145,333

DP World Tour
Joburg Open
Houghton GC, Johannesburg, South Africa
1          Callum Hill            69-66-69-62—266       €177,233.16
T3       Danny List            66-73-71-77—287       €1,547.32
MC      Kazuma Kobori    70-77—147

PGA TOUR Champions
Cologuard Classic
La Paloma Country Club, Tucson, Arizona
1          Steven Alker (NZ)    69-66-66—201 $US330,000
T3      Rod Pampling          66-69-67—202 $145,200
T3      Greg Chalmers       64-67-71—202 $145,200
T18     Cameron Percy         71-69-68—208 $32,010
T20     David Bransdon        69-70-70—209 $25,828
T20     Mark Hensby             71-68-70—209 $25,828
T20     Matthew Goggin       67-69-73—209 $25,828
T33     Richard Green           75-67-70—212 $13,860
T44     Steve Allan                 70-77-67—214 $8,800
T48     Stuart Appleby          70-74-71—214 $7,040
T60     Michael Wright          71-72-75—218 $3,300
T60     Brendan Jones          72-73-63—218 $3,300

Korn Ferry Tour
Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank
Prince of Wales Country Club, Santiago, Chile
1          Logan McAllister         68-70-63-64—265       $US180,000
T57     Harry Hillier (NZ)         71-69-71-70—281       $4,100
MC      Rhein Gibson               70-71—141

Epson Tour
Atlantic Beach Classic presented by Access Golf
Atlantic Beach Country Club, Atlantic Beach, Florida
1          Laetitia Beck    71-68-66—205       $US37,500
T13      Robyn Choi      76-71-69—216       $3,868
T54     Caitlin Peirce   78-73-73—224       $1,054
MC      Su Oh                81-76—157


