Aussies on Tour: US awaits after Kyriacou’s Spanish pay day - PGA of Australia

Stephanie Kyriacou will arrive at the LPGA Tour’s Q-Series with a bolstered bank balance after ending the Ladies European Tour season third on the Order of Merit.

Fourth in the Race to Costa del Sol standings heading into the Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana season finale, Kyriacou closed with a round of three-under par 69 that had periods of wild fluctuations.

The recently turned 21-year-old burst out of the blocks with three straight birdies to start her final round before dropping a shot at the par-3 fourth.

Further birdies followed at six and eight yet a double-bogey at the par-4 ninth sent Kyriacou into the back nine two-under on her round.

The final nine holes of the season was more subdued with a lone birdie at the par-4 13th enough to elevate Kyriacou into a share of fifth, 10 shots behind runaway winner Carlota Ciganda.

Her eighth top 10 of the year moved her ahead of Finland’s Sanna Nuutinen by just 107.97 points and triggered a €50,000 ($A79,459) share of the bonus pool awarded to the top three finishers on the Order of Merit.

The top-five on the Order of Merit also receive exemption into the LPGA Tour’s Q-Series starting in Alabama next week, opening the door for Kyriacou to potentially play both tours in 2022.

“I’m happy I played well and got third, also happy I have the opportunity to go to the States and try to get on the LPGA Tour,” said Kyriacou, who has played 22 events on the Ladies European Tour this year.

“It is going to be a quick turnaround with getting over the jet-lag, but the important thing is I have the opportunity.

“If I got status on both tours, I would probably do a bit of both – it depends on which tournaments clash with what. We will figure that out when the time comes.”

Although a Sunday 76 was not how she would have liked to have signed off it also marked the end of Whitney Hillier’s most consistent season, the West Australian finishing tied for 23rd in Spain to end the year 45th on the Order of Merit.

Scott Hend’s quest for an 11th Asian Tour title went deep into Sunday but came unstuck with a wayward 5-wood at the par-5 15th at the Blue Canyon Phuket Championship in Thailand.

Going for the green in two, Hend’s approach went right and couldn’t be found, the Queenslander unable to save par despite finding the green with his second attempt.

A closing 67 earned Hend a share of fourth just two shots behind the victor from Chinese Taipei, Chan Shih-chang, fellow Australian Travis Smyth marking his return to the Asian Tour with his second 65 of the week and a top-10 finish as Sam Brazel (67) finished 20th in his first international event since December 2019.

A closing 65 (second one this week) for @travsmythg to sum up a commendable week here at the Blue Canyon Phuket Championship!👏https://t.co/nPZ4qJkdXg #BCPC2021 #whereitsAT pic.twitter.com/OLG2kfDzej — Asian Tour (@asiantourgolf) November 28, 2021

Dylan Perry was the best of the Aussies in the penultimate event of the Japan Golf Tour season, finishing tied for 22nd at the Casio World Open to move to 66th on the moneylist, one spot ahead of Anthony Quayle who was the only other Aussie to make the cut.

Results

Ladies European Tour

Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana

Los Naranjos Golf Club, Marbella, Spain

Winner Carlota Ciganda 70-66-70-67—273 €90,000

T5 Stephanie Kyriacou 74-69-71-69—283 €20,100

T23 Whitney Hillier 72-70-71-76—289 €7,452

Asian Tour

Blue Canyon Phuket Championship

Blue Canyon CC (Canyon Course), Phuket, Thailand

Winner Chan Shih-chang 66-68-68-68—270 $US180,000

T4 Scott Hend 69-71-65-67—272 $38,200

T10 Travis Smyth 73-65-72-65—275 $16,480

20 Sam Brazel 72-70-68-67—277 $11,550

T23 Wade Ormsby 69-69-71-70—279 $10,000

T63 Jake Higginbottom 76-67-72-74—289 $2,850

MC Andrew Martin 73-71—144

MC Ben Campbell 72-74—146

MC Will Heffernan 74-72—146

MC Josh Younger 74-73—147

MC Kevin Yuan 75-73—148

MC Ben Eccles 75-76—151

MC Cory Crawford 76-75—151

MC David Gleeson 91-90—181

Japan Golf Tour

Casio World Open

Kochi Kuroshio Country Club, Kochi

Winner Mikumu Horikawa 64-65-73-67—269 ¥30m

T22 Dylan Perry 73-66-70-70—279 ¥1,590,000

T63 Anthony Quayle 69-70-75-72—286 ¥334,500

MC David Bransdon 69-76—145