Aussies on Tour: Trio return at Betfred British Masters

West Australian pair Jason Scrivener and Min Woo Lee and South Australian Wade Ormsby will make their return to tournament golf for the first time in more than two months when the Betfred British Masters commences at The Belfry in England tonight.

A week out from the US PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Resort, the European Tour has opted to start the British Masters a day early with Queenslander Scott Hend to lead the Aussie charge out from 5.10pm AEST this evening.

Making his first start since the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters in early March, Wade Ormsby will follow 30 minutes after Hend with Maverick Antcliff looking to build on his runner-up finish in Spain last week 10 minutes later.

Scrivener and Lee won’t tee off until later in the evening but it pales in comparison to the wait they have had to endure before pegging it up again.

Neither player has had a tournament start since the WGC-Workday Championship in Florida in late February, two weeks of quarantine and time at home in Perth the only option in preparation of a big second half of the year.

Tied for 41st at the Workday Championship, Scrivener returns to the European Tour sixth in the Race to Dubai rankings thanks largely to his runner-up finish at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, tying Chris Di Marco’s low back-nine record of 29 in the process in the final round.

After four missed cuts to start the year across both the European Tour and PGA TOUR, Lee gave a glimpse into his abundant talent with a third round of 66 in his WGC debut in February, ultimately finishing tied for 28th.

Ormsby too played the WGC but squeezed in another tournament before he returned home to Adelaide for an extended period ahead of a busy nine-week stretch of events.

In another busy week for Australia’s touring pros there are eight players seeking to add their name to an impressive list of Aussie winners at the PGA TOUR’s AT&T Byron Nelson.

Originally slated to have six starters in a tournament won by Peter Thomson 65 years ago and Bruce Devlin in 1969, Australia’s representation in Texas has been bolstered by Greg Chalmers’ elevation into the field following the withdrawal of world No.1 Dustin Johnson and Sydney’s John Lyras grabbing one of the four spots at Monday qualifying.

The 54-hole leader at the Moonah Links PGA Classic, this week will mark Lyras’s second career PGA TOUR start, joining the professional ranks after qualifying to play in the 2019 Wyndham Championship.

The Ladies European Tour also returns for the first time in 2021 at the Investec South African Women’s Open where Gold Coaster Amy Walsh will fly the Aussie flag while Gabi Ruffels will seek her first win as a professional at the Symetra Tour’s Symetra Classic in North Carolina.

Round 1 tee times AEST

European Tour

Betfred British Masters hosted by Danny Willett

The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England

5.10pm Scott Hend, Ashley Chesters, Grant Forrest

5.40pm Wade Ormsby, Scott Jamieson, Richard Mansell

5.50pm* Maverick Antcliff, Justin Walters, Chris Paisley

6.30pm* Josh Geary, Johannes Veerman, Ben Evans

10pm Jason Scrivener, Mike Lorenzo-Vera, David Drysdale

11.10pm Min Woo Lee, Benjamin Hebert, Sean Crocker

11.20pm Jake McLeod, Rikard Karlberg, Francesco Laporta



Defending champion: Renato Paratore

Past Aussie winners: Graham Marsh (1979), Greg Norman (1981, 1982) Robert Allenby (1996)

Top Aussie prediction: Jason Scrivener

TV schedule: Live 10.30pm-2.30am Wednesday, Thursday; Live 10.30pm-2am Friday on Fox Sports 503; Live 9.30pm-2am Saturday on Fox Sports 505

PGA TOUR

AT&T Byron Nelson

TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

9.50pm Danny Lee, Ben Martin, Seamus Power

10.34pm* Marc Leishman, Sam Burns, Bryson DeChambeau

10.45pm Greg Chalmers, Andrew Putnam, Russell Knox

11.18pm John Senden, DJ Trahan, Mark Hubbard

11.51pm John Lyras, Wes Roach, Ben Taylor

3.11am* Tim Wilkinson, Nick Watney, Josh Teater

3.22am* Cameron Percy, Ricky Barnes, Roberto Castro

4.06am Jason Day, Charles Howell III, Patton Kizzire

4.39am* Aaron Baddeley, Anirban Lahiri, Kelly Kraft

4.50am* Rhein Gibson, Joseph Bramlett, Ryan Lumsden

Defending champion: Sung Kang (2019)

Past Aussie winners: Peter Thomson (1956), Bruce Devlin (1969), Adam Scott (2008), Jason Day (2010), Steven Bowditch (2015)

Top Aussie prediction: Marc Leishman

TV schedule: Live 5.30am-8.30am Friday, Saturday; Live 3am-8am Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 503

Japan Golf Tour

Asia Pacific Diamond Cup Golf

Sagamihara Golf Club (East Cse), Kanagawa

8.20am Adam Bland, Yusaku Miyazato, Shunsuke Sonoda

8.50am Michael Hendry, Ryutaro Nagano, Taisei Yamada

9.10am* Todd Sinnott, Kosei Takeyama (a), Katsumasa Miyamoto

12.30pm* Anthony Quayle, Norihiko Furusho, Michio Matsumura

1pm Brad Kennedy, Taisei Shimizu, Tomoharu Otsuki

1.20pm* David Bransdon, Shintaro Kobayashi, Yuta Kinoshita

1.30pm* Matthew Griffin, Kenichi Kuboya, Toshinori Muto

1.50pm* Dylan Perry, Yoshitaka Takeya, Naoto Takayanagi

2.10pm Scott Strange, Taiga Iwata (a), Daisuke Matsubara

Defending champion: Yosuke Asaji (2019)

Past Aussie winners: Graham Marsh (1974, 1982), Brian Jones (1985, 1987, 1988)

Top Aussie prediction: Dylan Perry



Korn Ferry Tour

Visit Knoxville Open

Holston Hills CC, Knoxville, Tennessee

9.45pm* Robert Allenby, Anders Albertson, James Driscoll

9.55pm* Brett Drewitt, Brett Coletta, Whee Kim

10.05pm Jamie Arnold, Stephan Jaeger, David Lipsky

11.05pm* Harrison Endycott, Trevor Cone, Taylor Dickson

2.15am Curtis Luck, Adam Svensson, Martin Piller

2.25am Steven Alker, Mito Pereira, Billy Kennerly

3.45am* Nick Voke, Max Greyserman, Kevin Roy

3.55am* Ryan Ruffels, Theo Humphrey, James Nicholas

Defending champion: Robby Shelton (2019)

Past Aussie winners: Kim Felton (2005), Jarrod Lyle (2008)

Top Aussie prediction: Brett Drewitt

Challenge Tour

Range Servant Challenge by Hinton Golf

Hinton Golf Club, Malmö, Sweden

5pm Daniel Hillier, Jérôme Lando Casanova, Ryan Evans

6pm Deyen Lawson, Björn Akesson, Samuel Del Val

10.10pm Dimitrios Papadatos, Daniel Young, Edouard Dubois

10.10pm* Jarryd Felton, Lucas Vacarisas, Sébastien Gros

11.30pm Blake Windred, Harry Ellis, Felix Palson



Defending champion: Inaugural event

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Deyen Lawson

Ladies European Tour

Investec South African Women’s Open

Westlake Golf Club, Cape Town, South Africa

5pm Amy Walsh, Tina Mazarino, Yolanda Duma

Symetra Tour

Symetra Classic

River Run Country Club, Davidson, North Carolina

Aussies in the field: Gabriela Ruffels, Stephanie Na, Robyn Choi, Julienne Soo, Soo Jin Lee, Hira Naveed

Defending champion: Peiyun Chien

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Gabriela Ruffels

Champions Tour

Mitsubishi Electric Classic

TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Georgia

Aussies in the field: Stephen Leaney, David McKenzie, Rod Pampling

Defending champion: Scott McCarron

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: David McKenzie