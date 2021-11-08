Aussies on Tour: Trio of top ten finishes in Europe - PGA of Australia

Whitney Hillier, Steph Kyriacou and Min Woo Lee all recorded top ten finishes on their respective European tours this week to add to their already impressive results in 2021.
Hillier (T5) and Kyriacou (T9) tackled the heat of Saudi Arabia in their strong showings at the Ladies European Tour’s Aramco Saudi Ladies International.
West Australian Hillier did not drop a shot on the back nine all week as she charged home each day to secure her place towards the top of the leaderboard.
Following that pattern proved effective in her final round of 67 where she took her chances with the flat stick and clinched her first top five finish on the Ladies European Tour since 2019 with a birdie at the last.
Kyriacou ran hot across the weekend to storm into the top ten and boost her chances of finishing in the top three of The Race to Costa del Sol – the Ladies European Tour’s order of merit standings.
The Sydneysider matched winner Lydia Ko’s round of the day with a bogey free seven-under round of 65 that was highlighted by an eagle at the par-5 9th.
Australia’s highest ranked golfer Minjee Lee also joined Hillier and Kyriacou in the Saudi desert this week and she put together a steady week to finish in a share of 17th.
In Portugal, her little brother Min Woo Lee (8th) jumped into the top ten at the European Tour’s Portugal Masters with a five-under par final round of 67.
It was the West Australian’s best round of the week and it puts him into sixth place in the lucrative Race to Dubai rankings with one event remaining before the season finale.
On the PGA Tour, Matt Jones and last week’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship winner, Lucas Herbert, both missed the cut at the Worldwide Technology Championship in Mexico.
Herbert was placed in the marquee grouping for the first two rounds alongside eventual winner Viktor Hovland, and Patrick Reed, but a four-over par opening round of 75 hindered his chances of progressing to the weekend.
Elsewhere, Harrison Endycott (T86) was the best of the Australians at the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying School Finals and Blake Windred ended his year in Europe with a T33 finish at the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final in Spain.
Results
European Tour
Portugal Masters
Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal
Winner Thomas Pieters (BEL) 68-64-65-68-265 €237,810
8 Min Woo Lee 68-68-71-66-273 €30,879.85
MC Scott Hend 75-77-152
PGA Tour
World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
El Camaleon Golf Club, Riviera Maya, Mexico
Winner Viktor Hovland (NOR) 67-65-62-67-261
MC Matt Jones 70-70-140
MC Lucas Herbert 75-68-143
Ladies European Tour
Aramco Saudi Ladies International
Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, Saudi Arabia
Winner Lydia Ko (NZL) 67-70-63-65-265 €129,680.70
T5 Whitney Hillier 70-69-70-67-276 €28,962.03
T9 Stephanie Kyriacou 73-72-68-65-278 €19,452.11
T17 Minjee Lee 73-68-71-70-282 €14,048.75
63 Amy Walsh 72-75-81-76-304 €2,334.25
Korn Ferry Tour
Qualifying School Finals
The Landings Club (Marshwood Cse), Savannah, Georgia
Winner Zack Fischer (USA) 67-67-65-199
T86 Harrison Endycott 67-75-73-215
T122 Jason Scrivener 71-76-73-220
T143 Justin Warren 77-79-70
Challenge Tour
Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final supported by The R&A
T-Golf & Country Club, Mallorca, Baleares, Spain
Winner Marcus Helligkilde (DAN) 69-67-68-72-276 €78,000
T33 Blake Windred 71-71-76-70-288 €3,200
Legends Tour
Sergio Melpignano Senior Italian Open
San Domenico Golf, Italy
Winner Stephen Dodd (GBR) 66-71-62-68-267 €333,836.01
T28 Peter Fowler 67-70-73-71-281 €17,975.13
T53 David McKenzie 68-77-69-73-287 €7,7521.51
T64 Robert Allenby 67-75-76-71-289 €4,546.90
Japan Golf Tour
Mynavi ABC Championship
ABC Golf Club, Hyogo
Winner Yosuke Asaji (JPN) 69-67-68-68-272 ¥30,000,000
60 Todd Sinnott 73-69-71-76-289 ¥346,500
MC David Brandson 75-70-145
MC Dylan Perry 71-74-145
MC Anthony Quayle 72-75-147
Champions Tour
Timbertech Championship
The Old Course at Broken Sound, Boca Raton, Florida
Winner Steven Alker (NZL) 68-63-68-199
22 Rod Pampling 71-70-71-212
T36 Stephen Leaney 76-68-74-218