Aussies on Tour: Top-10s for Lee siblings - PGA of Australia

Big sister Minjee Lee claimed bragging rights but only just as she and brother Min Woo led the way for Aussies around the world.

From the point of an opening round of 5-under 67 Minjee was never far from the top of the leaderboard at the Buick LPGA Shanghai event in China.

A second consecutive 67 on Friday saw Minjee enter the weekend just two strokes off the lead, ultimately finishing in eighth position after rounds of 71-69 over the final two days.

Now ranked No.16 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking, it is a second straight top-finish for Minjee, replicating her strong end to the season of a year ago.

“I like playing in Asia. A lot of my family come out to watch, and I have a nice fan support group here as well,” Lee said about playing in Shanghai for the fourth time.

“It makes me feel more at home. Obviously, I enjoy playing everywhere, but Asia, it’s close to my heritage, and just nice to be here.”

Min Woo was also in Asia this past week, defending his SJM Macao Open crown at Macau Golf and Country Club.

Thailand’s Rattanon Wannasrichan shot 9-under 61 and was never headed, Min Woo making steady progress up the leaderboard through the week with rounds of 68-68-67-66 to earn a share of ninth.

The putter proved to be Min Woo’s greatest weapon in his 4-under round on Sunday, needing just 12 putts on the back nine and 26 total to secure just his third top-10 of the year.

David Micheluzzi kept his hopes alive of qualifying for the DP World Tour Playoffs with a tie for 27th at the FedEx Open de France while Phoenix Campbell claimed low amateur honours at the Japan Open in his final event before turning professional.

Photos: Zhe Ji/Getty Images (Minjee Lee); Asian Tour (Min Woo Lee)

Results

PGA TOUR

Black Desert Championship

Black Desert Resort, Ivins, Utah

T46 Ryan Fox (NZ) 65-72-68-70—275

MC Tim Wilkinson (NZ) 69-69—138

MC Aaron Baddeley 70-74—144

LPGA Tour

Buick LPGA Shanghai

Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai, China

1 Ruoning Yin 70-66-63-64—263 $US315,000

8 Minjee Lee 67-67-71-69—274 $52,307

T47 Hannah Green 77-70-69-69—285 $7,608

T53 Hira Naveed 73-68-71-74—286 $6,657

DP World Tour

FedEx Open de France

Le Golf National, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France

1 Dan Bradbury 67-66-69-66—268 €505,265.12

T27 David Micheluzzi 72-67-67-70—276 €27,343.76

Asian Tour

SJM Macao Open

Macau Golf and Country Club, Macao, China

1 Rattanon Wannasrichan 61-66-67-66—260 $US180,000

T9 Min Woo Lee 68-68-67-66—269 $18,550

T19 Sam Brazel 63-69-70-70—272 $11,050

T23 Douglas Klein 67-68-69-69—273 $9,550

T23 Kevin Yuan 69-67-68-69—273 $9,550

T23 Jack Thompson 72-64-68-69—273 $9,550

T37 Maverick Antcliff 73-66-70-68—277 $6,410

T37 Scott Hend 70-68-73-66—277 $6,410

T56 Wade Ormsby 70-68-70-75—283 $3,400

T56 Denzel Ieremia (NZ) 70-65-74-74—283 $3,400

T61 Aaron Wilkin 72-68-70-74—284 $3,050

T63 Marcus Fraser 74-66-75-70—285 $2,850

T68 Justin Warren 68-71-80-69—288 $2,350

MC Jordan Zunic 71-70—141

MC Zach Murray 71-70—141

MC Todd Sinnott 71-70—141

MC Jed Morgan 72-70—142

MC Lachlan Barker 71-72—143

MC Harrison Crowe 70-74—144

MC Deyen Lawson 70-74—144

MC Nick Voke (NZ) 73-72—145

WD Brendan Jones 71

WD Andrew Dodt

Ladies European Tour

Wistron Ladies Open – Taiwan

Sunrise Golf and Country Club, Chinese Taipei

1 Chiara Tamburlini 66-73-68-69—276 $US182,902.40

T46 Kirsten Rudgeley 71-76-73-73—293 $4,618.29

Japan Golf Tour

Japan Open

Tokyo Golf Club, Saitama

1 Shugo Imahira 66-72-70-68—276 ¥42m

T25 Michael Hendry (NZ) 74-74-73-71—292 ¥1.533m

T31 Brad Kennedy 72-76-67-78—293 ¥1.365m

T34 Phoenix Campbell 70-78-74-72—294 ——-

MC Adam Scott 75-76—151

PGA TOUR Champions

SAS Championship

Prestonwood CC, Cary, North Carolina

1 Jerry Kelly 67-69-67—203 $US315,000

T5 Steven Alker 69-70-69—208 $92,000

T11 Michael Wright 69-73-69—211 $42,000

T29 Steve Allan 73-71-70—214 $14,560

T29 Cameron Percy 71-69-74—214 $14,560

T45 Rod Pampling 74-69-74—217 $8,400

T47 Mark Hensby 73-74-71—218 $6,720

T53 Greg Chalmers 70-74-75—219 $4,935

T61 David Bransdon 74-76-72—222 $3,150

T68 Stuart Appleby 80-74-70—224 $2,037

73 John Senden 81-73-73—227 $1,470

WD Richard Green 72-70—142

Challenge Tour

Hainan Open 2024

Sanya Luhuitou GC, Donghai Bay, China

1 Hamish Brown 66-70-67-66—269 €73,160.56

T49 Hayden Hopewell 70-71-74-69—284 €1,920.46

MC George Worrall 75-72—147

Korean PGA Tour

Baeksong Holdings-Asiad CC Busan Open

Asiad Country Club, Korea

1 Jang Yu-bin 65-69-73-68—275

Won on first hole of sudden-death playoff

T42 Sungjin Yeo (NZ) 70-72-73-70—285

T48 Wonjoon Lee 74-68-74-71—287

T62 Kevin Chun 75-68-76-75—294

MC Junseok Lee 74-73—147

MC Changgi Lee (NZ) 73-75—148

Sunshine Tour

Vodacom Origins of Golf – Wild Coast

Wild Coast Sun Country Club, Port Edward, South Africa

1 Jonathan Broomhead 70-66-63—199

MC Austin Bautista 68-74—142