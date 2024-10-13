 Aussies on Tour: Top-10s for Lee siblings - PGA of Australia

Aussies on Tour: Top-10s for Lee siblings


Big sister Minjee Lee claimed bragging rights but only just as she and brother Min Woo led the way for Aussies around the world.

From the point of an opening round of 5-under 67 Minjee was never far from the top of the leaderboard at the Buick LPGA Shanghai event in China.

A second consecutive 67 on Friday saw Minjee enter the weekend just two strokes off the lead, ultimately finishing in eighth position after rounds of 71-69 over the final two days.

Now ranked No.16 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking, it is a second straight top-finish for Minjee, replicating her strong end to the season of a year ago.

“I like playing in Asia. A lot of my family come out to watch, and I have a nice fan support group here as well,” Lee said about playing in Shanghai for the fourth time.

“It makes me feel more at home. Obviously, I enjoy playing everywhere, but Asia, it’s close to my heritage, and just nice to be here.”

Min Woo was also in Asia this past week, defending his SJM Macao Open crown at Macau Golf and Country Club.

Thailand’s Rattanon Wannasrichan shot 9-under 61 and was never headed, Min Woo making steady progress up the leaderboard through the week with rounds of 68-68-67-66 to earn a share of ninth.

The putter proved to be Min Woo’s greatest weapon in his 4-under round on Sunday, needing just 12 putts on the back nine and 26 total to secure just his third top-10 of the year.

David Micheluzzi kept his hopes alive of qualifying for the DP World Tour Playoffs with a tie for 27th at the FedEx Open de France while Phoenix Campbell claimed low amateur honours at the Japan Open in his final event before turning professional.

Photos: Zhe Ji/Getty Images (Minjee Lee); Asian Tour (Min Woo Lee)

Results

PGA TOUR
Black Desert Championship
Black Desert Resort, Ivins, Utah
T46      Ryan Fox (NZ)               65-72-68-70—275
MC       Tim Wilkinson (NZ)       69-69—138
MC       Aaron Baddeley           70-74—144

LPGA Tour
Buick LPGA Shanghai
Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai, China
1          Ruoning Yin     70-66-63-64—263       $US315,000
8          Minjee Lee       67-67-71-69—274       $52,307
T47      Hannah Green  77-70-69-69—285       $7,608
T53      Hira Naveed     73-68-71-74—286       $6,657

DP World Tour
FedEx Open de France
Le Golf National, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France
1          Dan Bradbury              67-66-69-66—268       €505,265.12
T27      David Micheluzzi          72-67-67-70—276       €27,343.76

Asian Tour
SJM Macao Open
Macau Golf and Country Club, Macao, China
1          Rattanon Wannasrichan           61-66-67-66—260       $US180,000
T9        Min Woo Lee                            68-68-67-66—269       $18,550
T19      Sam Brazel                               63-69-70-70—272       $11,050
T23      Douglas Klein                           67-68-69-69—273       $9,550
T23      Kevin Yuan                               69-67-68-69—273       $9,550
T23      Jack Thompson                        72-64-68-69—273       $9,550
T37      Maverick Antcliff                      73-66-70-68—277       $6,410
T37      Scott Hend                               70-68-73-66—277       $6,410
T56      Wade Ormsby                          70-68-70-75—283       $3,400
T56      Denzel Ieremia (NZ)                 70-65-74-74—283       $3,400
T61      Aaron Wilkin                            72-68-70-74—284       $3,050
T63      Marcus Fraser                          74-66-75-70—285       $2,850
T68      Justin Warren                           68-71-80-69—288       $2,350
MC       Jordan Zunic                            71-70—141
MC       Zach Murray                            71-70—141
MC       Todd Sinnott                            71-70—141
MC       Jed Morgan                             72-70—142
MC       Lachlan Barker                          71-72—143
MC       Harrison Crowe                        70-74—144
MC       Deyen Lawson                         70-74—144
MC       Nick Voke (NZ)                         73-72—145
WD      Brendan Jones                         71
WD      Andrew Dodt

Ladies European Tour
Wistron Ladies Open – Taiwan
Sunrise Golf and Country Club, Chinese Taipei
1          Chiara Tamburlini         66-73-68-69—276       $US182,902.40
T46      Kirsten Rudgeley          71-76-73-73—293       $4,618.29

Japan Golf Tour
Japan Open
Tokyo Golf Club, Saitama
1          Shugo Imahira             66-72-70-68—276       ¥42m
T25      Michael Hendry (NZ)    74-74-73-71—292       ¥1.533m
T31      Brad Kennedy              72-76-67-78—293       ¥1.365m
T34      Phoenix Campbell        70-78-74-72—294       ——-
MC       Adam Scott                  75-76—151

PGA TOUR Champions
SAS Championship
Prestonwood CC, Cary, North Carolina
1          Jerry Kelly                     67-69-67—203 $US315,000
T5        Steven Alker                 69-70-69—208 $92,000
T11      Michael Wright            69-73-69—211 $42,000
T29      Steve Allan                   73-71-70—214 $14,560
T29      Cameron Percy             71-69-74—214 $14,560
T45      Rod Pampling              74-69-74—217 $8,400
T47      Mark Hensby               73-74-71—218 $6,720
T53      Greg Chalmers             70-74-75—219 $4,935
T61      David Bransdon           74-76-72—222 $3,150
T68      Stuart Appleby             80-74-70—224 $2,037
73        John Senden                81-73-73—227 $1,470
WD      Richard Green              72-70—142

Challenge Tour
Hainan Open 2024
Sanya Luhuitou GC, Donghai Bay, China
1          Hamish Brown             66-70-67-66—269       €73,160.56
T49      Hayden Hopewell        70-71-74-69—284       €1,920.46
MC       George Worrall            75-72—147

Korean PGA Tour
Baeksong Holdings-Asiad CC Busan Open
Asiad Country Club, Korea
1          Jang Yu-bin                  65-69-73-68—275
Won on first hole of sudden-death playoff
T42      Sungjin Yeo (NZ)          70-72-73-70—285
T48      Wonjoon Lee                74-68-74-71—287
T62      Kevin Chun                  75-68-76-75—294
MC       Junseok Lee                  74-73—147
MC       Changgi Lee (NZ)         73-75—148

Sunshine Tour
Vodacom Origins of Golf – Wild Coast
Wild Coast Sun Country Club, Port Edward, South Africa
1          Jonathan Broomhead  70-66-63—199
MC       Austin Bautista             68-74—142


