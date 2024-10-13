Aussies on Tour: Top-10s for Lee siblings - PGA of Australia

Big sister Minjee Lee claimed bragging rights but only just as she and brother Min Woo led the way for Aussies around the world.
From the point of an opening round of 5-under 67 Minjee was never far from the top of the leaderboard at the Buick LPGA Shanghai event in China.
A second consecutive 67 on Friday saw Minjee enter the weekend just two strokes off the lead, ultimately finishing in eighth position after rounds of 71-69 over the final two days.
Now ranked No.16 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking, it is a second straight top-finish for Minjee, replicating her strong end to the season of a year ago.
“I like playing in Asia. A lot of my family come out to watch, and I have a nice fan support group here as well,” Lee said about playing in Shanghai for the fourth time.
“It makes me feel more at home. Obviously, I enjoy playing everywhere, but Asia, it’s close to my heritage, and just nice to be here.”
Min Woo was also in Asia this past week, defending his SJM Macao Open crown at Macau Golf and Country Club.
Thailand’s Rattanon Wannasrichan shot 9-under 61 and was never headed, Min Woo making steady progress up the leaderboard through the week with rounds of 68-68-67-66 to earn a share of ninth.
The putter proved to be Min Woo’s greatest weapon in his 4-under round on Sunday, needing just 12 putts on the back nine and 26 total to secure just his third top-10 of the year.
David Micheluzzi kept his hopes alive of qualifying for the DP World Tour Playoffs with a tie for 27th at the FedEx Open de France while Phoenix Campbell claimed low amateur honours at the Japan Open in his final event before turning professional.
Photos: Zhe Ji/Getty Images (Minjee Lee); Asian Tour (Min Woo Lee)
Results
PGA TOUR
Black Desert Championship
Black Desert Resort, Ivins, Utah
T46 Ryan Fox (NZ) 65-72-68-70—275
MC Tim Wilkinson (NZ) 69-69—138
MC Aaron Baddeley 70-74—144
LPGA Tour
Buick LPGA Shanghai
Qizhong Garden Golf Club, Shanghai, China
1 Ruoning Yin 70-66-63-64—263 $US315,000
8 Minjee Lee 67-67-71-69—274 $52,307
T47 Hannah Green 77-70-69-69—285 $7,608
T53 Hira Naveed 73-68-71-74—286 $6,657
DP World Tour
FedEx Open de France
Le Golf National, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France
1 Dan Bradbury 67-66-69-66—268 €505,265.12
T27 David Micheluzzi 72-67-67-70—276 €27,343.76
Asian Tour
SJM Macao Open
Macau Golf and Country Club, Macao, China
1 Rattanon Wannasrichan 61-66-67-66—260 $US180,000
T9 Min Woo Lee 68-68-67-66—269 $18,550
T19 Sam Brazel 63-69-70-70—272 $11,050
T23 Douglas Klein 67-68-69-69—273 $9,550
T23 Kevin Yuan 69-67-68-69—273 $9,550
T23 Jack Thompson 72-64-68-69—273 $9,550
T37 Maverick Antcliff 73-66-70-68—277 $6,410
T37 Scott Hend 70-68-73-66—277 $6,410
T56 Wade Ormsby 70-68-70-75—283 $3,400
T56 Denzel Ieremia (NZ) 70-65-74-74—283 $3,400
T61 Aaron Wilkin 72-68-70-74—284 $3,050
T63 Marcus Fraser 74-66-75-70—285 $2,850
T68 Justin Warren 68-71-80-69—288 $2,350
MC Jordan Zunic 71-70—141
MC Zach Murray 71-70—141
MC Todd Sinnott 71-70—141
MC Jed Morgan 72-70—142
MC Lachlan Barker 71-72—143
MC Harrison Crowe 70-74—144
MC Deyen Lawson 70-74—144
MC Nick Voke (NZ) 73-72—145
WD Brendan Jones 71
WD Andrew Dodt
Ladies European Tour
Wistron Ladies Open – Taiwan
Sunrise Golf and Country Club, Chinese Taipei
1 Chiara Tamburlini 66-73-68-69—276 $US182,902.40
T46 Kirsten Rudgeley 71-76-73-73—293 $4,618.29
Japan Golf Tour
Japan Open
Tokyo Golf Club, Saitama
1 Shugo Imahira 66-72-70-68—276 ¥42m
T25 Michael Hendry (NZ) 74-74-73-71—292 ¥1.533m
T31 Brad Kennedy 72-76-67-78—293 ¥1.365m
T34 Phoenix Campbell 70-78-74-72—294 ——-
MC Adam Scott 75-76—151
PGA TOUR Champions
SAS Championship
Prestonwood CC, Cary, North Carolina
1 Jerry Kelly 67-69-67—203 $US315,000
T5 Steven Alker 69-70-69—208 $92,000
T11 Michael Wright 69-73-69—211 $42,000
T29 Steve Allan 73-71-70—214 $14,560
T29 Cameron Percy 71-69-74—214 $14,560
T45 Rod Pampling 74-69-74—217 $8,400
T47 Mark Hensby 73-74-71—218 $6,720
T53 Greg Chalmers 70-74-75—219 $4,935
T61 David Bransdon 74-76-72—222 $3,150
T68 Stuart Appleby 80-74-70—224 $2,037
73 John Senden 81-73-73—227 $1,470
WD Richard Green 72-70—142
Challenge Tour
Hainan Open 2024
Sanya Luhuitou GC, Donghai Bay, China
1 Hamish Brown 66-70-67-66—269 €73,160.56
T49 Hayden Hopewell 70-71-74-69—284 €1,920.46
MC George Worrall 75-72—147
Korean PGA Tour
Baeksong Holdings-Asiad CC Busan Open
Asiad Country Club, Korea
1 Jang Yu-bin 65-69-73-68—275
Won on first hole of sudden-death playoff
T42 Sungjin Yeo (NZ) 70-72-73-70—285
T48 Wonjoon Lee 74-68-74-71—287
T62 Kevin Chun 75-68-76-75—294
MC Junseok Lee 74-73—147
MC Changgi Lee (NZ) 73-75—148
Sunshine Tour
Vodacom Origins of Golf – Wild Coast
Wild Coast Sun Country Club, Port Edward, South Africa
1 Jonathan Broomhead 70-66-63—199
MC Austin Bautista 68-74—142