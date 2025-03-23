 Aussies on Tour: Top 10s for Herbert, Smyth - PGA of Australia

Aussies on Tour: Top 10s for Herbert, Smyth


Top-10 finishes for both Lucas Herbert and Travis Smyth on the Asian Tour led the way for the Aussies as reigning Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner Kazuma Kobori recorded his best finish on the DP World Tour.

Top five in two LIV Golf events already this year, Herbert began brilliantly at the International Series in Macau.

Back-to-back rounds of 65 put the Victorian in position to push for a first tournament win in almost two years, rounds of 69-69 across the weekend resulting in a tie for eighth.

Smyth also began strongly with matching 65s in rounds one and two before ultimately finishing one shot back of Herbert in a tie for 10th.

As he did often on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia last season, Kiwi Kobori closed superbly at the Porsche Singapore Classic.

In his first full season as a member of the DP World Tour, Kobori matched the low round of the tournament – 8-under 64 – to climb 37 spots on the final day and into a tie for ninth, his first DP World Tour top-10.

It was a week of firsts, too, for Victorian Cameron John, whose tie for 20th marks his maiden top-20 finish on the DP World Tour.

Cameron Percy, Richard Green and Greg Chalmers all finished in a share of 14th at the Hoag Classic on PGA TOUR Champions while Adam Scott and Aaron Baddeley were the only two Australians to make the cut at the PGA TOUR’s Valspar Championship.

Photo: R&A/R&A via Getty Images

Results

PGA TOUR

Valspar Championship

Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Cse), Palm Harbor, Florida

1          Viktor Hovland             70-67-69-67—273

T47       Ryan Fox (NZ)               68-74-74-69—285

T57       Adam Scott                  74-70-73-70—287

78        Aaron Baddeley            72-70-78-74—294

MC       Cam Davis                    74-71—145

MC       Karl Vilips                     74-75—149

DP World Tour

Porsche Singapore Classic

Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore, Singapore

Event reduced to 54 holes due to rain

1          Richard Mansell            68-66-66—200 €392,299.22

T9        Kazuma Kobori (NZ)     70-71-64—205 €43,429.83

T20       Cameron John              69-68-70—207 €25,066.77

T36       Daniel Hillier (NZ)         70-70-69—209 €14,999.68

T56       Daniel Gale                   74-68-70—212 €7,038.31

MC       Jak Carter                     74-69—143

MC       Matthew Griffin            69-75—144

MC       Jason Scrivener             73-71—144

MC       David Micheluzzi          73-76—149

MC       Brett Coletta                 74-78—152

Asian Tour

International Series Macau presented by Wynn

Macau Golf and Country Club, Macau

1          Carlos Ortiz                  67-61-66-64—258        $US360,000

T8        Lucas Herbert               65-65-69-69—268        $45,900

T10       Travis Smyth                 65-65-71-68—269        $33,975

T19       Kevin Yuan                   67-70-71-64—272        $21,200

T19       Jed Morgan                  66-69-69-68—272        $21,200

T19       Nick Voke (NZ)             66-71-64-71—272        $21,200

T36       Denzel Ieremia (NZ)     68-66-71-70—275        $13,400

T48       Todd Sinnott                67-70-70-70—277        $8,800

T48       Wade Ormsby              73-66-70-68—277        $8,800

T54       Maverick Antcliff          71-64-73-70—278        $7,300

T58       Matt Jones                   70-67-73-69—279        $6,600

72        Jack Thompson            67-69-78-69—283        $4,000

73        Scott Hend                   70-69-75-70—284        $3,800

MC       Lawry Flynn                  75-67—142

MC       Brett Rankin                 69-75—144

MC       Aaron Wilkin                74-71—145

PGA TOUR Champions

Hoag Classic

Newport Beach CC, Newport Beach, California

1          Miguel Angel Jimenez  67-64-67-198

T14       Cameron Percy             67-69-69—205

T14       Greg Chalmers             69-66-70—205

T14       Richard Green              68-67-70—205

T19       Brendan Jones              64-71-71—206

T24       Steve Allan                   66-70-71—207

T33       David Bransdon            70-73-66—209

T33       Mark Hensby                72-66-71—209

T40       Stuart Appleby             72-67-71—210

T66       Rod Pampling               69-77-69—215

HotelPlanner Tour

Delhi Challenge

Classic Golf & Country Club, Gurugram, Haryana, India

1          Quim Vidal                   65-68-66-71—270        €44,306.74

T15       Danny List                    67-71-68-70—276        €4,015.30

T33       Sam Jones (NZ)            70-68-70-71—279        €1,883.04

T42       Hayden Hopewell         72-67-74-67—280        €1,467.66

WD      Haydn Barron               70


