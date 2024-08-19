Aussies on Tour: Three jump into BMW field - PGA of Australia

Three Australians have vaulted into the US PGA Tour’s lucrative BMW Championship in Colorado this week, including a relieved Cam Davis who fell into the field by dent of a near-miracle.
Jason Day, Adam Scott and Davis will be Australia’s representatives in the tour’s penultimate event of the season at Castle Pines Golf Club, worth $US20 million, while Min Woo Lee’s rookie season in America is done.
The players came to the final round of the Fedex St Jude Championship looking to secure their place for next week, needing to finish inside the top 50 on the Fedex Cup standings.
A top 50 in the Fedex Cup has the added bonus of a spot in all next year’s signature events.
Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama closed out the win today, with Day finishing tied-22nd to sit at 25th on the standings, Scott rallying with a 68 to finish tied-18th and keep himself at 41st overall, and Lee jumping a few spots to tied-22nd with a closing 66 that was not quite enough to push the West Australian into the field for next week.
He completed his debut season ranked 60th on the standings.
But it was Davis who had the drama-filled day, finishing with a potentially-calamitous double bogey at the 72nd hole that left him vulnerable.
Ultimately a late fade-out by Tom Kim, who finished bogey-double-double, pushed Davis back in at No. 49 in the standings and he will now tee it up next week as well as having a start in the big events in 2025.
“I’ve done it every year for the last three years,” said the Sydneysider. “I feel like I’m constantly in this position where you’ve had a good season but still a little low missing next year, which doesn’t feel right, and it’s extra frustrating right now that I finished the way I did after playing the way I did all the way up until that point.
“I had a feeling if I parred the last, I would have been fine.”
Elsewhere lefty Richard Green came close to winning his first tournament on the PGA Tour Champions in Canada, a bogey at the 17th hole costing him dearly.
Green finished outright second and picked up more than $US200,000 in prizemoney. It was his fourth runner-up finish in his first season.
On the PGA Tour Americas, Australian Grant Booth was runner-up while on the LPGA Tour, Gabriela Ruffels logged a top-10 at the Scottish Open ahead of this week’s AIG Women’s Open at St Andrews, the final major of the women’s season.
PHOTO: Cam Davis plays his way into the next round of playoffs at TPC South Wind. Image: Getty
Results
PGA TOUR
Fedex St Jude Championship
TPC South Wind, Memphis, Tennessee
PGA Tour Champions
Rogers Charity Classic, Canyon Meadows CC, Canada
LPGA Tour/Ladies European Tour
ISPS HANDA Scottish Open
Dundonald Links, Scotland
PGA Tour Americas
Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open
Elk Ridge Resort, Canada
DP World Tour
D+D REAL Czech Masters
PGA National Oaks, Prague
LIV Golf League
Greenbrier Golf Club, West Virginia
Epson Tour
Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic
Pendleton, Oregon
Korn Ferry Tour
Magnit Championship
Metedeconk National Golf Club, New Jersey
European Legends Tour
Zambia Legends Championship
Bonanza Golf Club, Zambia
Challenge Tour
Vierumäki Finnish Challenge
Vierumäki Resort, Finland
LET Access Series
Destination Gotland Ladies Open
Gumbalde Resort, Sweden
1 – Kajsa Arwefjall (Sweden) 67-67-73 – 207
50 Wenyung Keh (NZ) 70-75-76 – 221
MC Munchin Keh (NZ) 75-76 – 151