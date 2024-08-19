Aussies on Tour: Three jump into BMW field - PGA of Australia

Three Australians have vaulted into the US PGA Tour’s lucrative BMW Championship in Colorado this week, including a relieved Cam Davis who fell into the field by dent of a near-miracle.

Jason Day, Adam Scott and Davis will be Australia’s representatives in the tour’s penultimate event of the season at Castle Pines Golf Club, worth $US20 million, while Min Woo Lee’s rookie season in America is done.

The players came to the final round of the Fedex St Jude Championship looking to secure their place for next week, needing to finish inside the top 50 on the Fedex Cup standings.

A top 50 in the Fedex Cup has the added bonus of a spot in all next year’s signature events.

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama closed out the win today, with Day finishing tied-22nd to sit at 25th on the standings, Scott rallying with a 68 to finish tied-18th and keep himself at 41st overall, and Lee jumping a few spots to tied-22nd with a closing 66 that was not quite enough to push the West Australian into the field for next week.

He completed his debut season ranked 60th on the standings.

But it was Davis who had the drama-filled day, finishing with a potentially-calamitous double bogey at the 72nd hole that left him vulnerable.

Ultimately a late fade-out by Tom Kim, who finished bogey-double-double, pushed Davis back in at No. 49 in the standings and he will now tee it up next week as well as having a start in the big events in 2025.

“I’ve done it every year for the last three years,” said the Sydneysider. “I feel like I’m constantly in this position where you’ve had a good season but still a little low missing next year, which doesn’t feel right, and it’s extra frustrating right now that I finished the way I did after playing the way I did all the way up until that point.

“I had a feeling if I parred the last, I would have been fine.”

Elsewhere lefty Richard Green came close to winning his first tournament on the PGA Tour Champions in Canada, a bogey at the 17th hole costing him dearly.

Green finished outright second and picked up more than $US200,000 in prizemoney. It was his fourth runner-up finish in his first season.

On the PGA Tour Americas, Australian Grant Booth was runner-up while on the LPGA Tour, Gabriela Ruffels logged a top-10 at the Scottish Open ahead of this week’s AIG Women’s Open at St Andrews, the final major of the women’s season.

PHOTO: Cam Davis plays his way into the next round of playoffs at TPC South Wind. Image: Getty

Results

PGA TOUR

Fedex St Jude Championship

TPC South Wind, Memphis, Tennessee

1 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 65-64-64-70 – 263 $US3.6 million

T18 Adam Scott 70-68-68-67 – 273 $270,000

T22 Min Woo Lee 70-68-70-66 – 274 $175,500

T22 Jason Day 72-67-65-70 – 274 $175,500

T40 Cam Davis 70-69-71-67 – 277 $76,000

PGA Tour Champions

Rogers Charity Classic, Canyon Meadows CC, Canada

1 – Ken Tanigawa (USA) 68-61-64 – 193 $360,000

2 Richard Green 65-62-68 – 195 $211,200

6 Steve Alker (NZ) 65-63-70 – 198 $96,000

T10 Cam Percy 71-63-66 – 200 $51,600

T16 Steve Allan 66-65-70 – 201 $37,260

T20 David Bransdon 69-66-67 – 202 $26,190

T20 Greg Chalmers 68-67-67 – 202 $26,190

T28 Stuart Appleby 66-69-68 – 203 $18,205

T28 Rod Pampling 67 -69-67 – 203 $18,205

T48 Michael Wright 71-66-69 – 206 $6994

T61 Jason Norris 72-65-72 – 209 $3840

LPGA Tour/Ladies European Tour

ISPS HANDA Scottish Open

Dundonald Links, Scotland

1 – Lauren Coughlin (USA) 69-69-66-69 – 273 $300,000

T6 Gabriela Ruffels 71-73-69-68 – 281 $54,835

9 Lydia Ko (NZ) 69-69-71-74 – 283 $44,612

T12 Minjee Lee 67-69-72-78 – 286 $37,176

T15 Grace Kim 72-72-68-75 – 287 $32,529

T33 Steph Kyriacou 71-77-74-70 – 292 $12,361

T41 Kirsten Rudgeley 72-74-71-76 – 293 $9,666

MC Hira Naveed 74-77 – 151

MC Whitney Hillier 75-77 – 152

PGA Tour Americas

Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open

Elk Ridge Resort, Canada

1 – AJ Ewart (Canada) 66-66-67-65 – 264

T2 Grant Booth 66-66-67-65 – 264

T28 Harry Hillier (NZ) 72-62-68-69 – 271

MC Charlie Hillier (NZ) 69-69 – 138

DP World Tour

D+D REAL Czech Masters

PGA National Oaks, Prague

1 – David Ravetto (Italy) 68-63-70-64 – 265

MC Sam Jones (NZ) 69-72 – 141

MC David Micheluzzi 71-71 – 142

MC Andrew Martin 74-69 – 143

MC Haydn Barron 71-73 – 144

MC Jason Scrivener 71-77 – 148

WD Tom Power Horan

LIV Golf League

Greenbrier Golf Club, West Virginia

1 – Brooks Koepka (USA) 64-64-63 – 191 $4 million

T4 Marc Leishman 65-64-64 – 193 $900,000

T6 Lucas Herbert 65-63-67 – 195 $650,000

T8 Cameron Smith 66-63-67 – 196 $457,500

T15 Danny Lee (NZ) 68-66-65 – 199 $273,000

T20 Matt Jones 64-68-68 – 200 $220,000

T37 Ben Campbell (NZ) 71-65-69 – 205 $137,800

Epson Tour

Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic

Pendleton, Oregon

1 – Pornanong Phatlum (Thailand) 656664 195

T5 Fiona Xu (NZ) 67-67-67 – 201

T39 Amelia Garvey (NZ) 71-68-69 – 208

T49 Maddison Hinson-Tolchard 70-68-71 – 209

Korn Ferry Tour

Magnit Championship

Metedeconk National Golf Club, New Jersey

1 – Max McGreevy (USA) 65-67-69-69 – 270 $180,000

T50 Karl Vilips 67-73-73-69 – 282 $4,228

T59 Brett Drewitt 73-68-70-72 – 283 $4,070

WD Rhein Gibson

European Legends Tour

Zambia Legends Championship

Bonanza Golf Club, Zambia

1 – Keith Horne (South Africa) 71-63-64 – 198

5 Michael Campbell (NZ) 68 -69-70 – 207

T48 Michael Long (NZ) 74-78-74 – 226

Challenge Tour

Vierumäki Finnish Challenge

Vierumäki Resort, Finland

1 – Christofer Blomstrand (Sweden) 66-69-68-65 – 268 €43,200

T18 Hayden Hopewell 66717166 274 €3138

MC Blake Windred 73-68 – 141

MC Connor McKinney 75-71 – 146

MC Zac Murray 75-76 – 151

LET Access Series

Destination Gotland Ladies Open

Gumbalde Resort, Sweden

1 – Kajsa Arwefjall (Sweden) 67-67-73 – 207

50 Wenyung Keh (NZ) 70-75-76 – 221

MC Munchin Keh (NZ) 75-76 – 151