Aussies on Tour: Three advance to Q School finals - PGA of Australia

A birdie at the first playoff hole at Second Stage of Qualifying School has taken Australian Matias Sanchez a step closer to securing a DP World Tour card in 2024.

Only one of the four Second Stage venues were able to finalise qualifiers for Final Stage in Spain later this week, Sanchez and fellow Victorian Andre Lautee both advancing from Isla Canela Links.

While Lautee booked his place with a tie for 13th, Sanchez was forced to go extra holes, securing the final of 24 spots with a birdie under pressure.

Sanchez and Lautee finished 1-2 at First Stage of Qualifying School at Rosebud Country Club and will be joined at Infinitum Golf by West Australian Hayden Hopewell.

With heavy winds wreaking havoc across all four Spanish venues, Hopewell will have to wait for official confirmation but, sitting in a tie for fourth at Fontanals Golf Club, he is guaranteed to advance.

It will be an anxious wait for a number of Aussies though, who will play an extra day to state their claim for a spot at Final Stage.

West Australian Connor McKinney has a share of the lead heading into the final round at Las Pinaillas, James Marchesani (T21) and Haydn Barron (T45) also in the hunt for one of the 23 qualifying positions.

New South Welshman Blake Windred has completed 72 holes but will have to tee it up in an eight-for-five playoff to determine the 23 qualifiers from Desert Springs Golf Club.

Elsewhere over the weekend, evergreen Brad Kennedy finished sixth at the Mynavi ABC Championship in Japan, Jack Thompson’s tie for 11th was the best of the Aussies at the Volvo China Open and Lucas Herbert’s tie for 31st was our best at the PGA TOUR’s World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico.

Results

DP World Tour Q School
Second Stage – Isla Canela Links
Isla Canela Links, Huelva, Spain
1          Philipp Katich   68-65-66-68—267
T13      Andre Lautee   71-66-67-71—275
T19      Matias Sanchez 70-70-69-68—277

Second Stage – Golf Las Pinaillas
Golf Las Pinaillas, Albacete, Spain
Through 54 holes
T1        Connor McKinney        72-71-64—207
T21      James Marchesani        71-72-72—215
T45      Haydn Barron               77-72-70—219
70        Cooper Eccleston         79-78-78—235
WD      Lucas Higgins              84-81

Second Stage – Fontanals Golf Club
Fontanals Golf Club, Girona, Spain
1          Hamish Brown             69-70-63-69—271
T4        Sam Jones (NZ)            67-68-70-70—275
T4        Hayden Hopewell        74-69-65-67—275
T29      Kade McBride               72-71-70-70—283

Second Stage – Desert Springs Resort
Desert Springs Golf Club, Almería, Spain
1          Jannik De Bruyn           67-67-66-67—267
T19      Blake Windred             67-69-68-76—280
T68      James Hydes (NZ)        75-73-76-70—294

PGA TOUR
World Wide Technology Championship
El Cardonal at Diamante, Los Cabos, Mexico
1          Erik van Rooyen           68-64-66-63—261       $US1.476m
T31      Lucas Herbert               69-67-66-70—272       $46,916
T59      Cameron Percy             62-72-70-72—276       $18,204
MC       Harrison Endycott        69-74—143

LPGA Tour
Toto Japan Classic
Taiheiyo Club (Minori Cse), Omitama, Ibaraki
1          Mone Inami     64-68-65-69—266       $US300,000
T40      Hannah Green  70-68-68-70—276       $9,594
T63      Sarah Kemp     71-67-75-69—282       $4,397

Asian Tour
Volvo China Open
Hidden Grace Golf Club, Shenzhen, China
1          Sarit Suwannarut          70-70-65-64—269       $US270,000
T11      Jack Thompson            67-70-72-71—280       $27,412.50
T19      Ben Campbell (NZ)       69-70-72-71—282       $16,637.50
T25      Scott Hend                   75-69-71-68—283       $13,650
T50      Douglas Klein               70-72-75-70—287       $6,750
53        Travis Smyth                74-69-71-74—288       $6,150
T54      John Lyras                    72-69-67-81—289       $5,700
T64      Todd Sinnott                70-74-76-75—295       $4,200
MC       Sam Brazel                   75-70—145
MC       Zach Murray                74-72—146
MC       Marcus Fraser              73-73—146
MC       Terry Pilkadaris             71-75—146
MC       Kevin Yuan                   72-76—148
MC       Tom Power Horan        75-75—150
MC       Andrew Dodt               75-78—153
MC       Kieran Muir (NZ)           79-81—160

Japan Golf Tour
Mynavi ABC Championship
ABC Golf Club, Kato, Hyogo, Japan
1          Keita Nakajima             63-69-66-66—264       ¥24m
6          Brad Kennedy              68-67-68-68—271       ¥4.32m
T40      Brendan Jones             70-71-71-71—283       ¥480,000
T51      Anthony Quayle           70-73-72-71—286       ¥308,400
T55      Dylan Perry                  70-71-74-72—287       ¥284,160

PGA TOUR Champions
TimberTech Championship
The Old Course at Broken Sound Club, Boca Raton, Florida
1          Padraig Harrington      67-66-64—197 $US350,000
T14      Rod Pampling              70-72-67—209 $37,400
T25      Steven Alker (NZ)         69-72-71—212 $20,064
T25      Stuart Appleby             72-65-75—212 $20,064
T39      Richard Green              73-72-71—216 $10,780

Legends Tour
Farmfoods European Senior Masters
La Manga Club (South Cse), Spain
1          Patrik Sjoland   67-70-68—205
T6        Michael Long (NZ)        72-70-72—214
T22      Michael Campbell (NZ) 76-73-69—218
T42      Peter Fowler     76-74-73—223


Headlines at a glance

