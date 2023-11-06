Aussies on Tour: Three advance to Q School finals - PGA of Australia

A birdie at the first playoff hole at Second Stage of Qualifying School has taken Australian Matias Sanchez a step closer to securing a DP World Tour card in 2024.
Only one of the four Second Stage venues were able to finalise qualifiers for Final Stage in Spain later this week, Sanchez and fellow Victorian Andre Lautee both advancing from Isla Canela Links.
While Lautee booked his place with a tie for 13th, Sanchez was forced to go extra holes, securing the final of 24 spots with a birdie under pressure.
Sanchez and Lautee finished 1-2 at First Stage of Qualifying School at Rosebud Country Club and will be joined at Infinitum Golf by West Australian Hayden Hopewell.
With heavy winds wreaking havoc across all four Spanish venues, Hopewell will have to wait for official confirmation but, sitting in a tie for fourth at Fontanals Golf Club, he is guaranteed to advance.
It will be an anxious wait for a number of Aussies though, who will play an extra day to state their claim for a spot at Final Stage.
West Australian Connor McKinney has a share of the lead heading into the final round at Las Pinaillas, James Marchesani (T21) and Haydn Barron (T45) also in the hunt for one of the 23 qualifying positions.
New South Welshman Blake Windred has completed 72 holes but will have to tee it up in an eight-for-five playoff to determine the 23 qualifiers from Desert Springs Golf Club.
Elsewhere over the weekend, evergreen Brad Kennedy finished sixth at the Mynavi ABC Championship in Japan, Jack Thompson’s tie for 11th was the best of the Aussies at the Volvo China Open and Lucas Herbert’s tie for 31st was our best at the PGA TOUR’s World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico.
Results
DP World Tour Q School
Second Stage – Isla Canela Links
Isla Canela Links, Huelva, Spain
1 Philipp Katich 68-65-66-68—267
T13 Andre Lautee 71-66-67-71—275
T19 Matias Sanchez 70-70-69-68—277
Second Stage – Golf Las Pinaillas
Golf Las Pinaillas, Albacete, Spain
Through 54 holes
T1 Connor McKinney 72-71-64—207
T21 James Marchesani 71-72-72—215
T45 Haydn Barron 77-72-70—219
70 Cooper Eccleston 79-78-78—235
WD Lucas Higgins 84-81
Second Stage – Fontanals Golf Club
Fontanals Golf Club, Girona, Spain
1 Hamish Brown 69-70-63-69—271
T4 Sam Jones (NZ) 67-68-70-70—275
T4 Hayden Hopewell 74-69-65-67—275
T29 Kade McBride 72-71-70-70—283
Second Stage – Desert Springs Resort
Desert Springs Golf Club, Almería, Spain
1 Jannik De Bruyn 67-67-66-67—267
T19 Blake Windred 67-69-68-76—280
T68 James Hydes (NZ) 75-73-76-70—294
PGA TOUR
World Wide Technology Championship
El Cardonal at Diamante, Los Cabos, Mexico
1 Erik van Rooyen 68-64-66-63—261 $US1.476m
T31 Lucas Herbert 69-67-66-70—272 $46,916
T59 Cameron Percy 62-72-70-72—276 $18,204
MC Harrison Endycott 69-74—143
LPGA Tour
Toto Japan Classic
Taiheiyo Club (Minori Cse), Omitama, Ibaraki
1 Mone Inami 64-68-65-69—266 $US300,000
T40 Hannah Green 70-68-68-70—276 $9,594
T63 Sarah Kemp 71-67-75-69—282 $4,397
Asian Tour
Volvo China Open
Hidden Grace Golf Club, Shenzhen, China
1 Sarit Suwannarut 70-70-65-64—269 $US270,000
T11 Jack Thompson 67-70-72-71—280 $27,412.50
T19 Ben Campbell (NZ) 69-70-72-71—282 $16,637.50
T25 Scott Hend 75-69-71-68—283 $13,650
T50 Douglas Klein 70-72-75-70—287 $6,750
53 Travis Smyth 74-69-71-74—288 $6,150
T54 John Lyras 72-69-67-81—289 $5,700
T64 Todd Sinnott 70-74-76-75—295 $4,200
MC Sam Brazel 75-70—145
MC Zach Murray 74-72—146
MC Marcus Fraser 73-73—146
MC Terry Pilkadaris 71-75—146
MC Kevin Yuan 72-76—148
MC Tom Power Horan 75-75—150
MC Andrew Dodt 75-78—153
MC Kieran Muir (NZ) 79-81—160
Japan Golf Tour
Mynavi ABC Championship
ABC Golf Club, Kato, Hyogo, Japan
1 Keita Nakajima 63-69-66-66—264 ¥24m
6 Brad Kennedy 68-67-68-68—271 ¥4.32m
T40 Brendan Jones 70-71-71-71—283 ¥480,000
T51 Anthony Quayle 70-73-72-71—286 ¥308,400
T55 Dylan Perry 70-71-74-72—287 ¥284,160
PGA TOUR Champions
TimberTech Championship
The Old Course at Broken Sound Club, Boca Raton, Florida
1 Padraig Harrington 67-66-64—197 $US350,000
T14 Rod Pampling 70-72-67—209 $37,400
T25 Steven Alker (NZ) 69-72-71—212 $20,064
T25 Stuart Appleby 72-65-75—212 $20,064
T39 Richard Green 73-72-71—216 $10,780
Legends Tour
Farmfoods European Senior Masters
La Manga Club (South Cse), Spain
1 Patrik Sjoland 67-70-68—205
T6 Michael Long (NZ) 72-70-72—214
T22 Michael Campbell (NZ) 76-73-69—218
T42 Peter Fowler 76-74-73—223