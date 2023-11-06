Aussies on Tour: Three advance to Q School finals - PGA of Australia

A birdie at the first playoff hole at Second Stage of Qualifying School has taken Australian Matias Sanchez a step closer to securing a DP World Tour card in 2024.

Only one of the four Second Stage venues were able to finalise qualifiers for Final Stage in Spain later this week, Sanchez and fellow Victorian Andre Lautee both advancing from Isla Canela Links.

While Lautee booked his place with a tie for 13th, Sanchez was forced to go extra holes, securing the final of 24 spots with a birdie under pressure.

Sanchez and Lautee finished 1-2 at First Stage of Qualifying School at Rosebud Country Club and will be joined at Infinitum Golf by West Australian Hayden Hopewell.

With heavy winds wreaking havoc across all four Spanish venues, Hopewell will have to wait for official confirmation but, sitting in a tie for fourth at Fontanals Golf Club, he is guaranteed to advance.

It will be an anxious wait for a number of Aussies though, who will play an extra day to state their claim for a spot at Final Stage.

West Australian Connor McKinney has a share of the lead heading into the final round at Las Pinaillas, James Marchesani (T21) and Haydn Barron (T45) also in the hunt for one of the 23 qualifying positions.

New South Welshman Blake Windred has completed 72 holes but will have to tee it up in an eight-for-five playoff to determine the 23 qualifiers from Desert Springs Golf Club.

Elsewhere over the weekend, evergreen Brad Kennedy finished sixth at the Mynavi ABC Championship in Japan, Jack Thompson’s tie for 11th was the best of the Aussies at the Volvo China Open and Lucas Herbert’s tie for 31st was our best at the PGA TOUR’s World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico.

Results

DP World Tour Q School

Second Stage – Isla Canela Links

Isla Canela Links, Huelva, Spain

1 Philipp Katich 68-65-66-68—267

T13 Andre Lautee 71-66-67-71—275

T19 Matias Sanchez 70-70-69-68—277

Second Stage – Golf Las Pinaillas

Golf Las Pinaillas, Albacete, Spain

Through 54 holes

T1 Connor McKinney 72-71-64—207

T21 James Marchesani 71-72-72—215

T45 Haydn Barron 77-72-70—219

70 Cooper Eccleston 79-78-78—235

WD Lucas Higgins 84-81

Second Stage – Fontanals Golf Club

Fontanals Golf Club, Girona, Spain

1 Hamish Brown 69-70-63-69—271

T4 Sam Jones (NZ) 67-68-70-70—275

T4 Hayden Hopewell 74-69-65-67—275

T29 Kade McBride 72-71-70-70—283

Second Stage – Desert Springs Resort

Desert Springs Golf Club, Almería, Spain

1 Jannik De Bruyn 67-67-66-67—267

T19 Blake Windred 67-69-68-76—280

T68 James Hydes (NZ) 75-73-76-70—294

PGA TOUR

World Wide Technology Championship

El Cardonal at Diamante, Los Cabos, Mexico

1 Erik van Rooyen 68-64-66-63—261 $US1.476m

T31 Lucas Herbert 69-67-66-70—272 $46,916

T59 Cameron Percy 62-72-70-72—276 $18,204

MC Harrison Endycott 69-74—143

LPGA Tour

Toto Japan Classic

Taiheiyo Club (Minori Cse), Omitama, Ibaraki

1 Mone Inami 64-68-65-69—266 $US300,000

T40 Hannah Green 70-68-68-70—276 $9,594

T63 Sarah Kemp 71-67-75-69—282 $4,397

Asian Tour

Volvo China Open

Hidden Grace Golf Club, Shenzhen, China

1 Sarit Suwannarut 70-70-65-64—269 $US270,000

T11 Jack Thompson 67-70-72-71—280 $27,412.50

T19 Ben Campbell (NZ) 69-70-72-71—282 $16,637.50

T25 Scott Hend 75-69-71-68—283 $13,650

T50 Douglas Klein 70-72-75-70—287 $6,750

53 Travis Smyth 74-69-71-74—288 $6,150

T54 John Lyras 72-69-67-81—289 $5,700

T64 Todd Sinnott 70-74-76-75—295 $4,200

MC Sam Brazel 75-70—145

MC Zach Murray 74-72—146

MC Marcus Fraser 73-73—146

MC Terry Pilkadaris 71-75—146

MC Kevin Yuan 72-76—148

MC Tom Power Horan 75-75—150

MC Andrew Dodt 75-78—153

MC Kieran Muir (NZ) 79-81—160

Japan Golf Tour

Mynavi ABC Championship

ABC Golf Club, Kato, Hyogo, Japan

1 Keita Nakajima 63-69-66-66—264 ¥24m

6 Brad Kennedy 68-67-68-68—271 ¥4.32m

T40 Brendan Jones 70-71-71-71—283 ¥480,000

T51 Anthony Quayle 70-73-72-71—286 ¥308,400

T55 Dylan Perry 70-71-74-72—287 ¥284,160

PGA TOUR Champions

TimberTech Championship

The Old Course at Broken Sound Club, Boca Raton, Florida

1 Padraig Harrington 67-66-64—197 $US350,000

T14 Rod Pampling 70-72-67—209 $37,400

T25 Steven Alker (NZ) 69-72-71—212 $20,064

T25 Stuart Appleby 72-65-75—212 $20,064

T39 Richard Green 73-72-71—216 $10,780

Legends Tour

Farmfoods European Senior Masters

La Manga Club (South Cse), Spain

1 Patrik Sjoland 67-70-68—205

T6 Michael Long (NZ) 72-70-72—214

T22 Michael Campbell (NZ) 76-73-69—218

T42 Peter Fowler 76-74-73—223