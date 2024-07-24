Aussies on Tour: Stars aligning for Green - PGA of Australia

Despite putting himself in contention in all four seniors majors so far this year, a win has eluded Richard Green.

His most agonising chances slipped by at the US Senior Open and the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship where he finished in second and third place respectively.

Though if you asked the Victorian at the beginning of the year which major he has the best chance of winning, he would have likely answered this week’s Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex, where 13 Australians will be teeing it up.

Green has fond memories of Carnoustie, this week’s host venue, and what’s more, as Jimmy Emanuel points out in his tournament preview, life on the Bellarine Peninsula and a career spent largely in Europe has honed Green’s game for links golf and wind.

In his pre-seniors career, Green’s best major championship finish came in the 2007 Open Championship at Carnoustie, where a final round 7-under 64 saw him finish in a share of fourth with Ernie Els.

At the time, that 64 matched Carnoustie’s course-record and stood for 10 years until a Tommy Fleetwood 63 took the mantle.

“I was as focused as I ever was in a golf tournament. In situations where I’ve won before it was equal to today,” Green said in 2007.

With the form he is in, if Green can find that same focus, he may just go one better this time at Carnoustie.

Elsewhere, Australia is well represented on the LPGA Tour, with eight players heading to the CPKC Women’s Open in Canada.

While last season’s Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner Kazuma Kobori makes his Korn Ferry Tour debut at the NV5 Invitational alongside six Australians including youngster Karl Vilips.

PGA TOUR

3M Open

TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota

10:51pm* Cam Davis

3:21am* Aaron Baddeley

Defending champion: Lee Hodges

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize money: $US8.1 million

TV times: 9:30pm-8:30am Thursday, Friday Fox Sports 503 and Kayo. 11pm-8am Saturday Fox Sports 503 and Kayo. 10pm-8am Sunday Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

PGA TOUR Champions

The Senior Open Championship

Carnoustie Golf Club, Carnoustie, Scotland

5:00pm Vijay Singh (FIJI)

5:10pm Steven Alker (NZ)

5:20pm Richard Green

5:30pm Stuart Appleby

5:40pm John Senden

6:15pm David Mackenzie

6:35pm Stephen Allan

6:45pm Peter O’Malley

7:20pm Rod Pampling

7:30pm Jason Norris

8:25pm Peter Fowler

8:35pm Mark Hensby

9:05pm Michael Campbell (NZ)

9:15pm Scott Hend

10:20pm Michael Long (NZ)

11:25pm Greg Chalmers

12:30am Michael Wright

Defending champion: Alex Cejka

Past Aussie winners: Ian Stanley (2001)

Prize money: $US2.85 million

TV times: 9:30pm-3am Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday Fox Sports 505 and Kayo.

LPGA Tour

CPKC Women’s Open

Earl Grey Golf Club, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

11:44pm Stephanie Kyriacou

11:48pm* Sarah Kemp

11:55pm Gabriela Ruffels

12:06am Grace Kim, Hira Naveed

12:21am* Minjee Lee

5:16am Lydia Ko (NZ)

5:27am Hannah Green

6:15am* Robyn Choi

Defending champion: Megan Khang

Past Aussie winners: Katherine Kirk (2008)

Prize money: $US2.6 million

TV times: 8:30am-11:30am Friday, Saturday Fox Sports 503 and Kayo. 8am-11am Sunday, Monday Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

LIV Golf

LIV Golf UK

JCB Golf and Country Club, Rocester, England

11:15pm Cam Smith, Matt Jones, Marc Leishman, Lucas Herbert, Danny Lee (NZ)

Defending champion: Cameron Smith

Past Aussie winners: Cameron Smith (2023)

Prize money: $US20 million

TV times: Live 2am Saturday, Sunday, Monday on 7 Plus.

Korn Ferry Tour

NV5 Invitational

The Glen Club, Glenview, Illinois

9:30pm Brett Drewitt

9:30pm* Dimi Papadatos

11:20pm Karl Vilips

11:42pm* Danny List

3:23pm Curtis Luck

3:45am* Rhein Gibson

5:02am Kazuma Kobori (NZ)

Defending champion: Trace Crowe

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize money: $US1 million

Challenge Tour

Black Desert NI Open

Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Northern Ireland

5:20pm Connor McKinney

5:30pm Hayden Hopewell

11:30pm Tom Power Horan

Defending champion: Euan Walker

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize money: £250,000

PGA TOUR Americas

Commissionaires Ottawa Open

Eagle Creek Golf Club, Ottawa, Ontario

3:40am Grant Booth

4:00am* Harry Hillier (NZ)

4:20am* Charlie Hillier (NZ)

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize money: $US225,000

TV times:

Sunshine Tour

SunBet Challenge

Wild Coast Sun Country Club, Port Edward, South Africa

Australasians in the field: Austin Bautista.

Defending champion: CJ du Plessis

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize money: R2 million