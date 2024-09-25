Aussies on Tour: Smyth’s sights on second Asian Tour win - PGA of Australia

Australian Travis Smyth will endeavour to stay out of his own way as he seeks to turn a run of red-hot form into a second Asian Tour title at this week’s Yeangder TPC in Chinese Taipei.

A return to Linkou International Golf and Country Club should elicit positive memories for Smyth, who broke through in this tournament two years ago for his maiden Asian Tour win and was second last year.

That win also marked the start of a new dietary regime that has significantly impacted Smyth’s health and enabled him to get the very best from his considerable talents on the golf course.

Runner-up at the Shinhan Donghae Open two weeks ago, Smyth was also fourth at the Mandiri Indonesia Open, tied fifth at the International Series Morocco to go with two further top-10 finishes.

Currently sixth on the Asian Tour Order of Merit, Smyth knows that all he needs now is patience to bring that second win to fruition.

“I feel like I’m playing good golf and really feel like a win is going to be coming very soon but I need to go out and earn it,” said Smyth.

“I can’t get in my own way and think about winning too much.

“It’s going to require a lot of patience, digging deep and focusing on those good shots. What do I have to do to hit those good shots?

“Then I think I’ll be in a good position.”

Smyth leads a contingent of 16 Australians in Taipei that includes another Aussie in good form in Aaron Wilkin.

Wilkin endured a heartbreaking playoff loss at the Indonesia Open four weeks ago to climb to 31st on the Order of Merit.

David Micheluzzi (75th) and Jason Scrivener (80th) can advance their chances of qualifying for the DP World Tour Playoffs at the Open de Espana in Madrid and Grace Kim and Stephanie Kyriacou lead the five Aussies at the LPGA Tour’s Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

Photo: Jason Butler/Getty Images

Round 1 tee times AEST

Asian Tour

Yeangder TPC

Linkou International Golf and Country Club, Chinese Taipei

8:30am Deyen Lawson

8:50am Justin Warren

9am Jack Thompson

9:10am Todd Sinnott

9:10am* Kevin Yuan

9:20am Zach Murray

9:20am* Brendan Jones

9:30am Andrew Dodt

9:30am* Jed Morgan, Harrison Crowe

9:50am Lachlan Barker

1:40pm Aaron Wilkin

2:10pm Travis Smyth

2:30pm Jordan Zunic

2:40pm Sam Brazel

2:40pm* Maverick Antcliff

Defending champion: Poom Saksansin

Past Aussie winners: Travis Smyth (2022)

Prize money: $US1 million

Presidents Cup

Royal Montreal Golf Club, Montreal, Canada

Day 1: Fourballs

Day 2: Foursomes

Day 3: Fourballs/Foursomes

Final Day: Singles

Defending champions: United States

TV times: Live Friday 1:30am–8am; Live Saturday 3am–8am; Live Saturday 9pm–8am; Live Monday 2am-8am on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

LPGA Tour

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Arkansas

Australasians in the field: Grace Kim, Stephanie Kyriacou, Gabriela Ruffels, Hira Naveed, Robyn Choi.

Defending champion: Haeran Ryu

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize money: $US3 million

TV times: Live 6:30am-9:30am Saturday; Live 4am-7am Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 505 and Kayo.

DP World Tour

acciona Open de España

Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, Spain

5pm Jason Scrivener

5:40pm Andrew Martin

6:10pm Daniel Hillier (NZ)

9:40pm* David Micheluzzi

10:30pm* Haydn Barron

11:10pm Sam Jones (NZ)

Defending champion: Matthieu Pavon

Past Aussie winners: Rodger Davis (1990)

Prize money: $US3.25 million

TV times: Live 10pm-3am Thursday, Friday; Live 9:30pm-2am Saturday on Fox Sports 505; Live 9pm-2am Sunday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

Ladies European Tour

Lacoste Ladies Open de France

Golf Barriere, Deauville, France

4:15pm* Momoka Kobori (NZ)

4:39pm Kelsey Bennett

9:03pm Kirsten Rudgeley

9:03pm* Whitney Hillier

Defending champion: Johanna Gustavsson

Past Aussie winners: Karen Lunn (1997), Stacey Keating (2012)

Prize money: €375,000

Japan Golf Tour

Vantelin Tokai Classic

Miyoshi Country Club (West Cse), Aichi

10:30am* Anthony Quayle

10:40am* Brad Kennedy

10:50am* Michael Hendry

Defending champion: Yuta Kinoshita

Past Aussie winners: Graham Marsh (1985, 1990), Brian Jones (1988)

Prize money: ¥110 million

Challenge Tour

Swiss Challenge

Golf Saint Apollinaire, Folgensbourg, France

4:56pm* Hayden Hopewell

5:29pm Connor McKinney

Defending champion: Adam Blomme

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize money: €270,000