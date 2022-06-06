Aussies on Tour: Smyth falls just short on Asian Tour - PGA of Australia

A bogey at the 72nd hole has denied Travis Smyth a maiden win as a professional at the Asian Tour’s International Series England.

As Minjee Lee completed a second major championship triumph with a four-stroke win at the US Women’s Open at Pine Needles, Smyth began the final day at Slaley Hall Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort in England eyeing history of his own.

One-under through eight holes, Smyth dropped a shot at nine as Zimbabwean Scott Vincent made his move with birdies at seven and 11.

The pair continued to trade birdies into the back nine and it took a special tee shot to 10 feet at the par-3 17th to draw level with Vincent heading to the 18th tee.

It looked as if the New South Welshman held the advantage after finding the fairway on the last, while Vincent erred slightly left into the rough.

But the twists and turns continued as Smyth pushed his approach into a greenside bunker.

Vincent duly pounded on a pitching wedge to find the front of the green and put the pressure on Smyth, who was unable to get up and down from the sand, signing for a final round of three-under 68.

The playoff victor over Aussie Anthony Quayle on the Japan Golf Tour a week earlier, Vincent still had plenty of work left after coming up short with a long-range birdie putt.

But he showed a steely resolve to hole out for a five-under-par 66 and secure the $US360,000 first prize, becoming the first Zimbabwean to win on the Asian Tour.

Despite the bogey on 18, Smyth was philosophical about the defeat and losing out on his first Asian Tour title.

“Awesome week. Coming into the week I just really wanted to play solid,” said Smyth, whose runner-up finish is his best result on the Asian Tour.

“I did not have any expectations. If you could have said at the start of the week I was going to finish second and had a chance to win, I would have taken it.

“It was a lot of fun, I learned a lot, and I can’t wait to be in the position again.”

Showing no lasting scars from his own defeat to Vincent seven days ago, Quayle moved to eighth on the Japan Golf Tour moneylist with a fourth-place finish at the BMW Japan Golf Tour Championship Mori Building Cup.

He began the final round with a birdie but was unable to get another putt to drop as he hit the next 10 greens in regulation.

He picked up a shot at 14 and then chipped in for birdie at 15 as he finished three back of Kazutaka Higa with a final round of two-under 69.

Cameron Smith also began the final round of the Memorial Tournament on the PGA TOUR with high hopes yet a disastrous front nine removed the world No.3 from contention.

Five shots back in a share of second when he teed off at Muirfield Village on Sunday, Smith had three bogeys and two double-bogeys in an outward nine of six-over 42, an eagle at the par-5 15th salvaging something as he finished tied for 13th.

It was a tough final day for the Aussie contingent in Ohio with Adam Scott shooting 80 and Lucas Herbert (76) and Jason Day (75) both losing ground, Cam Davis the only Aussie to move forward with a closing two-under 70.

Results

Asian Tour

International Series England

Slaley Hall Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort, England

Winner Scott Vincent 69-68-69-66—272 $US360,000

2 Travis Smyth 69-70-66-68—273 $220,000

T9 Wade Ormsby 72-70-70-68—280 $34,600

T9 Kevin Yuan 74-68-70-68—280 $34,600

T20 Todd Sinnott 70-69-73-70—282 $22,050

T20 Hayden Hopewell (a) 72-72-68-70—282 ——

T44 Scott Hend 70-72-71-74—287 $11,340

59 Dimitrios Papadatos 71-73-76-71—291 $7,200

T65 Cory Crawford 72-73-77-73—295 $5,900

MC Scott Strange 72-74—146

MC Denzel Ieremia 70-76—146

MC Tim Stewart 70-76—146

MC Blake Windred 73-73—146

MC Sam Brazel 73-73—146

MC Ben Campbell 72-74—146

MC Jack Thompson 74-73—147

MC Andrew Dodt 71-76—147

MC Andrew Martin 72-75—147

MC David Gleeson 76-71—147

MC Ben Eccles 72-76—148

MC Josh Younger 74-74—148

MC Will Heffernan 75-75—150

MC Jake Higginbottom 76-75—151

MC Daniel Fox 79-74—153

MC Michael Campbell 77-77—154

MC Louis Dobbelaar 78-79—157

US Women’s Open

Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, North Carolina

Winner Minjee Lee 67-66-67-71—271 $US1.8m

T28 Hannah Green 70-71-72-76—289 $67,899

T63 Grace Kim 73-72-75-77—297 $20,498

MC Sarah Kemp 76-70—146

MC Gabriela Ruffels 74-75—149

PGA TOUR

The Memorial Tournament

Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

Winner Billy Horschel 70-68-65-72—275 $US2.16m

T13 Cameron Smith 67-69-72-77—285 $221,400

31 Jason Day 71-74-68-75—288 $78,600

T48 Lucas Herbert 70-76-70-76—292 $32,040

T53 Cam Davis 71-75-78-70—294 $27,994

T67 Adam Scott 70-76-73-80—299 $25,200

MC Danny Lee 73-74—147

MC Marc Leishman 74-75—149

MC Matt Jones 75-74—149

MC Min Woo Lee 77-72—149

MC Curtis Luck 78-73—151

MC Jediah Morgan 76-81—157

DP World Tour

Porsche European Open

Green Eagle Golf Courses, Hamburg, Germany

Winner Kalle Samooja 72-72-74-64—282 €297,500

T25 Jason Scrivener 70-73-73-74—290 €17,412.50

MC Maverick Antcliff 73-77—150

MC Zach Murray 73-80—153

Japan Golf Tour

BMW Japan Golf Tour Championship Mori Building Cup

Shishido Hills Country Club (West Cse), Ibaraki

Winner Kazutaka Higa 69-71-65-67—272 ¥30m

4 Anthony Quayle 70-66-70-69—275 ¥7.2m

T9 Brad Kennedy 69-70-70-70—279 ¥4.08m

T21 Brendan Jones 76-67-70-68—281 ¥1.65m

T58 Andrew Evans 72-71-74-74—291 ¥350,000

MC Dylan Perry 70-75—145

MC Michael Hendry 74-73—147

MC Adam Bland 76-72—148

MC Matthew Griffin 77-75—152

MC David Bransdon 78-84—162

Korn Ferry Tour

REX Hospital Open

The CC at Wakefield Plantation, Raleigh, North Carolina

Winner Davis Thompson 64-66-68-69—267 $US135,000

T47 Harrison Endycott 72-67-72-68—279 $3,300

T47 Ryan Ruffels 68-66-71-74—279 $3,300

T52 Aaron Baddeley 68-68-69-75—280 $3,158

MC Cameron Percy 70-70—140

MC Nick Voke 69-71—140

MC Rhein Gibson 72-70—142

Challenge Tour

D+D REAL Czech Challenge

Golf & Spa Kunětická Hora, Dříteč, Czech Republic

Winner Nicolai Kristensen 66-71-63-66—266 €41,600

Won in sudden death playoff

T41 Deyen Lawson 71-69-71-67—278 €1,430

MC Jarryd Felton 71-71—142

PGA TOUR Canada

Royal Beach Victoria Open

Uplands GC, Victoria, British Columbia

MC Will Barnett 69-72—141

MC Cameron John 75-72—147

WD Danny List 55

Ladies European Tour

Ladies Italian Open

Golf Club Margara, Fubine, Italy

Winner Morgane Metraux 67-70-69—206 €30,000

MC Kristalle Blum 74-77—151

Champions Tour

Principal Charity Classic

Wakonda Club, Des Moines, Iowa

Winner Jerry Kelly 65-66-67—198 $US277,500

Won on first hole of sudden death playoff

T3 Steven Alker 67-64-69—200 $122,100

T16 Stuart Appleby 66-70-70—206 $30,525

T28 Rod Pampling 67-69-72—208 $14,034

65 Stephen Leaney 75-69-72—216 $2,405

T69 John Senden 73-74-71—218 $1,684

73 David McKenzie 73-75-72—220 $1,295