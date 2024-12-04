Aussies on Tour: Smylie straight to work in South Africa - PGA of Australia

Queenslander Elvis Smylie has wasted no time in putting his recently acquired status on the DP World Tour to good use, teeing it up in this week’s $US6 million Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa.

Exempt on the DP World Tour for the 2025 and 2026 seasons courtesy of his stirring victory at the BMW Australian PGA Championship a fortnight ago, Smylie flew straight from the ISPS HANDA Australian Open to Sun City to take on the likes of defending champion Max Homa, Presidents Cup representatives Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes and Christiaan Bezuidenhout and DP World Tour stars Danny Willett and Nicolai Hojgaard.

Australian Open champion Ryggs Johnston is also in the field as he and Smylie seek to further entrench their positions on the Race to Dubai rankings.

With his victory at Royal Queensland and tie for fifth at Kingston Heath, Smylie sits atop the rankings after just two events.

The 22-year-old had no status just three weeks ago yet is now leading the Order of Merit with the global tour card he has been chasing since turning professional more than three years ago.

It’s a quick turnaround for a host of Aussies who played the Australian Open and are now in Saudi Arabia for the PIF Saudi International.

With Round 1 teeing off on Wednesday preparation time was limited for the Ripper GC trio of Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman and Lucas Herbert, Brett Coletta, Jak Carter and Daniel Gale.

Travis Smyth was out early in Round 1 and was the best-placed Aussie in a share of seventh at 3-under through nine holes.

Two Aussies have also started well at Final Stage of the PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying Tournament in Arizona.

Brendan Jones and Scott Barr are both in a share of fifth after Round 1, Mathew Goggin and Andre Stolz two shots further back in a tie for 22nd with three rounds left to play.

Photograph: Dan Peled/Golf Australia

Round 1 tee times AEDT

Asian Tour

PIF Saudi International

Riyadh Golf Club, Saudia Arabia

2:40pm Maverick Antcliff

3:10pm Nick Voke (NZ)

3:10pm* Ben Campbell (NZ)

3:20pm Jed Morgan

3:20pm* Danny Lee (NZ)

3:30pm Travis Smyth

3:50pm* Matt Jones

7pm Lucas Herbert

7:30pm Cameron Smith

7:40pm Marc Leishman

7:40pm* Brett Coletta

7:50pm Wade Ormsby

8:10pm Jak Carter

8:20pm* Daniel Gale

2023 champion: Abraham Ancer

Past Aussie winners: Nil

TV times: Live 7:30pm-12:30am Wednesday on Fox Sports 503; Live 7:30pm-12:30am Thursday; Live 7:30pm-12am Friday, Saturday on Fox Sports 507 and Kayo.

PGA TOUR

Hero World Challenge

Albany Golf Club, Albany, Bahamas

3:52am Jason Day

2023 champion: Scottie Scheffler

Past Aussie winners: Nil

TV times: Live 5:30am-8:30am Friday, Saturday; Live 4am-9am Sunday; Live 3:30am-8:30am Monday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

DP World Tour

Nedbank Challenge

Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa

6:54pm Elvis Smylie

7:16pm* Daniel Hillier (NZ)

2023 champion:

Past Aussie winners: Marc Leishman (2016)

TV times: Live 8pm-1:30am Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

PGA TOUR Champions

Qualifying Tournament – Final Stage

TPC Scottsdale (Champions Cse), Scottsdale, Arizona

Round 1 scores

T5 Brendan Jones 67

T5 Scott Barr 67

T22 Mathew Goggin 69

T22 Andre Stolz 69

T37 Brad Kennedy 71

T57 Dominic Barson (NZ) 73

2023 champion: Cameron Percy

Past Aussie winners: Peter Senior (2009), Richard Green (2022), Cameron Percy (2023)

LPGA Tour

LPGA Q-Series: Final Qualifying

Magnolia Grove Golf Course, Mobile, Alabama

Australasians in the field: Robyn Choi

Legends Tour

MCB Tour Championship Mauritius

Constance Belle Mare Plage, Mauritius

Australasians in the field: Scott Hend, Michael Long (NZ), Michael Campbell (NZ)

2023 champion: Peter Baker

Past Aussie winners: Nil