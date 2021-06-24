Aussies on Tour: Smylie, Kim take step up in class

Two of Australia’s most exciting young talents will take another significant step towards establishing their credentials in world golf when they make their debut appearances on two of the game’s biggest tours this week.

Queensland left-hander Elvis Smylie has been granted an invitation to make his European Tour debut at the BMW International Open in Germany while amateur Grace Kim will tee it up in the LPGA Tour’s secondary Symetra Tour event in Ohio, the Prasco Charity Championship.

Ranked as high as No.46 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Smylie put the golf world on notice by the way in which he finished second to Brad Kennedy at The Players Series Victoria in January and continued to impress as the summer progressed.

Shortly after his breakout performance at Rosebud Country Club the 18-year-old made the decision to turn professional, finishing tied for third in his first start as a pro at The Players Series Sydney at Bonnie Doon Golf Club.

He missed the cut in his home state at the Queensland Open but once again highlighted his enormous potential by finishing second behind Bryden Macpherson at the Golf Challenge NSW Open in March.

With his father Peter and Creative Artists Agency managing his affairs – a management company whose clients include Beyonce, Matthew McConaughey, David Beckham and US President Joe Biden – opportunities to play in Europe were sourced and Smylie jumped at the chance.

While he had Mike Clayton serve as caddy during the run of PGA Tour of Australasia events, Smylie has enlisted the services of experienced looper Mike ‘Sponge’ Waite for his entry into Europe, Waite having caddied for fellow Kiwi Michael Campbell at his 2005 US Open triumph along with Robert Allenby, KJ Choi and Lee Westwood.

Yet to take the plunge into the professional ranks, Grace Kim enters her maiden Symetra Tour event with winning form on her side.

The Australian Women’s Amateur champion in February, Kim played the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in April and chose to stay on in America, wasting little time in adding professional titles to her outstanding amateur resume.

She won on the Cactus Tour – by eight strokes no less – in May and then two weeks ago claimed the Oscar Williams Classic on the Women’s All Pro Tour, a victory that earned a place in the field this week on the Symetra Tour.

As Kim continues her progression towards professionalism six of her countrywomen are chasing major glory at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in Atlanta, headlined by 2019 champion and world No.15 Hannah Green.

Australia’s five highest-ranked male players are all in action at the PGA TOUR’s Travelers Championship in Connecticut along with Monday qualifier Lucas Herbert and Stephen Leaney, Rod Pampling, John Senden and David McKenzie are in the field for the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship at Firestone Country Club in Ohio.

Round 1 tee times AEST

European Tour

BMW International Open

Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany

4pm Deyen Lawson, Grégory Havret, Darren Fichardt

4.10pm Wade Ormsby, Ashley Chesters, Chris Wood

4.40pm Josh Geary, Ondrej Lieser, Niklas Lemke

4.50pm Dimitrios Papadatos, Šimon Zach, Carlos Pigem

5pm Elvis Smylie, Philipp Mejow, Aaron Cockerill

5.10pm Ryan Fox, Oliver Fisher, Ross Fisher

5.20pm* Scott Hend, Min Woo Lee, Adrian Otaegui

9pm* Jake McLeod, JC Ritchie, Daniel Young

10.20pm* Maverick Antcliff, Jean-Baptiste Gonnet, Thomas Rosenmuller

Defending champion: Andrea Pavan (2019)

Past Aussie winners: Peter Fowler (1993)

Top Aussie prediction:

TV schedule: Live 8.30pm-2am Thursday, Friday on Fox Sports 503; Live 9.30pm-2am Saturday on Fox Sports 505; Live 9.30am-2am Sunday on Fox Sports 503.

LPGA Tour

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Atlanta Athletic Club, Johns Creek, Georgia

9.21pm Su Oh, Tiffany Chan, Dana Finkelstein

9.43pm Sarah Kemp, Nicole Broch Larsen, Christina Kim

10.05pm Lydia Ko, Georgia Hall, Nelly Korda

2.43am Katherine Kirk, Eun-Hee Ji, Stephanie Meadow

3.38am Minjee Lee, Brittany Lang, Gaby Lopez

4.06am* Hannah Green, Jeongeun Lee6, Angela Stanford

4.17am* Gabriela Ruffels, Mirim Lee, Pernilla Lindberg

Defending champion: Sei Young Kim

Past Aussie winners: Karrie Webb (2001), Hannah Green (2019)

Top Aussie prediction: Hannah Green

TV schedule: Live 1am-5am Friday, Saturday on Fox Sports 505; Live 12am-3am Sunday on Fox Sports 503; Live 5am-8am Monday on Fox Sports 505

US PGA TOUR

Travelers Championship

TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut

8.45pm Cameron Percy, Chris Kirk, Rory Sabbatini

9.15pm Matt Jones, KH Lee, Nate Lashley

9.25pm Cameron Smith, Sebastián Muñoz, Brice Garnett

9.35pm* Marc Leishman, Garrick Higgo, Patrick Cantlay

9.55pm* Adam Scott, Lanto Griffin, CT Pan

10.15pm Jason Day, Sam Burns, Brendon Todd

10.45pm Lucas Herbert, Rafael Campos, Ryan Brehm

3.30am* Danny Lee, Emiliano Grillo, DJ Trahan

Defending champion: Dustin Johnson

Past Aussie winners: Greg Norman (1995), Marc Leishman (2012)

Top Aussie prediction: Adam Scott

TV schedule: Live 5am-8am Friday, Saturday on Fox Sports 503; Live 3am-8am Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 503

Japan Golf Tour

Dunlop SRIXON Fukushima Open

Grandee Nasushirakawa Golf Club, Fukushima

9.25am* Scott Strange, Kakeru Ozeki, Kaigo Tamaki

12.10pm* Andrew Evans, Kazuhiro Yamashita

Defending champion: Rikuya Hoshino (2019)

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Scott Strange

KPGA Tour

Kolon Korea Open

Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, Cheonan, Korea

7.41am Kevin Chun

8.14am Junseok Lee

9.09am Wonjoon Lee

Defending champion: Jazz Janewattananond (2019)

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Wonjoon Lee

Korn Ferry Tour

Live and Work in Maine Open

Falmouth Country Club, Falmouth, Maine

8.30pm Mark Hensby, Ben Kohles, Brandon Harkins

1.50am* Jamie Arnold, Andres Gonzales, Will Wilcox

2.40am* Brett Drewitt, Curtis Thompson, Nicholas Thompson

2.50am Harrison Endycott, Max Greyserman, Lorens Chan

3.20am Nick Voke, Brian Richey, Garett Reband

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Brett Drewitt

Challenge Tour

Open de Bretagne

Golf Bluegreen de Pléneuf Val André, Pleneuf, France

10.55pm* Daniel Hillier, Sébastien Gros, Enrico Di Nitto

11.06pm* Blake Windred, Borja Virto, Jarand Ekeland Arnoy

Defending champion: Sebastian Heisele (2019)

Past Aussie winners: Scott Arnold (2015)

Top Aussie prediction: Blake Windred

EuroProTour

The Eagle Orchid Scottish Masters

Montrose Golf Links, Angus, Scotland

6.12pm Ben Ferguson, Pavan Sagoo, David Houlding

9.03pm Josh Taylor, Dan Brown, David Dixon

Symetra Tour

Prasco Charity Championship

TPC River’s Bend, Cincinnati, Ohio

Aussies in the field: Grace Kim (a), Stephanie Na, Robyn Choi, Julienne Soo, Hira Naveed, Soo Jin Lee, Julianne Alvarez

Defending champion: Perrine Delacour (2019)

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Stephanie Na

Champions Tour

Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship

Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio

11.50pm Stephen Leaney, Michael Allen, Dudley Hart

12.20am Rod Pampling, Tim Herron, Duffy Waldorf

12.45am* David McKenzie, Russ Cochran, Bob Estes

1.35am* John Senden, Paul Stankowski, David Eger

Defending champion: Jerry Kelly

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Stephen Leaney

TV schedule: 8.30am-10am Friday; 8am-10am Saturday on Fox Sports 503; Live 6am-8am Sunday on Fox Sports 505; Live 5am-8am Monday on Fox Sports 507