Aussies on Tour: Smith’s best WGC finish despite late stumble

An all-or-nothing approach on the 72nd hole backfired for Cameron Smith but the Queenslander remained upbeat after finishing tied for fifth at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind in Tennessee, his best finish in a WGC event.

In a week highlighted by a round of 62 on Friday that required just 18 putts to equal the PGA TOUR record, Smith stood on the 18th tee on Sunday in the hunt to claim the biggest win of his career.

Needing a par on the last to post 16-under and potentially join the playoff ultimately won by Mexico’s Abraham Ancer, Smith hit his tee shot into the trees right of the fairway. Eschewing the conservative approach, Smith struck a tree with his second shot, the ball careening out of bounds as he closed with a double bogey and final round of 2-over 72.

“I wanted to win,” Smith explained, who was tied with Harris English at 16-under at the time.

“I didn’t want to chip it out and leave my chances in Harry’s hands. He was still 16-under at the time.

“I wanted to make sure I had a good look at birdie and I just didn’t execute it.

“There was a little gap up there. I had to hit like a medium flight draw and I tried to hit it. I just hit it too far right. The actual flight of it was good, it just hit the tree there on the right.”

Identifying the driver as an area of focus leading into the FedEx Cup Playoffs, Smith said his first priority after a whirlwind few weeks at The Open and the Olympics is to get a fishing rod back in his hand.

“We’ve been pretty busy lately and it’s been hot as well, so it takes it out of you, especially being in contention as well, mentally draining,” said Smith, whose 93 putts for the week was just one shy of the PGA TOUR record set by David Frost at the 2005 RBC Heritage.

“Nice week off on the boat, I’ll be happy.

“I was really disappointed with how I hit my driver on the weekend. A week at home working on the driver, especially for the Playoffs, I think three tough driving courses, I need to get that in shape.”

Smith was far and away the best of the Aussies in Memphis, Adam Scott closing with a 4-under 68 to share 36th position along with Victorians Lucas Herbert (69) and Marc Leishman (73).

Sydney’s Stephanie Kyriacou moved to second on the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit courtesy of her fourth-place finish at the Aramco Team Series – Sotogrande in Spain.

With American Alison Lee racing away with a five-stroke win at the top of the leaderboard, Kyriacou closed with an even-par 72 to improve her position in the Race to Costa Del Sol points race.

In Utah, a run of five birdies in the space of six holes at the Utah Championship has put New South Welshman Brett Drewitt within reach of a return to the PGA TOUR next season.

Starting the day tied for 23rd, Drewitt was losing ground to the field as he made 11 straight pars to start his final round but a regulation birdie at the par-4 12th was followed by four on the trot from the 14th hole to end the week tied for 21st.

As a result, Drewitt moved up one place to 22nd on the Korn Ferry Tour order of merit, the top 25 after next week’s Pinnacle Bank Championship to earn promotion to the PGA TOUR next season.

Results

World Golf Championships

FedEx St Jude Invitational

TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee

Winner  Abraham Ancer                67-62-67-68—264            $US1.82m          

T5           Cameron Smith                 67-62-65-72—266            $380,667

T36        Adam Scott                        74-66-70-68—278            $59,000

T36        Lucas Herbert                    69-70-70-69—278            $59,000

T36        Marc Leishman                 65-71-69-73—278            $59,000

T43        Brad Kennedy                    67-70-70-72—279            $53,000

T51        Matt Jones                         69-68-74-70—281            $45,000

T51        Wade Ormsby                   69-71-68-73—281            $45,000

60           Cam Davis                         68-72-73-72—285            $38,000

62           Min Woo Lee                    67-75-74-72—288            $37,000

PGA TOUR

Barracuda Championship

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood Cse), Truckee, California

Winner  Erik van Rooyen                7-17-10-16—50                $US630,000

T23        Aaron Baddeley                3-10-11-6—30                   $32,375

T34        Greg Chalmers                  9-6-12-0—27                     $18,235

T64        Cameron Percy                 5-13-(-1)-0—17                 $7,560

T66        Rhein Gibson                     6-4-2-3—15                       $7,385

MC         John Senden                     2-4—6

European Tour

Hero Open

Fairmont St Andrews, St Andrews, Fife, Scotland

Winner  Grant Forrest                    68-68-62-66—264            €189,530

T23        Daniel Hillier                      69-70-67-69—275            €12,533

T34        Ryan Fox                            74-69-69-67—279            €9,067

T56        Scott Hend                        72-69-71-71—283            €4,327

T70        Jake McLeod                     75-67-72-72—286            €3,162

T72        Austin Bautista                 72-70-74-73—289            €2,660

MC         Deyen Lawson                  78-71—149

MC         Josh Geary                         76-75—151

MC         Dimitrios Papadatos        72-79—151

Korn Ferry Tour

Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank

Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah

Winner  Joshua Creel                      63-68-65-64—260            $US108,000

T5           Steven Alker                     64-68-69-63—264            $20,900

T21        Brett Drewitt                     69-67-66-66—268            $6,336

T55        Curtis Luck                        74-62-67-70—273            $2,508

T58        Ryan Ruffels                      68-68-67-71—274            $2,436

MC         Harrison Endycott            70-68—138

MC         Jamie Arnold                     69-69—138

MC         Nick Voke                          70-72—142

MC         Brett Coletta                     71-73—144

Challenge Tour

Vierumäki Finnish Challenge

Vierumäki Resort, Vierumäki, Finland

Winner  Marcus Helligkilde           61-67-66-71—265            €32,000

MC         Bryden Macpherson        72-72—144

Ladies European Tour

Aramco Team Series – Sotogrande

La Reserva Club De Sotogrande, Spain

Winner  Alison Lee                          65-65-71—201                  €25,341

4             Stephanie Kyriacou          67-71-72—210                  €7,602

MC         Victoria Fricot                   82-79-75—236

LET Access Series

GolfUppsala Open

Soderby, Sweden

Winner  Kajsa Arwefjall (a)            69-72-72—213                  ——

T53        Kristalle Blum                    80-76-77—233                  €426

Symetra Tour

Firekeepers Casino Hotel Championship

Battle Creek Country Club, Battle Creek, Michigan

Winner  Fernanda Lira                    70-65-62—197                  $US26,250

T13        Julienne Soo                      71-70-67—208                  $2,865

T27        Robyn Choi                        68-69-74—211                  $1,476

T27        Soo Jin Lee                         66-70-75—211                  $1,476

T64        Julianne Alvarez                 71-70-78—219                  $572

MC         Stephanie Na                    74-73—147

MC         Hira Naveed                      76-76—152

Rose Ladies Series

JCB Golf and Country Club

Winner  Gabriella Cowley              72                                         £10,000

T2           Whitney Hillier                  72                                         £1,417

Scotscraig Golf Club

Winner  Caroline Inglis                   66                                         £10,000

T6           Whitney Hillier                  71

T17        Amy Walsh                        73


