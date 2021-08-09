Aussies on Tour: Smith’s best WGC finish despite late stumble

An all-or-nothing approach on the 72nd hole backfired for Cameron Smith but the Queenslander remained upbeat after finishing tied for fifth at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind in Tennessee, his best finish in a WGC event.

In a week highlighted by a round of 62 on Friday that required just 18 putts to equal the PGA TOUR record, Smith stood on the 18th tee on Sunday in the hunt to claim the biggest win of his career.

Needing a par on the last to post 16-under and potentially join the playoff ultimately won by Mexico’s Abraham Ancer, Smith hit his tee shot into the trees right of the fairway. Eschewing the conservative approach, Smith struck a tree with his second shot, the ball careening out of bounds as he closed with a double bogey and final round of 2-over 72.

Cameron Smith just needed par on the last to be in a potential four-man playoff. 😬 pic.twitter.com/n8VJGNmIHL — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 8, 2021

“I wanted to win,” Smith explained, who was tied with Harris English at 16-under at the time.

“I didn’t want to chip it out and leave my chances in Harry’s hands. He was still 16-under at the time.

“I wanted to make sure I had a good look at birdie and I just didn’t execute it.

“There was a little gap up there. I had to hit like a medium flight draw and I tried to hit it. I just hit it too far right. The actual flight of it was good, it just hit the tree there on the right.”

Identifying the driver as an area of focus leading into the FedEx Cup Playoffs, Smith said his first priority after a whirlwind few weeks at The Open and the Olympics is to get a fishing rod back in his hand.

“We’ve been pretty busy lately and it’s been hot as well, so it takes it out of you, especially being in contention as well, mentally draining,” said Smith, whose 93 putts for the week was just one shy of the PGA TOUR record set by David Frost at the 2005 RBC Heritage.

“Nice week off on the boat, I’ll be happy.

“I was really disappointed with how I hit my driver on the weekend. A week at home working on the driver, especially for the Playoffs, I think three tough driving courses, I need to get that in shape.”

Smith was far and away the best of the Aussies in Memphis, Adam Scott closing with a 4-under 68 to share 36th position along with Victorians Lucas Herbert (69) and Marc Leishman (73).

Sydney’s Stephanie Kyriacou moved to second on the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit courtesy of her fourth-place finish at the Aramco Team Series – Sotogrande in Spain.

With American Alison Lee racing away with a five-stroke win at the top of the leaderboard, Kyriacou closed with an even-par 72 to improve her position in the Race to Costa Del Sol points race.

In Utah, a run of five birdies in the space of six holes at the Utah Championship has put New South Welshman Brett Drewitt within reach of a return to the PGA TOUR next season.

Starting the day tied for 23rd, Drewitt was losing ground to the field as he made 11 straight pars to start his final round but a regulation birdie at the par-4 12th was followed by four on the trot from the 14th hole to end the week tied for 21st.

As a result, Drewitt moved up one place to 22nd on the Korn Ferry Tour order of merit, the top 25 after next week’s Pinnacle Bank Championship to earn promotion to the PGA TOUR next season.

Results

World Golf Championships

FedEx St Jude Invitational

TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee

Winner Abraham Ancer 67-62-67-68—264 $US1.82m

T5 Cameron Smith 67-62-65-72—266 $380,667

T36 Adam Scott 74-66-70-68—278 $59,000

T36 Lucas Herbert 69-70-70-69—278 $59,000

T36 Marc Leishman 65-71-69-73—278 $59,000

T43 Brad Kennedy 67-70-70-72—279 $53,000

T51 Matt Jones 69-68-74-70—281 $45,000

T51 Wade Ormsby 69-71-68-73—281 $45,000

60 Cam Davis 68-72-73-72—285 $38,000

62 Min Woo Lee 67-75-74-72—288 $37,000

PGA TOUR

Barracuda Championship

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood Cse), Truckee, California

Winner Erik van Rooyen 7-17-10-16—50 $US630,000

T23 Aaron Baddeley 3-10-11-6—30 $32,375

T34 Greg Chalmers 9-6-12-0—27 $18,235

T64 Cameron Percy 5-13-(-1)-0—17 $7,560

T66 Rhein Gibson 6-4-2-3—15 $7,385

MC John Senden 2-4—6

European Tour

Hero Open

Fairmont St Andrews, St Andrews, Fife, Scotland

Winner Grant Forrest 68-68-62-66—264 €189,530

T23 Daniel Hillier 69-70-67-69—275 €12,533

T34 Ryan Fox 74-69-69-67—279 €9,067

T56 Scott Hend 72-69-71-71—283 €4,327

T70 Jake McLeod 75-67-72-72—286 €3,162

T72 Austin Bautista 72-70-74-73—289 €2,660

MC Deyen Lawson 78-71—149

MC Josh Geary 76-75—151

MC Dimitrios Papadatos 72-79—151

Korn Ferry Tour

Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank

Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah

Winner Joshua Creel 63-68-65-64—260 $US108,000

T5 Steven Alker 64-68-69-63—264 $20,900

T21 Brett Drewitt 69-67-66-66—268 $6,336

T55 Curtis Luck 74-62-67-70—273 $2,508

T58 Ryan Ruffels 68-68-67-71—274 $2,436

MC Harrison Endycott 70-68—138

MC Jamie Arnold 69-69—138

MC Nick Voke 70-72—142

MC Brett Coletta 71-73—144

Challenge Tour

Vierumäki Finnish Challenge

Vierumäki Resort, Vierumäki, Finland

Winner Marcus Helligkilde 61-67-66-71—265 €32,000

MC Bryden Macpherson 72-72—144

Ladies European Tour

Aramco Team Series – Sotogrande

La Reserva Club De Sotogrande, Spain

Winner Alison Lee 65-65-71—201 €25,341

4 Stephanie Kyriacou 67-71-72—210 €7,602

MC Victoria Fricot 82-79-75—236

LET Access Series

GolfUppsala Open

Soderby, Sweden

Winner Kajsa Arwefjall (a) 69-72-72—213 ——

T53 Kristalle Blum 80-76-77—233 €426

Symetra Tour

Firekeepers Casino Hotel Championship

Battle Creek Country Club, Battle Creek, Michigan

Winner Fernanda Lira 70-65-62—197 $US26,250

T13 Julienne Soo 71-70-67—208 $2,865

T27 Robyn Choi 68-69-74—211 $1,476

T27 Soo Jin Lee 66-70-75—211 $1,476

T64 Julianne Alvarez 71-70-78—219 $572

MC Stephanie Na 74-73—147

MC Hira Naveed 76-76—152

Rose Ladies Series

JCB Golf and Country Club

Winner Gabriella Cowley 72 £10,000

T2 Whitney Hillier 72 £1,417

Scotscraig Golf Club

Winner Caroline Inglis 66 £10,000

T6 Whitney Hillier 71

T17 Amy Walsh 73