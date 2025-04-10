Aussies on Tour: Smith to lean on strength for Masters tilt - PGA of Australia

Turning a strength into a super-power will be the primary driver in Cameron Smith’s quest to become the second Australian to win the Masters at Augusta National starting Thursday night.

Making his ninth Masters appearance, Smith is the first Australian away from 10:52pm Thursday night (AEST) at a golf course where putting is arguably more important than at any other tournament all year.

Raised putting complexes exposed to the elements, dramatic slopes and surfaces so slick that even tap-ins are no gimmes makes Augusta National the ultimate examination of imagination and execution.

It is an environment in which Smith thrives, the 31-year-old long regarded as one of the best flatstick exponents in the game.

Conscious of not letting a strong suit dissipate, Smith and coach Grant Field have doubled down on his putting prowess, spending countless hours on the practice putting green in readiness for Augusta’s snapping breaks and downhill sliders.

“When one part of your game is kind of lacking, it’s easy to get really obsessed with that,” conceded Smith, who has well-publicised issues with his driver in recent years.

“I made a conscious effort over the past few months to really get out on the green.

“That’s really my strength. That needs to be performing at a hundred percent, particularly going into major season.

“I just wanted to make sure that all the boxes were ticked there and as well as hitting some more balls.”

Statistics from recent Masters emphasise the advantage Smith is able to take on the greens.

He ranked fifth in total putts (112) on his way to a tie for sixth in 2024, was second in 2023 with 110 and ranked first in Putts Per Green In Regulation (1.62) when he finished tied third in 2022.

The 2020 runner-up has three-putted just three times over the past two Masters and got up-and-down from the sand four of five times last year.

It instils a sense of freedom that he is eager to tap into again this year.

“There’s definitely a sense of like confidence,” said Smith, who recently became a first-time father.

“I feel like I’ve been playing good golf. I haven’t got the results that I’ve wanted at the start of this year so it’s nice coming to a place knowing you’ve had some good results.

“You think about certain shots and you kind of almost forget about your swing around here, which is kind of exactly what I need.

“You have some shots out here where the ball’s a foot above your feet or a foot below your feet or on a massive down slope, so you kind of just forget about it and you play golf.

“That’s what I love about it.”

There are Aussies in action elsewhere this week. Brad Kennedy returns for the first Japan Golf Tour event of the year, Kelsey Bennett is in South Africa for the Investec SA Women’s Open and Hayden Hopewell and Danny List are playing the UAE Challenge on the HotelPlanner Tour.

Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Round 1 tee times AEST

Masters Tournament

Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia

10:52pm Cameron Smith

11:47pm Min Woo Lee

11:58pm Jason Day

12:48am Cameron Davis

3:01am Adam Scott

Recent champion: Scottie Scheffler

Past Aussie winners: Adam Scott

TV times: Live 4am-7am Thursday (Par 3 Contest); Live 12:30am-5am (Featured Groups), Live 5am-9:30am Friday, Saturday; Live 12am-2am (Featured Groups), Live 2am-9am Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

Japan Golf Tour

Token Homemate Cup

Tokken Tado Country Club, Nagoya, Mie

8:30am* Michael Hendry (NZ)

1:05pm Brad Kennedy

Recent champion: Takumi Kanaya

Past Aussie winners: Andre Stolz (2003), Wayne Perske (2006), Brendan Jones (2012, 2019)

Prize money: ¥130m

Ladies European Tour

Investec SA Women’s Open

Erinvale Country and Golf Estate, South Africa

3:15pm* Amelia Garvey (NZ)

3:59pm* Kelsey Bennett

4:43pm* Momoka Kobori (NZ)

Recent champion: Manon De Roey

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize money: €340,000

HotelPLanner Tour

UAE Challenge

Al Zorah Golf & Yacht Club, Ajman, UAE

12:40pm Hayden Hopewell

6pm Sam Jones (NZ)

6:10pm* Danny List

Recent champion: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize money: $US300,000

Sunshine Tour

Qualifying School Final Stage

Heron Banks Golf & River Resort

Round 1

T4 Austin Bautista 67

T31 Ben Eccles 71

DQ Phoenix Campbell