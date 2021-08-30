Aussies on Tour: Smith sole survivor of FedEx Cup cull

Cameron Smith remains in contention for the $US15 million FedEx Cup but will start the PGA Tour’s Tour Championship finale five strokes back after Patrick Cantlay won a dramatic BMW Championship in Maryland.

After dodging a number of near misses from Bryson DeChambeau, Cantlay’s putt from 20 feet at the sixth playoff hole – and DeChambeau’s subsequent miss –sees the American begin the Tour Championship at 10-under par, two clear of Northern Trust champion Tony Finau and three clear of DeChambeau.

Smith will start the first round at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta at 5-under par and in fifth position, the only Aussie in the field of 30 after Cam Davis, Marc Leishman and Matt Jones all failed to progress.

Davis began the final round at Caves Valley Golf Club in 22nd position and needing to improve his standing further to climb into the top 30, a round of 3-under 69 resulting in a drop to 29th and a final FedEx Cup position of 37th.

A final round of 69 saw Leishman fall to 42nd in the FedEx Cup while Jones ended his best year since 2015 in 47th position, the highlight being his victory at the Honda Classic.

Beginning the week third in the FedEx Cup standings, Smith was sound but struggled to keep up with the cracking pace set by the tournament front-runners.

A second round of even par 72 saw Smith lose considerable ground, ground he was unable to make up over the weekend despite going 7-under for his final 36 holes to earn a share of 34th.

The pursuit of a PGA Tour card continued at the Korn Ferry Tour Finals with West Australian Curtis Luck moving inside the top 25 courtesy of a tie for 16th at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship in Ohio.

Two shots off the lead at the halfway mark, Luck bounced back from a 73 on Saturday to shoot 66 on Sunday and move inside the top 25 who will be awarded PGA Tour cards following this week’s Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

Brett Drewitt has already safely secured his return to the PGA Tour next season while Aaron Baddeley will start the Tour Championship in 31st position as he seeks to maintain his PGA Tour status, the pair both finishing in a tie for 22nd at the Ohio State University’s Scarlet Course.

West Australian Whitney Hillier extended her recent run of good form on the Ladies European Tour with a top-10 finish at the Skafto Open in Sweden.

Runner-up in a recent Rose Ladies Series event and tied for 15th at the Women’s Scottish Open, Hillier began the tournament with a 3-over par round of 72 but had just one bogey in her final 36 holes, rounds of 65-65 moving her up into a tie for eighth.

Queenslander Anthony Quayle secured his second top-15 finish in his past three starts on the Japan Golf Tour with a tie for 13th at the Sansan KBC Augusta tournament, Stephen Leaney was the best of the Aussies in a tie for seventh at the Champions Tour’s Ally Challenge and Robyn Choi was the only Australian to make the cut at the Symetra Tour’s Circling Raven Championship as she continues her pursuit of a LPGA Tour card.

Results

PGA Tour

BMW Championship

Caves Valley Golf Club, Baltimore, Maryland

Winner Patrick Cantlay (USA) 66-63-66-66—261 $US1.71m

T29 Cam Davis 73-67-67-69—276 $61,750

T34 Cameron Smith 68-72-69-68—277 $50,113

T38 Matt Jones 69-70-71-68—278 $38,000

51 Marc Leishman 69-76-68-69—282 $23,370

European Tour

Omega European Masters

Crans-sur-Sierre GC, Crans Montana, Switzerland

Winner Rasmus Hojgaard (DEN) 68-66-70-63—267 €315,330

T21 Min Woo Lee 66-67-74-67—274 €21,061

T40 Bryden Macpherson 69-68-68-72—277 €11,539

T56 Wade Ormsby 69-69-74-69—281 €6,824

T65 Maverick Antcliff 69-68-79-68—284 €5,437

MC Scott Hend 70-71—141

MC Jake McLeod 66-75—141

Japan Golf Tour

Sansan KBC Augusta

Keya Golf Club, Fukuoka

Winner Scott Vincent (ZIM) 64-70-69-68—271 ¥20m

T13 Anthony Quayle 70-69-70-70—279 ¥1,544,444

T37 Scott Strange 72-65-72-75—284 ¥460,000

MC David Bransdon 69-74—143

MC Todd Sinnott 73-70—143

MC Andrew Evans 73-71—144

MC Dylan Perry 77-75—152

Ladies European Tour

Didriksons Skafto Open

Skafto Golf Club, Sweden

Winner Pauline Roussin Bouchard (FRA) 68-60-68—196 €33,000

T8 Whitney Hillier 72-65-65—202 €6,490

T10 Stephanie Kyriacou 71-66-66—203 €5,170

MC Kristalle Blum 73-74—147

MC Amy Walsh 77-72—149

MC Victoria Fricot 79-78—157

Korn Ferry Tour

Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship

OSU Golf Club (Scarlet Cse), Columbus, Ohio

Winner Adam Svensson (CAN) 67-68-65-67—267 $US180,000

T16 Curtis Luck 66-67-73-66—272 $16,500

T22 Brett Drewitt 69-65-71-69—274 $9,836

T22 Aaron Baddeley 68-69-67-70—274 $9,836

T34 Rhein Gibson 66-67-73-71—277 $5,587

T58 Lucas Herbert 69-70-69-74—282 $4,110

MC Danny Lee 71-69—140

MC Greg Chalmers 74-68—142

Challenge Tour

B-NL Challenge Trophy

The Dutch, Spijk, Netherlands

Winner Alfredo Garcia-Heredia (SPA) 67-69-69-68—273 €40,000

Won in a playoff

T45 Josh Geary 67-72-69-77—285 €1,275

T49 Blake Windred 69-74-70-73—286 €1,055

MC Dimitrios Papadatos 72-72—144

MC Daniel Hillier 70-79—149

Symetra Tour

Circling Raven Championship

Circling Raven Golf Club, Worley, Idaho

Winner

T62 Robyn Choi 69-73-73—215

MC Stephanie Na 71-72—143

MC Soo Jin Lee 71-74—145

MC Julienne Soo 71-74—145

MC Julianne Alvarez 70-75—145

Champions Tour

The Ally Challenge

Warwick Hills G&CC, Grand Blanc, Michigan

Winner Joe Durant (USA) 65-66-68—199 $US300,000

3 Steven Alker 69-65-67—201 $144,000

T7 Stephen Leaney 70-65-68—203 $68,000

T10 Rod Pampling 70-69-67—206 $44,400

T46 Robert Allenby 70-75-68—213 $6,800

T52 David McKenzie 73-71-70—214 $4,950

T64 John Senden 71-73-73—217 $2,600

LPGA Tour

Senior LPGA Championship

French Lick Resort, French Lick, Indiana

Winner Trish Johnson (UK) 67-73-69—209 $US105,000

T40 Jan Stephenson 79-74-79—232 $3,638