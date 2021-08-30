Aussies on Tour: Smith sole survivor of FedEx Cup cull


Cameron Smith remains in contention for the $US15 million FedEx Cup but will start the PGA Tour’s Tour Championship finale five strokes back after Patrick Cantlay won a dramatic BMW Championship in Maryland.

After dodging a number of near misses from Bryson DeChambeau, Cantlay’s putt from 20 feet at the sixth playoff hole – and DeChambeau’s subsequent miss –sees the American begin the Tour Championship at 10-under par, two clear of Northern Trust champion Tony Finau and three clear of DeChambeau.

Smith will start the first round at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta at 5-under par and in fifth position, the only Aussie in the field of 30 after Cam Davis, Marc Leishman and Matt Jones all failed to progress.

Davis began the final round at Caves Valley Golf Club in 22nd position and needing to improve his standing further to climb into the top 30, a round of 3-under 69 resulting in a drop to 29th and a final FedEx Cup position of 37th.

A final round of 69 saw Leishman fall to 42nd in the FedEx Cup while Jones ended his best year since 2015 in 47th position, the highlight being his victory at the Honda Classic.

Beginning the week third in the FedEx Cup standings, Smith was sound but struggled to keep up with the cracking pace set by the tournament front-runners.

A second round of even par 72 saw Smith lose considerable ground, ground he was unable to make up over the weekend despite going 7-under for his final 36 holes to earn a share of 34th.

The pursuit of a PGA Tour card continued at the Korn Ferry Tour Finals with West Australian Curtis Luck moving inside the top 25 courtesy of a tie for 16th at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship in Ohio.

Two shots off the lead at the halfway mark, Luck bounced back from a 73 on Saturday to shoot 66 on Sunday and move inside the top 25 who will be awarded PGA Tour cards following this week’s Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

Brett Drewitt has already safely secured his return to the PGA Tour next season while Aaron Baddeley will start the Tour Championship in 31st position as he seeks to maintain his PGA Tour status, the pair both finishing in a tie for 22nd at the Ohio State University’s Scarlet Course.

West Australian Whitney Hillier extended her recent run of good form on the Ladies European Tour with a top-10 finish at the Skafto Open in Sweden.

Runner-up in a recent Rose Ladies Series event and tied for 15th at the Women’s Scottish Open, Hillier began the tournament with a 3-over par round of 72 but had just one bogey in her final 36 holes, rounds of 65-65 moving her up into a tie for eighth.

Queenslander Anthony Quayle secured his second top-15 finish in his past three starts on the Japan Golf Tour with a tie for 13th at the Sansan KBC Augusta tournament, Stephen Leaney was the best of the Aussies in a tie for seventh at the Champions Tour’s Ally Challenge and Robyn Choi was the only Australian to make the cut at the Symetra Tour’s Circling Raven Championship as she continues her pursuit of a LPGA Tour card.

Results

PGA Tour

BMW Championship

Caves Valley Golf Club, Baltimore, Maryland

Winner  Patrick Cantlay   (USA)                    66-63-66-66—261            $US1.71m

T29        Cam Davis                                         73-67-67-69—276            $61,750

T34        Cameron Smith                                68-72-69-68—277            $50,113

T38        Matt Jones                                        69-70-71-68—278            $38,000

51           Marc Leishman                                69-76-68-69—282            $23,370

European Tour

Omega European Masters

Crans-sur-Sierre GC, Crans Montana, Switzerland

Winner  Rasmus Hojgaard (DEN)                68-66-70-63—267            €315,330

T21        Min Woo Lee                                   66-67-74-67—274            €21,061

T40        Bryden Macpherson                       69-68-68-72—277            €11,539

T56        Wade Ormsby                                  69-69-74-69—281            €6,824

T65        Maverick Antcliff                             69-68-79-68—284            €5,437

MC         Scott Hend                                        70-71—141

MC         Jake McLeod                                    66-75—141

Japan Golf Tour

Sansan KBC Augusta

Keya Golf Club, Fukuoka

Winner  Scott Vincent (ZIM)                         64-70-69-68—271            ¥20m

T13        Anthony Quayle                              70-69-70-70—279            ¥1,544,444

T37        Scott Strange                                    72-65-72-75—284            ¥460,000

MC         David Bransdon                               69-74—143

MC         Todd Sinnott                                     73-70—143

MC         Andrew Evans                                  73-71—144

MC         Dylan Perry                                       77-75—152

Ladies European Tour

Didriksons Skafto Open

Skafto Golf Club, Sweden

Winner  Pauline Roussin Bouchard (FRA) 68-60-68—196   €33,000

T8           Whitney Hillier                                                72-65-65—202   €6,490

T10        Stephanie Kyriacou                                        71-66-66—203   €5,170

MC         Kristalle Blum                                                  73-74—147

MC         Amy Walsh                                                      77-72—149

MC         Victoria Fricot                                                 79-78—157

Korn Ferry Tour

Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship

OSU Golf Club (Scarlet Cse), Columbus, Ohio

Winner  Adam Svensson (CAN)                    67-68-65-67—267            $US180,000

T16        Curtis Luck                                        66-67-73-66—272            $16,500

T22        Brett Drewitt                                    69-65-71-69—274            $9,836

T22        Aaron Baddeley                               68-69-67-70—274            $9,836

T34        Rhein Gibson                                    66-67-73-71—277            $5,587

T58        Lucas Herbert                                   69-70-69-74—282            $4,110

MC         Danny Lee                                         71-69—140

MC         Greg Chalmers                                 74-68—142

Challenge Tour

B-NL Challenge Trophy

The Dutch, Spijk, Netherlands

Winner  Alfredo Garcia-Heredia (SPA)       67-69-69-68—273            €40,000

Won in a playoff

T45        Josh Geary                                        67-72-69-77—285            €1,275

T49        Blake Windred                                 69-74-70-73—286            €1,055

MC         Dimitrios Papadatos                       72-72—144

MC         Daniel Hillier                                     70-79—149

Symetra Tour

Circling Raven Championship

Circling Raven Golf Club, Worley, Idaho

Winner

T62        Robyn Choi                                       69-73-73—215  

MC         Stephanie Na                                   71-72—143

MC         Soo Jin Lee                                        71-74—145

MC         Julienne Soo                                     71-74—145

MC         Julianne Alvarez                                              70-75—145

Champions Tour

The Ally Challenge

Warwick Hills G&CC, Grand Blanc, Michigan

Winner  Joe Durant (USA)                             65-66-68—199                  $US300,000

3             Steven Alker                                     69-65-67—201                  $144,000

T7           Stephen Leaney                               70-65-68—203                  $68,000

T10        Rod Pampling                                   70-69-67—206                  $44,400

T46        Robert Allenby                                 70-75-68—213                  $6,800

T52        David McKenzie                               73-71-70—214                  $4,950

T64        John Senden                                     71-73-73—217                  $2,600

LPGA Tour

Senior LPGA Championship

French Lick Resort, French Lick, Indiana

Winner  Trish Johnson (UK)                          67-73-69—209                  $US105,000

T40        Jan Stephenson                                79-74-79—232                  $3,638


Headlines at a glance

Related Content

Taylor one-up at Rowes Bay
PGA and adidas launch apparel recycling initiative
Aussies on Tour: Smith sole survivor of FedEx Cup cull
Luck looking to follow Herbert to PGA Tour