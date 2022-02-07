Aussies on Tour: Smith projected for top 10 return - PGA of Australia

Cameron Smith is projected to reach a career high of No.9 in the Official World Golf Rankings on the back of a top-five finish at the Asian Tour’s PIF Saudi International.

Chasing a maiden Asian Tour title, Smith had to play second fiddle to fellow Australian PGA champion Harold Varner III in the final round, Varner holing an extraordinary 92-foot putt for eagle on the 72nd hole to secure a one-shot win from fellow American Bubba Watson.

Tied for second at the halfway mark, Smith fell back into the pack with an even par 70 on day three before closing with a 69 on Sunday, his frustrations on the greens continuing into the final nine holes where he had 19 putts to earn a share of fourth place.

Smith spent a week at No.10 immediately following his record-breaking win at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and is set for another lift from his current status as the No.11 player in the world.

#OWGR update after week #6:



1Rahm

2Collin

3Viktor

4Cantlay

5DJ

6Rory

7JT

8Xander

9CamSmith

10Bryson

11Hideki

12Louis

13Spieth

14Burns

25Fitz

39Hoge🏆

43Tommy

45HV3🏆

46Seamus

48Lowry

50Sergio

60Bubba

67Nicolai🏆

87Day

93Adri

96Dahmen

103Merritt — Nosferatu (@VC606) February 6, 2022

Smith’s 34 putts in the final round was his most for the week and was a continuation of his struggles to get putts to drop at crucial times.

“It was really solid. Just struggled on the greens all week,” conceded Smith, regarded as one of the best short-game exponents in the game today.

“I felt as though I was hitting good putts, and I just couldn’t get them to drop this week.

“A bit disappointing that I came pretty close, but it is what it is. It’s golf.”

Smith led home the Australian contingent that also saw Brad Kennedy (T14) and Wade Ormsby (T18) finish inside the top 20, Lucas Herbert one shot further back in a tie for 21st.

Marc Leishman was two shots further back of Herbert in a tie for 28th but produced the equal-best round of the day in the final round, making eagle twice on his front nine and needing just eight putts in his first seven holes in a round of six-under 64.

“Two eagles was nice, bogey free,” Leishman said of his impressive finish.

“I played a lot better than I have the first three days. Happy to finish off the tournament on a high.”

It wasn’t quite such a finish for Jason Day who was seeking to extend his top-20 streak at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Tied for eighth entering the final round and needing a top-14 finish to surpass $50m in career earnings, Day was even on his round following a birdie at seven but a double bogey at eight and bogey at nine sent his hopes tumbling.

Day ultimately signed for a two-over 74 and a tie for 24th, his lowest finish in the event since 2014, and was the only Aussie to make the cut.

Su Oh was the sole Australian to play all three rounds as she finished tied for 41st at the LPGA Drive On Championship while Maverick Antcliff’s tie for 27th was the best of the Aussies at the DP World Tour’s Ras al Khaimah Championship.

Results

LPGA Tour

LPGA Drive On Championship

Crown Colony Golf & Country Club, Fort Myers, Florida

Winner Leona Maguire 66-65-67—198 $US225,000

T41 Su Oh 68-71-72—211 $6,162

MC Katherine Kirk 72-72—144

MC Sarah Kemp 74-71—145

PGA TOUR

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, California

Winner Tom Hoge 63-69-68-68—268 $US1.566m

T24 Jason Day 68-66-70-74—278 $74,602

MC Matt Jones 76-69-68—213

MC Min Woo Lee 69-75-70—214

MC Greg Chalmers 73-66-75—214

MC Cameron Percy 73-70-74—217

MC Aaron Baddeley 77-72-73—222

MC Brett Drewitt 75-70-78—223

MC John Senden 75-76-75—226

DP World Tour

Ras al Khaimah Championship

Al Hamra GC, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE

Winner Nicolai Hojgaard 67-65-64-68—264 €296,728

T27 Maverick Antcliff 69-70-69-70—278 €15,272

T53 Jason Scrivener 73-68-71-71—283 €6,065

MC Ryan Fox 71-71—142

Korn Ferry Tour

Panama Championship

Panama Golf Club, Panama City, Panama

Winner Carson Young 68-65-71-68—272 $US135,000

T32 Harrison Endycott 69-69-73-70—281 $4,538

T56 Rhein Gibson 72-66-75-72—285 $3,113

MC Nick Voke 70-78—148

Asian Tour

PIF Saudi International

Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, Saudi Arabia

Winner Harold Varner III 64-66-68-69—267 $US1m

T4 Cameron Smith 66-66-70-69—271 $217,500

T14 Brad Kennedy 67-72-67-68—274 $68,500

T18 Wade Ormsby 68-67-68-73—276 $57,166

T21 Lucas Herbert 66-73-71-67—277 $52,250

T28 Marc Leishman 74-69-72-64—279 $38,100

T45 Andrew Dodt 69-71-74-67—281 $24,625

T55 Daniel Hillier 71-72-72-69—284 $17,750

T55 Louis Dobbelaar 69-72-73-70—284 $17,750

MC Scott Hend 70-76—146

MC Ryan Ruffels 75-71—146

MC Jediah Morgan 74-73—147

MC Travis Smyth 70-77—147

MC Ben Eccles 73-77—150