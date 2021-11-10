Aussies on Tour: Smith chasing more Aussie success in Houston - PGA of Australia

A coveted spot inside the world’s top 20 is on offer as Cameron Smith endeavours to add his name to an impressive list of Aussie winners at the PGA Tour’s Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open in Texas.

Almost 50 years since Bruce Devlin picked up $US25,000 for his two-stroke victory in 1972, Smith arrives at Memorial Park Golf Course on the back of a top-10 finish at the CJ Cup and with a growing reputation as a perennial tournament contender.

His playoff loss at the Northern Trust had him positioned to become Australia’s first FedEx Cup champion and another strong showing this week will propel him inside the top 20 in the Official World Golf Rankings for the first time in his career.

The Houston Open has proven to be a happy hunting ground for Aussies over the years with Devlin’s victory followed a year later by Bruce Crampton, who would go on to win again in 1975 and be inducted into the Texas Golf Hall of Fame in 1992.

Devlin and 1983 Houston Open champion David Graham also feature in the Texas Golf Hall of Fame while in more recent years Stuart Appleby (1999, 2006), Robert Allenby (2000), Adam Scott (2007) and Matt Jones (2014) have added their names to the list of tournament champions.

Scott, who played a practice round with Smith on Tuesday, returns to Memorial Park for the second straight year after finishing tied for 32nd in 2020 while Jason Day will be out to build on his top-10 finish from 12 months ago to arrest his slide down the world rankings.

The European Tour reaches its penultimate week of the 2021 season at the Greg Norman-designed Fire Course at the Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai for the AVIV Dubai Championship.

Queenslander Scott Hend currently sits in 124th position in the Race to Dubai standings and needs to climb at least three spots this week to retain his full playing privileges for the 2022 season.

Min Woo Lee (sixth) and Jason Scrivener (16th) are guaranteed to progress to the DP World Tour Championship and should feel comfortable on the Fire Course that boasts elements similar to those found on Australian courses.

Rod Pampling and Kiwi Steven Alker will both contest the Charles Schwab Cup Championship finale on the Champions Tour this week, Anthony Quayle leads the four-strong Aussie contingent at the Mitsui Sumitomo VISA Taiheiyo Masters in Japan and Su Oh is out to improve on her position of 43rd on the LPGA Tour moneylist at the Pelican Women’s Championship in Florida.

Round 1 tee times AEDT

PGA Tour

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open

Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas

12.24am Adam Scott, Patrick Reed, John Huh

12.35am Marc Leishman, Tony Finau, Matthew Wolff

4.58am Cam Davis, Jim Herman, Adam Long

4.58am* Jason Day, Hudson Swafford, Brian Harman

5.20am* Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton

Defending champion: Carlos Ortiz

Past Aussie winners: Bruce Devlin (1972), Bruce Crampton (1973, 1975), David Graham (1983), Stuart Appleby (1999), Robert Allenby (2000), Stuart Appleby (2006), Adam Scott (2007), Matt Jones (2014)

Top Aussie prediction: Marc Leishman

TV schedule: Live 5am-8am Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 503

European Tour

AVIV Dubai Championship

Jumeirah Golf Estates (Fire Course), Dubai, UAE

2.20pm* Jason Scrivener, Dean Burmester, Victor Perez

2.40pm* Min Woo Lee, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood

7.10pm Scott Hend, Eddie Pepperell, Tom Lewis

Defending champion: Antoine Rozner

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Min Woo Lee

TV schedule: Live 7pm-12am Thursday, Friday; Live 7pm-11.30pm Saturday, Sunday on Fox Sports 503

Japan Golf Tour

Mitsui Sumitomo VISA Taiheiyo Masters

Taiheiyo Club (Gotemba Cse), Shizuoka

10.50am Todd Sinnott, Seungsu Han, Takashi Iwamoto

10.55am* David Bransdon, Tomohiro Ishizaka, Hyun-Woo Ryu

11.10am Anthony Quayle, Yosuke Asaji, Hiroshi Iwata

12.45pm* Dylan Perry, Koki Shiomi, Naoki Sekito

Defending champion: Jinichiro Kozuma

Past Aussie winners: Graham Marsh (1987), Roger Mackay (1991), Greg Norman (1993), Brendan Jones (2007)

Top Aussie prediction: Dylan Perry

LPGA Tour

Pelican Women’s Championship

Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Florida

11.11pm Katherine Kirk, Azahara Munoz, Annie Park

11.22pm* Su Oh, Yealimi Noh, Gaby Lopez

12.17am* Sarah Jane Smith, Alena Sharp, Kristen Gillman

3.48am* Lydia Ko, Sophia Popov, Ally Ewing

4.21am* Sarah Kemp, Perrine Delacour, Lauren Stephenson

Defending champion: Sei Young Kim

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Su Oh

TV schedule: Live 2am-5am Friday, Saturday on Fox Sports 503; Live 5am-8am Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 507

Ladies European Tour

Aramco Team Series Jeddah

Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, Saudi Arabia

Round 2 tee times

2.58pm* Stephanie Kyriacou, Lina Boqvist, Laura Beveridge

7.42pm* Whitney Hillier, Chloe Williams, Anais Meyssonnier

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Stephanie Kyriacou

TV schedule: Live 10pm-2am Thursday, Friday on Fox Sports 507; 1am-3am Saturday on Fox Sports 503

Champions Tour

Charles Schwab Cup Championship

Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, Arizona

Australasians in the field: Steven Alker, Rod Pampling

Defending champion: Kevin Sutherland

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Rod Pampling

TV schedule: Live 8am-10.30am Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 503