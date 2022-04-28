Aussies on Tour: Shared insight into tournament prep - PGA of Australia

There are a total of 52 Aussies and Kiwis teeing it up in international tournaments across the globe this week which means there are 52 different ways to get tournament ready.

Starting Thursday with the famed The Crowns tournament on the Japan Golf Tour – a tournament with a rich history of Australian success – the Aussie and Kiwi flags will be prominent on leaderboards throughout the weekend.

Our best and brightest are in action in Japan, Canada, Mexico, Spain, the United States and Peru, all seeking to advance their position on the respective moneylists.

The Aussie trio of Will Barnett, Aiden Didone and Lachlan Tisma are already two rounds into their quest to earn a PGA TOUR Canada card at Q School in British Columbia but for the rest the work is about to begin.

Zach Murray (pictured) is playing his second DP World Tour event of the year at the inaugural Catalunya Championship in Spain while others have mixed in some social activities with getting their game ready for another title charge.

Here’s how some have prepared for the week ahead.

Had a visit to the @TaylorMadeTour Truck today…. Always amazing to see the Shaft Storage Box and the lads at work….. Besides me flogging a few Protein Bars from them🤷🏻‍♂️😂🤣⛳🏌‍♂️👌👍👊 #golflife #ItHappens #JustSayn #BOOM #HowGoodIsGolf #OnTour pic.twitter.com/KuuS49DG6o — Scott Hend (@hendygolf) April 27, 2022

Round 1 tee times AEST

PGA TOUR

Mexico Open

Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico

11.07pm* Danny Lee, Austin Cook, Hayden Buckley

11.51pm Mark Hensby, Fabián Gómez, Ricky Barnes

3.45am Greg Chalmers, Scott Brown, Mark Hubbard

4.18am* Matt Jones, Tyler Duncan, Sung Kang

5.13am Aaron Baddeley, Roger Sloan, Doug Ghim

5.35am* Brett Drewitt, Jim Knous, Roberto Díaz

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Matt Jones

TV schedule: Live 5.30am-8.30am Friday, Saturday; Live 3am-8am Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 503

DP World Tour

Catalunya Championship 2022

Stadium Course, PGA Catalunya Golf and Wellness, Girona, Spain

3.40pm Maverick Antcliff, Daniel Gavins, Renato Paratore

4.20pm Wade Ormsby, Luke Donnelly, James Morrison

5.35pm* Jason Scrivener, Matthew Jordan, Kalle Samooja

9.15pm Scott Hend, Jordan Smith, Jazz Janewattananond

9.45pm Ryan Fox, Adrian Otaegui, Bernd Wiesberger

9.50pm* Zach Murray, Richard McEvoy, Adrien Saddier

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Jason Scrivener

TV schedule: Live 10pm-3am Thursday, Friday; Live 10pm-2.30am Saturday; Live 9pm-1.30am Sunday on Fox Sports 503

Japan Golf Tour

The Crowns 2022

08.50am Andrew Evans, Adam Bland, Keisuke Kondo

9am Matthew Griffin, Takashi Iwamoto, Justin De Los Santos

9.10am David Bransdon, Hiroki Abe, Gunn Charoenkul

9.20am Michael Hendry, Richard Jung, Shota Akiyoshi

9.55am Brad Kennedy, Yuta Kinoshita, Seungsan Han

10.05am Anthony Quayle, Azuma Yano, Eric Sugimoto

11.40am Brendan Jones, Toshinori Muto, Yosuke Tsukada

Defending champion: Hiroshi Iwata

Past Aussie winners: David Graham (1976), Graham Marsh (1977, 1981), Greg Norman (1989), Peter Senior (1993), Roger Mackay (1994), Brendan Jones (2011)

Top Aussie prediction: Anthony Quayle

LPGA Tour

Palos Verdes Championship

Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, California

12.11am* Su Oh, Cheyenne Knight, Alana Uriell

12.55am* Hannah Green, Ariya Jutanugarn, Yealimi Noh

1.06am Minjee Lee, Celine Boutier, Lizette Salas

1.50am* Sarah Jane Smith, Anna Davis (a), Vivian Hou

6.22am Lydia Ko, Brooke M. Henderson, Lexi Thompson

6.44am Stephanie Kyriacou, Frida Kinhult, Bronte Law

6.44am* Sarah Kemp, Haylee Harford, Esther Henseleit

6.55am* Katherine Kirk, Brooke Matthews, Megan Osland

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Minjee Lee

TV schedule: Live 8.30am-11.30am Friday, Saturday; Live 8am-11am Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 503

Korn Ferry Tour

Huntsville Championship

The Ledges, Huntsville, Alabama

10.38pm* Nick Voke, Matt Atkins, Patrick Cover

10.48pm Ryan Ruffels, Mac Meissner, Tano Goya

3.11am Curtis Luck, Dawson Armstrong, Will Gordon

3.21am* Rhein Gibson, Michael Gellerman, Tom Whitney

3.32am* Steven Bowditch, Carl Yuan, Tag Ridings

4.14am Harrison Endycott, Luis Gagne, Ivan Camilo Ramirez

Defending champion: Paul Barjon

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Curtis Luck

Epson Tour

Garden City Charity Classic at Buffalo Dunes

Buffalo Dunes Golf Course, Garden City, Kansas

10.30pm Soo Jin Lee, Annika Clark, Nannette Hill

10.52pm Grace Kim, Gabriella Then, Alazne Urizar Zapata

11.03pm Julienne Soo, Alexa Pano, Regina Plasencia

11.25pm Robyn Choi, Yan Liu, Allie White

4.03am* Karis Davidson, Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong, Xiaolin Tian

4.25am Amelia Garvey, Alyaa Abdulghany, Maria Fernanda Torres

4.25am* Gabriela Ruffels, Selena Costabile, Jessica Porvasnik

5.31am Stephanie Na, Ho-yu An, Breanne Jones

Defending champion: Lilia Vu

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Karis Davidson

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica

Diners Club Peru Open

Los Inkas GC, Lima, Peru

3.35am Denzel Ieremia, Cristobal Del Solar, Joshua Seiple

3.45am Charlie Hillier, Landon Lyons, Jeremy Gandon

Defending champion: Leandro Marelli (2019)

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Australasian prediction: Denzel Ieremia

PGA TOUR Canada

Q-School Canada

Crown Isle Resort & GC, Courtenay, British Columbia

Australasians in the field: Will Barnett, Lachlan Tisma, Aiden Didone, Jordan Loof

Champions Tour

Insperity Invitational

The Woodlands Country Club, The Woodlands, Texas

1.20am Robert Allenby, Steve Flesch, Billy Andrade

1.51am* John Senden, Jesper Parnevik, Tim Herron

2.23am Steven Alker, Vijay Singh, Jerry Kelly

2.44am* Stuart Appleby, Ken Duke, Esteban Toledo

3.26am Rod Pampling, Darren Clarke, Alex Cejka

Defending champion: Mike Weir (2020)

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Rod Pampling

TV schedule: Live 3am-5am Saturday on Fox Sports 503; Live 5am-8am Sunday on Fox Sports 505; Live 5am Monday on Fox Sports +