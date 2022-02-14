Aussies on Tour: Scrivener logs timely top-10 - PGA of Australia

Kiwi Ryan Fox left with the trophy but it was a timely top-10 finish for West Australian Jason Scrivener at the DP World Tour’s Ras Al Khaimah Classic in the United Arab Emirates.

Fox saw his six-shot lead reduced to just two late on the front nine yet he responded with consecutive birdies from the 12th hole to seal a five-stroke win, the sixth New Zealand golfer to win multiple DP World Tour events.

Trailing Fox by three at the halfway point of the tournament, Scrivener lost ground with a two-under par 70 on Saturday and then closed with a three-under 69 for a 14-under par total and a share of ninth.

A bogey at the second hole on Sunday was a backward step but Scrivener rattled off four birdies between the fifth and 10th holes to surge up the leaderboard.

Dropped shots at 11 and 12 meant that he would not contend for the minor placings, birdies at 13 and 18 securing his first top-10 finish in more than seven months (T9 at Dubai Duty Free Irish Open).

A run of three straight birdies from the 13th hole was the feature of Wade Ormsby’s closing 69 as he rose to a share of 33rd position, Maverick Antcliff falling to a tie for 58th with an even-par 72 in the final round.

A birdie at the raucous par-3 16th gave Adam Scott a moment to remember at the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale, the two at the rowdiest hole in golf serving as the centrepiece of a three-birdie run in an otherwise frustrating final day.

Two bogeys on his outward nine prevented Scott from mounting a Sunday surge, a double bogey after finding the water with his tee shot at the par-4 11th another stumble in a one-over 72 and a tie for 38th.

Arizona State alumni Matt Jones also made birdie at the par-3 16th, getting the party started early with a putt of 14 feet from the back edge in his Sunday 71.

Rhein Gibson’s tie for 30th was the best of the Aussies in action at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Astara Golf Championship in Colombia but there is an Australian connection with the winner, Brandon Matthews coached by Manhattan-based PGA Professional Dale Gray who began his PGA traineeship at Kogarah Golf Club in Sydney.

Shout out to @B_Matthews12 on his @KornFerryTour win at the Colombia Championship. Puts himself in position for a PGA Tour promotion. His Aussie coach Dale Gray is over the moon having taken him on as a student at the end of 2019. Two top blokes you love to cheer for 👏 — Evin Priest (@EvinPriest) February 13, 2022

In a great week for New Zealand golf Daniel Hillier finished outright third at the Challenge Tour’s Dimension Data Pro-Am in South Africa, Newcastle’s Blake Windred not advancing past the 54-hole cut.

Results

PGA TOUR

WM Phoenix Open

TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Cse), Scottsdale, Arizona

Winner Scottie Scheffler 68-71-62-67—268 $US1.476m

T38 Adam Scott 68-70-69-72—279

T58 Matt Jones 72-68-72-71—283

MC Lucas Herbert 70-73—143

MC Cam Davis 75-69—144

MC Danny Lee 76-69—145

MC Craig Hocknull 74-74—148

DP World Tour

The Ras Al Khaimah Classic

Al Hamra GC, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE

Winner Ryan Fox 63-69-65-69—266 €298,947

T9 Jason Scrivener 66-69-70-69—274 €28,296

T33 Wade Ormsby 69-68-72-69—278 €12,250

T58 Maverick Antcliff 67-70-72-72—281 €5,099

MC Scott Hend 67-77—144

Korn Ferry Tour

Astara Golf Championship

Country Club de Bogota, Bogota, Colombia

Winner Brandon Matthews 67-65-66-66—264 $US135,000

T30 Rhein Gibson 67-67-70-70—274 $4,995

T48 Harrison Endycott 69-64-72-73—278 $3,250

T54 Curtis Luck 68-68-74-69—279 $3,135

MC Ryan Ruffels 66-72—138

MC Brett Drewitt 70-69—139

MC Nick Voke 73-74—147

Challenge Tour

Dimension Data Pro-Am

Fancourt Golf Estate, George, South Africa

Winner Alexander Knappe 65-67-66-68—266 €54,948

3 Daniel Hillier 64-72-63-71—270 €24,232

MC Blake Windred 72-72-73—217