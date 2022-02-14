Aussies on Tour: Scrivener logs timely top-10 - PGA of Australia

Kiwi Ryan Fox left with the trophy but it was a timely top-10 finish for West Australian Jason Scrivener at the DP World Tour’s Ras Al Khaimah Classic in the United Arab Emirates.
Fox saw his six-shot lead reduced to just two late on the front nine yet he responded with consecutive birdies from the 12th hole to seal a five-stroke win, the sixth New Zealand golfer to win multiple DP World Tour events.
Trailing Fox by three at the halfway point of the tournament, Scrivener lost ground with a two-under par 70 on Saturday and then closed with a three-under 69 for a 14-under par total and a share of ninth.
A bogey at the second hole on Sunday was a backward step but Scrivener rattled off four birdies between the fifth and 10th holes to surge up the leaderboard.
Dropped shots at 11 and 12 meant that he would not contend for the minor placings, birdies at 13 and 18 securing his first top-10 finish in more than seven months (T9 at Dubai Duty Free Irish Open).
A run of three straight birdies from the 13th hole was the feature of Wade Ormsby’s closing 69 as he rose to a share of 33rd position, Maverick Antcliff falling to a tie for 58th with an even-par 72 in the final round.
A birdie at the raucous par-3 16th gave Adam Scott a moment to remember at the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale, the two at the rowdiest hole in golf serving as the centrepiece of a three-birdie run in an otherwise frustrating final day.
Two bogeys on his outward nine prevented Scott from mounting a Sunday surge, a double bogey after finding the water with his tee shot at the par-4 11th another stumble in a one-over 72 and a tie for 38th.
Arizona State alumni Matt Jones also made birdie at the par-3 16th, getting the party started early with a putt of 14 feet from the back edge in his Sunday 71.
Rhein Gibson’s tie for 30th was the best of the Aussies in action at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Astara Golf Championship in Colombia but there is an Australian connection with the winner, Brandon Matthews coached by Manhattan-based PGA Professional Dale Gray who began his PGA traineeship at Kogarah Golf Club in Sydney.
In a great week for New Zealand golf Daniel Hillier finished outright third at the Challenge Tour’s Dimension Data Pro-Am in South Africa, Newcastle’s Blake Windred not advancing past the 54-hole cut.
Results
PGA TOUR
WM Phoenix Open
TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Cse), Scottsdale, Arizona
Winner Scottie Scheffler 68-71-62-67—268 $US1.476m
T38 Adam Scott 68-70-69-72—279
T58 Matt Jones 72-68-72-71—283
MC Lucas Herbert 70-73—143
MC Cam Davis 75-69—144
MC Danny Lee 76-69—145
MC Craig Hocknull 74-74—148
DP World Tour
The Ras Al Khaimah Classic
Al Hamra GC, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Winner Ryan Fox 63-69-65-69—266 €298,947
T9 Jason Scrivener 66-69-70-69—274 €28,296
T33 Wade Ormsby 69-68-72-69—278 €12,250
T58 Maverick Antcliff 67-70-72-72—281 €5,099
MC Scott Hend 67-77—144
Korn Ferry Tour
Astara Golf Championship
Country Club de Bogota, Bogota, Colombia
Winner Brandon Matthews 67-65-66-66—264 $US135,000
T30 Rhein Gibson 67-67-70-70—274 $4,995
T48 Harrison Endycott 69-64-72-73—278 $3,250
T54 Curtis Luck 68-68-74-69—279 $3,135
MC Ryan Ruffels 66-72—138
MC Brett Drewitt 70-69—139
MC Nick Voke 73-74—147
Challenge Tour
Dimension Data Pro-Am
Fancourt Golf Estate, George, South Africa
Winner Alexander Knappe 65-67-66-68—266 €54,948
3 Daniel Hillier 64-72-63-71—270 €24,232
MC Blake Windred 72-72-73—217