Aussies on Tour: Scrivener hits form in Middle East - PGA of Australia

Jason Scrivener logged his best result of the new DP World Tour season finishing fourth in the Ras Al Khaimah Championship in the United Arab Emirates over the weekend.

The 35-year-old Scrivener finished just outside the top 20 in the Dubai Desert Classic the week before, and as a a result has jumped to 20th on the Race to Dubai rankings.

Moving his family – wife Simone and two children – back to Australia and an illness impacted his 2024 season, but the Western Australian says he feels invigorated for the short breaks that he had from the game.

It was his best result since he was runner-up at the Australian PGA Championship in 2022. In his 11th consecutive season in Europe, Scrivener is still chasing his first win, but he picked up the equivalent of $125,000 for his efforts.

There are four Australasians in the top 20 on the DP World Tour – Kiwi Daniel Hillier (2nd), Elvis Smylie (6), David Micheluzzi (15) and Scrivener (20). The top 10 at season’s automatically earn dual membership of the PGA Tour.

The other highlight of a quiet weekend for Australians was Kevin Yuan’s fourth place on the Asian Tour at the Phillipine Open.

PHOTO: Jason Scrivener is on the up in the Middle East. Image: Getty

Results

PGA TOUR

Farmers Insurance Open

Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Cse), San Diego, California

1 – Harris English 68-73-66-73 – 280 $US1,674,000

T32 Aaron Baddeley 67-77-70-75 – 289 $52,080

T32 Jason Day 74-69-70-76 – 289 $52,080

DP World Tour

Ras Al Khaimah Championship

Al Hamra GC, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE

1 – Alejandro Del Ray 68-66-66-66 – 266 €406,373

4 Jason Scrivener 72-70-65-67 – 274 €119,521

T27 Ryan Fox (NZ) 72-71-70-68 – 281 €20,557

T36 David Micheluzzi 71-68-70-73 – 282 €16,015

MC Kazuma Kobori (NZ) 75-73 – 148

MC Elvis Smylie 75-75 – 150

MC Daniel Hillier (NZ) 78-73 – 151

Asian Tour

Smart Infinity Philippine Open

The Manila Southwoods G&CC (Masters Cse), Philippines

1 – Julien Sale 69-68-67-65 – 269 $US90,000

4 Kevin Yuan 70-66-68-68-272 – $25,000

T16 Nick Voke (NZ) 68-71-69-68 – 276 $5778

T16 Travis Smyth 70-66-73-67 – 276 $5778

T24 Maverick Antcliff 73-69-66-69 – 277 $4550

T35 Aaron Wilkin 66-69-73-71 – 279 $3400

T47 Jed Morgan 68-73-70-71 – 282 $2350

T47 Lawry Flynn 71-68-71-72 – 282 $2350

T59 Dezel Ieremia (NZ) 71-71-66-76 – 284 $1600

65 Todd Sinnott 73-69-72-74 – 288 $1400

MC Jack Thompson 74-73 – 147

MC Brett Rankin 77-77 – 154

HotelPlanner Tour

SDC Open

Zebula Golf Estate & Spa, Limpopo, South Africa

1 Daniel Van Honder 72-65-68-67 – 272 €56,832

T30 Sam Jones (NZ) 70-69-68-75 – 282 €3227

MC Hayden Hopewell 82-73 – 155