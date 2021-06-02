Aussies on Tour: Scrivener, Day chasing US Open spots

Exemption into the US Open in two weeks’ time will serve as extra incentive for Aussie pair Jason Scrivener and Jason Day when they tee it up on opposite sides of the globe this week.

In another busy week highlighted by the five Aussie women teeing it up at the US Women’s Open at The Olympic Club in San Francisco from Friday morning AEST, Scrivener and Day will have their eyes on the added bonus that can come from a strong showing on the European Tour and PGA TOUR respectively.

Third in Denmark last week to move inside the top 100 in the Official World Golf Rankings for the first time in his career, Scrivener enters this week’s Porsche European Open eighth in the three-event US Open qualification series that will award the top 10 finishers each a spot at Torrey Pines from June 17-20.

A tournament with a strong history of Australian winners, this week’s staging of the European Open has had to be reduced to 54 holes starting Saturday due to Germany adding the UK to a COVID-19 ‘red list’ that requires visitors to observe a period of quarantine when entering the country.

While Scrivener’s world ranking continues its ascension, Jason Day’s is heading in the opposite direction, ranked No.69 in the world entering the Memorial Tournament at his home club of Muirfield Village in Ohio.

Tied for fourth in this event last year, Day would likely need something even better to play his way inside the top 60 by tournament’s end and earn a late US Open exemption on a course where he has enjoyed success dating all the way back to his Callaway World Junior title as a 16-year-old.

It’s a strong representation of Aussies at the tournament synonymous with Jack Nicklaus with Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman and Adam Scott all joining Day in the field along with Cam Davis, Matt Jones and Lucas Herbert.

The Australian contingent at the US Women’s Open has also been bolstered by the qualification of former Brisbane junior Emily Mahar.

A standout the past four seasons at Virginia Tech university, Mahar showed tremendous composure to execute under pressure at a qualifier in Virginia, playing her way into her first Major by winning a 3-for-1 playoff.

She joins Minjee Lee, Hannah Green, Sarah Kemp and Sarah Jane Smith along with Kiwi Amelia Garvey chasing Major championship glory.

Elsewhere around the planet there are Aussie pros in action in Korea, Japan, the Czech Republic, France, North Carolina and

Round 1 tee times AEST

US Women’s Open

The Olympic Club, San Francisco, California

12.11am* Sarah Jane Smith, Kim Metraux, Gurleen Kaur (a)

12.48am Amelia Garvey, Mi Hyang Lee, Da Yeon Lee

12.55am* Minjee Lee, Ariya Jutanugarn, Amy Olson

1.17am* Hannah Green, Danielle Kang, Jin Young Ko

5.30am* Emily Mahar (a), Ssu Chia Cheng, Elizabeth Szokol

6.03am* Sarah Kemp, Alison Lee, Aneka Seumanutafa (a)

Defending champion: Kim A-lim

Past Aussie winners: Jan Stephenson (1983), Karrie Webb (2000, 2001)

Top Aussie prediction: Hannah Green

TV schedule: Live 7.30am-1pm Friday; Live 7am-1pm Saturday; Live 4am-12pm Sunday; Live 5am-9am Monday on Fox Sports 505

PGA TOUR

Memorial Tournament

Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

2.20am Danny Lee, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati

2.56am Marc Leishman, Richy Werenski, William McGirt

3.20am Jason Day, CT Pan, J.B. Holmes

3.44am Adam Scott, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland

2.44am* Cam Davis, Russell Henley, Henrik Norlander

3.08am* Matt Jones, Branden Grace, Sebastián Muñoz

3.44am* Cameron Smith, Sung Kang, Patton Kizzire

3.56am* Lucas Herbert, James Hahn, Patrick Rodgers

Defending champion: Jon Rahm

Past Aussie winners: David Graham (1980), Greg Norman (1990, 1995)

Top Aussie prediction: Cameron Smith

TV schedule: Live 5am-9am Friday, Saturday; Live 2.30am-8am Sunday; Live 2am-8am Monday on Fox Sports 503.

Japan Golf Tour

JGTC Mori Building Cup

Shishido Hills Country Club (West Cse), Ibaraki

7.28am Scott Strange, Tomohiro Kondo, Hiroyuki Nagamatsu

10.39am Anthony Quayle, Mikiya Akutsu, Angelo Que

10.57am Brad Kennedy, Yuta Kinoshita, Tatsunori Nukaga

12.37pm Andrew Evans, Fumihiro Ebine, Ryoma Iwai

1.32pm Todd Sinnott, Yuki Kono, Miguel Carballo

1.41pm Michael Hendry, Yasunobu Fukunaga, Daisuke Yasumoto

1.50pm Adam Bland, Takanori Konishi, Shun Murayama

1.59pm Matthew Griffin, Yusuke Sakamoto, Shintaro Kobayashi

2.08pm David Bransdon, Naoto Takayanagi, Blake Snyder

2.17pm Dylan Perry, Shohei Hasegawa, Yu Morimoto

Defending champion: Mikumu Horikawa (2019)

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: David Bransdon

European Tour

Porsche European Open

Green Eagle Golf Courses, Hamburg, Germany

Aussies in the field: Scott Hend, Wade Ormsby, Min Woo Lee, Ryan Fox,

Jason Scrivener, Maverick Antcliff, Jake McLeod, Josh Geary, Dimi Papadatos, Deyen Lawson, Jarryd Felton

Defending champion: Paul Casey (2019)

Past Aussie winners: Graham Marsh (1981), Greg Norman (1986), Peter Senior (1990), Mike Harwood (1991)

Top Aussie prediction: Min Woo Lee

TV schedule: Live 8pm-2am Saturday, Sunday on Fox Sports 503

Korn Ferry Tour

REX Hospital Open

The CC at Wakefield Plantation, Raleigh, North Carolina

9.16pm* Curtis Luck, Tommy Gainey, Steve LeBrun

10.19pm* Harrison Endycott, Augusto Núñez, Harry Hall

10.30pm* Nick Voke, Stuart Macdonald, Eric Cole

10.40pm Ryan Ruffels, Matt Atkins, Chandler Blanchet

2.20am Rhein Gibson, Julián Etulain, Chad Ramey

2.20am* Cameron Percy, Jamie Arnold, Brett Stegmaier,

3.23am Brett Coletta, Adam Svensson, David Lipsky

Defending champion: Sebastian Cappelen (2019)

Past Aussie winners: Mark Hensby (2000)

Top Aussie prediction: Rhein Gibson



Challenge Tour

D+D REAL Czech Challenge 2021

Golf & Spa Kunětická Hora, Dříteč, Czech Republic

9pm Daniel Hillier, Sam Broadhurst, Matthew Baldwin

9.05pm* Blake Windred, Jordi Garcia Moral, Gary Boyd

Defending champion: Ross McGowan (2019)

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Blake Windred

KPGA Tour

The 11th Descente Korea Munsingwear Matchplay

Device GC, South Korea

Aussies in the field: Wonjoon Lee, Junseok Lee

Ladies European Tour

Jabra Ladies Open

Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bais, France

4.14pm Stephanie Kyriacou, Lucie Malchirand, Annabel Dimmock

4.25pm Whitney Hillier, Stacy Lee Bregman, Maha Haddioui

Defending champion: Annabel Dimmock (2019)

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Stephanie Kyriacou

Champions Tour

Principal Charity Classic

Wakonda Club, Des Moines, Iowa

Aussies in the field: Stephen Leaney, David McKenzie, Rod Pampling, John Senden

Defending champion: Kevin Sutherland (2019)

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Stephen Leaney