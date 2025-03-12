Aussies on Tour: Scott’s survival instinct for Sawgrass - PGA of Australia

After more than two decades of facing up to the examination that is TPC Sawgrass, Adam Scott has developed a formula for not just survival but success: Don’t make mistakes.

The 2004 champion of THE PLAYERS Championship has been a constant presence dating back to 2002 with a tournament resume that also includes top-10 finishes in 2005, 2007 and 2017 and six top-20 finishes.

With the late addition of Karl Vilips courtesy of last week’s Puerto Rico Open victory, Scott is one of five Aussies in the field for golf’s unofficial ‘fifth major’.

He is also one of five Australians to have conquered the Pete Dye masterpiece, if at least for one week at a time.

While those who get on its bad side view TPC Sawgrass as a beast, Scott acknowledges the inherent beauty of a layout with no let-up.

“It’s the kind of course where you need a lot of things to go right to be in the mix,” Scott said.

“The penalty is extreme. That’s a trait of Pete Dye golf courses. There’s water everywhere and it’s hard to recover from the water. A couple of visits to the water during the week makes it hard playing catch-up, because then you have to force it and you have to risk.

“It’s there, but if you’re not on it, it’s hard to always post a good number here. Hard to get it in the clubhouse the last three holes.

“Scottie (Scheffler) was the first guy to successfully defend last year, so it’s been challenging for every champion.”

Scott has twice shot rounds of 7-under 65 at golf’s most famous purpose-built theatre – in 2004 and 2016. In his 25th year as a professional, he remains adamant that he can continue to be a force in the sport’s biggest events.

“I don’t think my days are numbered just yet,” said the 44-year-old.

“There’s no signs pointing to that. I still think I have the form to be out here and believe, on my week, I can compete and hold my own.

“I’m enjoying being out here very much. And I say that knowing that it’s not going to last forever.”

While Scott acknowledges his career at the highest level is closer to its end than its beginning, he is excited to see the emergence of a new Aussie star in Karl Vilips.

THE PLAYERS Championship represents the latest step in Vilips’ meteoric rise that has caught the eye of his veteran countryman.

“It’s incredible,” Scott effused. “Understanding where he came from and coming through the college system, I think the college system is just unbelievable these days.

“He’s done an incredible job, even down to doing the YouTube and putting himself out there.

“It’s a different generation than me, for sure, but I know he’s working, he’s got a great team around him, and it’s paying off.

“He’s set himself up for the beginning of what can be an incredible career on the PGA TOUR.”

Elsewhere this week, Ripper GC will defend their teams title at LIV Golf Singapore, the trio of Su Oh, Robyn Choi and Caitlin Peirce are in action on the Epson Tour and West Australians Hayden Hopewell and Haydn Barron are in the field for the Kolkata Challenge on the HotelPlanner Tour.

Round 1 tee times AEDT

PGA TOUR

THE PLAYERS Championship

TPC Sawgrass (Stadium Cse), Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida

11:46pm* Jason Day

12:08am Cam Davis

3:45am Ryan Fox (NZ)

4:07am Min Woo Lee

4:40am Adam Scott

5:13am* Karl Vilips

Recent champion: Scottie Scheffler

Past Aussie winners: Steve Elkington (1991, 1997), Greg Norman (1994), Adam Scott (2004), Jason Day (2016), Cameron Smith (2022)

Prize money: $US25m

TV times: Live 10:30pm-10am Thursday, Friday, Saturday; Live 10:30pm-9am Sunday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

LIV Golf

LIV Golf Singapore

Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore

Australasians in the field: Cameron Smith, Lucas Herbert, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Ben Campbell (NZ), Danny Lee (NZ)

Recent champion: Brooks Koepka

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize money: $US20m

TV times: Live from 11:30am Friday, Saturday, Sunday on 7 Plus.

HotelPlanner Tour

Kolkata Challenge

Royal Calcutta Golf Club, Kolkata, West Bengal, India

1:15pm* Haydn Barron

5:10pm* Hayden Hopewell

5:30pm Sam Jonez (NZ)

Recent champion: Rasmus Neegaard-Petersen

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize money: $US300,000

Epson Tour

IOA Golf Classic

Alaqua Country Club, Longwood, Florida

Australasians in the field: Robyn Choi, Su Oh, Caitlin Peirce

Recent champion: Jessica Peng

Past Aussie winners: Hannah Green (2017), Grace Kim (2022)

Prize money: $225,000