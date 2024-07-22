 Aussies on Tour: Scott’s Open streak to extend into 25th year - PGA of Australia

Adam Scott will celebrate his 45th birthday with a 25th consecutive appearance at The Open Championship after finishing in a tie for 10th at Royal Troon.

American Xander Schauffele became the first male player since Brooks Koepka in 2018 to win two major championships in the same year with what he described as the “best round I’ve played”, a bogey-free 6-under 65 earning a two-stroke win to go with his US PGA Championship triumph at Valhalla in May.

Four back at the start of the final round, Scott drew to within two with early birdies at the first and third holes but a bogey at five stalled his hopes of a Sunday charge.

He would lament a poor swing on 10 tee that resulted in a second dropped shot, his even-par 71 enough to clinch a top-10 finish and secure an exemption into the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush from July 17-20, 2025.

Scott has played every Open Championship since his debut at St Andrews in 2000 shortly after turning professional and will enjoy a dual celebration as his 45th birthday falls on the eve of Round 1.

While disappointed that he was unable to mount a charge deep into the final round, Scott reflected on a productive fortnight in Scotland that included a runner-up finish at the Genesis Scottish Open.

“Yesterday gave me a glimmer of hope, but it would have had to be a super- hot front nine,” Scott conceded after the sixth top-10 finish of his Open career.

“I made a bad swing on 10 and paid the price, made a mess of that.

“It’s hard to really sum up. I played fairly well this week. Didn’t do well in the toughest conditions. That’s how it goes.

“There’s still the Presidents Cup to look forward to. Hopefully I’m in a good spot to play my way on to that team now.

“That’s kind of the goal through the FedEx Cup upcoming.”

Fellow Queenslander Jason Day regained much of the ground he lost in Round 3 with a 3-under 68 to finish in a tie for 13th while Kiwis Daniel Hillier (72) and Ryan Fox (67) also finished inside the top 25.

Scott wasn’t the only Australian to end the week inside the top 10.

Sarah Kemp closed with a round of 70 to be tied seventh at the LPGA Tour’s Dana Open in Ohio and Grant Booth matched his best result on the PGA Tour of Americas with a tie for eighth at the Bromont Open in Quebec.

Photo: Stuart Franklin/R&A/R&A via Getty Images

Results

The Open
Royal Troon, Troon, Scotland
1          Xander Schauffele        69-72-69-65—275       €2,846,593.60
T10      Adam Scott                  70-77-66-71—284       €291,576.89
T13      Jason Day                    73-68-76-68—285       €228,339.66
T19      Daniel Hillier (NZ)         76-71-68-72—287       €161,949.75
T25      Ryan Fox (NZ)               73-73-76-67—289       €114,430.00
MC       Kazuma Kobori (NZ)     73-76—149                 €11,340.46
MC       Min Woo Lee                71-80—151                 €9,458.04
MC       Elvis Smylie                  76-75—151                 €9,458.04
MC       Jasper Stubbs (a)          80-72—152                 ———
MC       Michael Hendry (NZ)    74-78—152                 €8,034.74
MC       Cam Smith                   80-74—154                 €8,034.74

PGA TOUR
Barracuda Championship
Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood Cse), Truckee, California
MC       Jason Scrivener            9-0—9
MC       Aaron Baddeley           2-(-1)—1
MC       Tim Wilkinson (NZ)       1-(-4)— -3

LPGA Tour
Dana Open
Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio
1          Chanettee Wannasaen 66-65-66-67—264       $US262,500
T7        Sarah Kemp                 68-67-69-70—274       $38,232
T33      Grace Kim                    71-68-73-67—279       $11,160
MC       Hira Naveed                 71-73—144
MC       Robyn Choi                  73-70—143
MC       Sarah Jane Smith         71-72—143
MC       Karrie Webb                 76-73—149
MC       Su Oh                          76-76—152
WD      Stephanie Kyriacou      74-74—148

Ladies European Tour
Dutch Ladies Open
Hilversumsche Golf Club, Netherlands
1          Jana Melichova            70-68-67—205 €45,000
T21      Momoka Kobori (NZ)   68-75-70—213 €3,684
T52      Kelsey Bennett             71-72-75—218 €1,067.14
T64      Whitney Hillier             72-72-78—222 €765
MC       Amy Walsh                   72-75—147

Korn Ferry Tour
Price Cutter Charity Championship
Highland Springs Country Club, Springfield, Missouri
1          Matt McCarty               65-67-65-66—263
T15      Karl Vilips                     67-70-67-66—270
MC       Brett Drewitt                71-68—139
MC       Curtis Luck                   69-70—139
MC       Dimi Papadatos           72-71—143
MC       Rhein Gibson               66-77—143
MC       Steven Bowditch          76-74—150

PGA TOUR Americas
Bromont Open
Golf Chateau-Bromont, Québec
1          Ryan Burnett                67-65-64-62—258       $US40,500
T8        Grant Booth                 66-67-65-67—265
MC       Harry Hillier (NZ)          67-70—137
MC       Charlie Hillier (NZ)        74-70—144

Epson Tour
Twin Bridges Championship
Pinehaven Country Club, Guilderland, New York
1          Lauren Stephenson      66-66-72—204 $US35,625
T17      Amelia Garvey (NZ)      75-70-68—213 $2,925
T26      Maddison Hinson-Tolchard      73-70-71—214 $2,206
MC       Fiona Xu (NZ)               76-75—151

Challenge Tour
Euram Bank Open
GC Adamstal, Ramsau, Austria
1          Frank Kennedy             65-66-65-71—267       €43,200
MC       Blake Windred             68-72—140
MC       Hayden Hopewell        71-70—141
MC       Jeff Guan                      75-69—144


