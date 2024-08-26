Aussies on Tour: Scott’s consolation despite BMW defeat - PGA of Australia

Adam Scott returns to the PGA TOUR’s Tour Championship for the 10th time in his career after falling just short of victory at the BMW Championship in Colorado.

Chasing his first PGA TOUR win in more than four years, Scott couldn’t have made a better start to the final round at Castle Pines Golf Club, the site of his first PGA TOUR appearance in 2000.

An eagle at the opening hole saw Scott join eventual champion Keegan Bradley at 13-under par, a position he would reclaim again with a birdie at the par-5 eighth.

But a problematic day with the putter and three straight bogeys after the turn ultimately cruelled Scott’s charge, the 44-year-old finishing one stroke back in a tie for second.

It is his second runner-up finish inside a month and propelled him from 41st to 14th in the FedEx Cup standings, the only Aussie to qualify for the 30-man season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

“I’m disappointed not to have won today, but I’m pretty happy to be going to East Lake

because that wasn’t on the cards a couple weeks ago,” said Scott, who also locked up his spot as one of six automatic qualifiers for the International team to contest the Presidents Cup next month.

“After a couple days of rest and getting my head into next week, it’ll be fun to go and have a couple good rounds and kind of find my way up the leaderboard at East Lake.

“A lot can happen in a few weeks out here. All of a sudden, I’ve gone from a very frustrating year had I not finished well to now feeling pretty pleased with myself.

“It’ll be fun to go and run the tables next week.”

Scott gave up more than two shots to the field on the greens in the final round, conceding that the comfort he felt on the first two days deserted him over the weekend.

“It’s amazing it came down to one shot,” Scott lamented.

“I felt like my bogeys on 10, 11, 12 gave Keegan a bit of breathing space. The pressure wasn’t really on him and he didn’t make any mistakes.

“I was in position with wedges on every hole and made three bogeys. That’s almost unthinkable, really.

”Just didn’t quite have the confidence in some of those putts. I thought I played well off the

tee today, which was nice, but just didn’t take advantage from there.”

Cam Davis closed out his season with a round of 66 and a tie for fifth, climbing from 49th to 36th in the FedEx Cup standings.

Entering the week inside the top 30 of the FedEx Cup, Jason Day’s tie for 33rd in Colorado saw him drop from 25th to 33rd to miss the season finale.

A strong weekend showing saw David Micheluzzi record his third top-10 DP World Tour finish in his past five starts at the Danish Golf Championship while Steve Allan’s hopes of a maiden PGA TOUR Champions title were cruelled when his tee shot at the par-4 14th could not be found and he made double bogey.

A tie for 24th in the first event of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals has Karl Vilips 17th on the points list with three events remaining, the top 30 after the Tour Championship to earn status on the PGA TOUR in 2025.

Grace Kim’s tie for 37th was the best of the Aussies as Kiwi Lydia Ko claimed the AIG Women’s Open at St Andrews and Jess Whitting was one of six Aussies to advance from LPGA Pre-Qualifying to Stage 1 of Q-Series.

Photo: Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Final results

PGA TOUR

BMW Championship

Castle Pines Golf Club, Colorado, USA

1 Keegan Bradley 66-68-70-72—276 $US3.6m

T2 Adam Scott 68-63-74-72—277 $1.503m

T5 Cam Davis 72-70-72-66—280 $728,750

T33 Jason Day 78-69-71-71—289 $119,667

LPGA Tour/Ladies European Tour

AIG Women’s Open

St Andrews Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland

1 Lydia Ko (NZ) 71-70-71-69—281 $US1.425m

T37 Grace Kim 77-71-73-71—292 $45,568

T60 Stephanie Kyriacou 76-68-72-79—295 $19,105

MC Hannah Green 77-74—151

MC Minjee Lee 78-75—153

MC Hira Naveed 80-76—156

MC Gabriela Ruffels 81-76—157

MC Karrie Webb 82-77—159

DP World Tour

Danish Golf Championship

Lübker Golf Resort, Aarhus, Denmark

1 Frederic Lacroix 67-71-67-65—270 €381,991.28

T10 David Micheluzzi 71-70-67-69—277 €43,816.65

T27 Jason Scrivener 71-71-67-71—280 €19,661.32

T42 Sam Jones (NZ) 67-73-66-76—282 €11,684.44

MC Haydn Barron 72-76—148

MC Andrew Martin 76-75—151

PGA Tour Champions

The Ally Challenge

Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Michigan, USA

1 Stewart Cink 67-66-66—199 $US330,000

T5 Steve Allan 70-66-71—207 $80,960

T10 Rod Pampling 67-70-71—208 $45,886

T17 Mark Hensby 73-66-70—209 $34,100

T19 Greg Chalmers 68-72-70—210 $26,023

T26 Richard Green 70-72-69—211 $17,527

T38 Cameron Percy 69-73-71—213 $11,220

T38 David Bransdon 72-68-73—213 $11,220

T52 Michael Wright 73-70-73—216 $5,573

T55 John Senden 77-73-67—217 $4,840

Korn Ferry Tour

Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron

Hillcrest Country Club, Idaho, USA

1 Matt McCarty 63-64-67-69—263 $US270,000

T24 Karl Vilips 67-67-67-70—271 $12,620

MC Brett Drewitt 69-71—140

MC Rhein Gibson 72-69—141

PGA Tour Americas

CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open

Southwood golf and Country Club, Canada

1 John Keefer 63-61-71-67—262 $US40,500

MC Grant Booth 72-66—138

MC Harry Hillier (NZ) 69-70—139

MC Charlie Hillier (NZ) 71-73—144

Challenge Tour

Indoor Golf Group Challenge

Landeryds Golfklubb – Vesterby Links, Vesterby, Sweden

1 Joakim Lagergren 68-70-66-68—272 €43,200

T37 Connor McKInney 70-70-72-71—283 €1,674

MC Hayden Hopewell 70-75—145

MC Blake Windred 74-72—146

LET Access Series

Ladies Slovak Golf Open

TALE Ski Golf & Hotel Resort, Slovakia

1 Tina Mazarino 70-70-70—210 €7,200

T2 Wenyung Keh (NZ) 66-72-75—213 €4,072.50

T47 Kristalle Blum 76-76-79—231 €321.75

MC Munchin Keh (NZ) 74-83—157

MC Stephanie Bunque 76-84—160

Japan Golf Tour

Sansan KBC Augusta

Keya Golf Club, Fukuoka

1 Jinichiro Kozuma 68-66-66-69—269 ¥20m

Won on the second hole of sudden-death playoff

T20 Michael Hendry 67-76-69-67—279 ¥1.18m

MC Brad Kennedy 72-75—147

MC Anthony Quayle 73-76—149

LPGA Q-Series

Pre-Qualifying Stage

Top-95 and ties advance to LPGA Q-Series Qualifying

1 Ashley Menne (a) 69-66-69-68—272

T8 Jess Whitting 67-73-68-70—278

T22 Kelsey Bennett 70-70-71-71—282

T49 Jennifer Herbst 69-76-73-67—285

T49 Lion Higo (a) 78-66-69-72—285

T60 Claire Shin (NZ) 69-73-75-69—286

T60 Sarah Yamaki Branch 70-73-71-72—286

T80 Caitlin Peirce (a) 72-71-74-71—288

MC Grace Williams (a) 73-77-70—220

MC Jordan O’Brien 71-76-73—220

MC Justice Bosio (a) 72-72-78—222

MC Amy Chu 81-75-72—228

MC Linley Ooi 73-81-79—233

MC Makensie Toole (a) 82-76-77—235