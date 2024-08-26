 Aussies on Tour: Scott’s consolation despite BMW defeat - PGA of Australia

Adam Scott returns to the PGA TOUR’s Tour Championship for the 10th time in his career after falling just short of victory at the BMW Championship in Colorado.

Chasing his first PGA TOUR win in more than four years, Scott couldn’t have made a better start to the final round at Castle Pines Golf Club, the site of his first PGA TOUR appearance in 2000.

An eagle at the opening hole saw Scott join eventual champion Keegan Bradley at 13-under par, a position he would reclaim again with a birdie at the par-5 eighth.

But a problematic day with the putter and three straight bogeys after the turn ultimately cruelled Scott’s charge, the 44-year-old finishing one stroke back in a tie for second.

It is his second runner-up finish inside a month and propelled him from 41st to 14th in the FedEx Cup standings, the only Aussie to qualify for the 30-man season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

“I’m disappointed not to have won today, but I’m pretty happy to be going to East Lake

because that wasn’t on the cards a couple weeks ago,” said Scott, who also locked up his spot as one of six automatic qualifiers for the International team to contest the Presidents Cup next month.

“After a couple days of rest and getting my head into next week, it’ll be fun to go and have a couple good rounds and kind of find my way up the leaderboard at East Lake.

“A lot can happen in a few weeks out here. All of a sudden, I’ve gone from a very frustrating year had I not finished well to now feeling pretty pleased with myself.

“It’ll be fun to go and run the tables next week.”

Scott gave up more than two shots to the field on the greens in the final round, conceding that the comfort he felt on the first two days deserted him over the weekend.

“It’s amazing it came down to one shot,” Scott lamented.

“I felt like my bogeys on 10, 11, 12 gave Keegan a bit of breathing space. The pressure wasn’t really on him and he didn’t make any mistakes.

“I was in position with wedges on every hole and made three bogeys. That’s almost unthinkable, really.

”Just didn’t quite have the confidence in some of those putts. I thought I played well off the

tee today, which was nice, but just didn’t take advantage from there.”

Cam Davis closed out his season with a round of 66 and a tie for fifth, climbing from 49th to 36th in the FedEx Cup standings.

Entering the week inside the top 30 of the FedEx Cup, Jason Day’s tie for 33rd in Colorado saw him drop from 25th to 33rd to miss the season finale.

A strong weekend showing saw David Micheluzzi record his third top-10 DP World Tour finish in his past five starts at the Danish Golf Championship while Steve Allan’s hopes of a maiden PGA TOUR Champions title were cruelled when his tee shot at the par-4 14th could not be found and he made double bogey.

A tie for 24th in the first event of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals has Karl Vilips 17th on the points list with three events remaining, the top 30 after the Tour Championship to earn status on the PGA TOUR in 2025.

Grace Kim’s tie for 37th was the best of the Aussies as Kiwi Lydia Ko claimed the AIG Women’s Open at St Andrews and Jess Whitting was one of six Aussies to advance from LPGA Pre-Qualifying to Stage 1 of Q-Series.

Photo: Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Final results

PGA TOUR
BMW Championship
Castle Pines Golf Club, Colorado, USA
1          Keegan Bradley            66-68-70-72—276       $US3.6m
T2        Adam Scott                  68-63-74-72—277       $1.503m
T5        Cam Davis                   72-70-72-66—280       $728,750
T33      Jason Day                    78-69-71-71—289       $119,667        

LPGA Tour/Ladies European Tour
AIG Women’s Open
St Andrews Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland
1          Lydia Ko (NZ)                71-70-71-69—281       $US1.425m
T37      Grace Kim                    77-71-73-71—292       $45,568
T60      Stephanie Kyriacou      76-68-72-79—295       $19,105
MC       Hannah Green              77-74—151
MC       Minjee Lee                   78-75—153
MC       Hira Naveed                 80-76—156
MC       Gabriela Ruffels           81-76—157
MC       Karrie Webb                 82-77—159

DP World Tour
Danish Golf Championship
Lübker Golf Resort, Aarhus, Denmark
1          Frederic Lacroix            67-71-67-65—270       €381,991.28
T10      David Micheluzzi          71-70-67-69—277       €43,816.65
T27      Jason Scrivener            71-71-67-71—280       €19,661.32
T42      Sam Jones (NZ)            67-73-66-76—282       €11,684.44
MC       Haydn Barron               72-76—148
MC       Andrew Martin             76-75—151

PGA Tour Champions
The Ally Challenge
Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Michigan, USA
1          Stewart Cink                 67-66-66—199 $US330,000
T5        Steve Allan                   70-66-71—207 $80,960
T10      Rod Pampling              67-70-71—208 $45,886
T17      Mark Hensby               73-66-70—209 $34,100
T19      Greg Chalmers             68-72-70—210 $26,023
T26      Richard Green              70-72-69—211 $17,527
T38      Cameron Percy             69-73-71—213 $11,220
T38      David Bransdon           72-68-73—213 $11,220
T52      Michael Wright            73-70-73—216 $5,573
T55      John Senden                77-73-67—217 $4,840

Korn Ferry Tour
Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
Hillcrest Country Club, Idaho, USA
1          Matt McCarty               63-64-67-69—263       $US270,000
T24      Karl Vilips                     67-67-67-70—271       $12,620
MC       Brett Drewitt                69-71—140
MC       Rhein Gibson               72-69—141

PGA Tour Americas
CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open
Southwood golf and Country Club, Canada
1          John Keefer                  63-61-71-67—262       $US40,500
MC       Grant Booth                 72-66—138
MC       Harry Hillier (NZ)          69-70—139
MC       Charlie Hillier (NZ)        71-73—144

Challenge Tour
Indoor Golf Group Challenge
Landeryds Golfklubb – Vesterby Links, Vesterby, Sweden
1          Joakim Lagergren         68-70-66-68—272       €43,200
T37      Connor McKInney        70-70-72-71—283       €1,674
MC       Hayden Hopewell        70-75—145
MC       Blake Windred             74-72—146

LET Access Series
Ladies Slovak Golf Open
TALE Ski Golf & Hotel Resort, Slovakia
1          Tina Mazarino              70-70-70—210 €7,200
T2        Wenyung Keh (NZ)       66-72-75—213 €4,072.50
T47      Kristalle Blum               76-76-79—231 €321.75
MC       Munchin Keh (NZ)        74-83—157
MC       Stephanie Bunque        76-84—160

Japan Golf Tour
Sansan KBC Augusta
Keya Golf Club, Fukuoka
1          Jinichiro Kozuma          68-66-66-69—269       ¥20m
Won on the second hole of sudden-death playoff
T20      Michael Hendry           67-76-69-67—279       ¥1.18m
MC       Brad Kennedy              72-75—147
MC       Anthony Quayle           73-76—149

LPGA Q-Series
Pre-Qualifying Stage
Top-95 and ties advance to LPGA Q-Series Qualifying
1          Ashley Menne (a)         69-66-69-68—272
T8        Jess Whitting               67-73-68-70—278
T22      Kelsey Bennett             70-70-71-71—282
T49      Jennifer Herbst            69-76-73-67—285
T49      Lion Higo (a)                78-66-69-72—285
T60      Claire Shin (NZ)            69-73-75-69—286
T60      Sarah Yamaki Branch    70-73-71-72—286
T80      Caitlin Peirce (a)           72-71-74-71—288
MC       Grace Williams (a)        73-77-70—220
MC       Jordan O’Brien             71-76-73—220
MC       Justice Bosio (a)            72-72-78—222
MC       Amy Chu                      81-75-72—228
MC       Linley Ooi                    73-81-79—233
MC       Makensie Toole (a)       82-76-77—235


