Aussies on Tour: Scott tinkers ahead of Byron Nelson - PGA of Australia

Adam Scott looks set to make another adjustment to his bag as he chases a second AT&T Byron Nelson title at TPC Craig Ranch in Texas.

Scott and Jason Day are both former champions in the field this week, both victorious at TPC Four Seasons in 2008 and 2010 respectively.

While Day flirted with a drought-breaking win at last week’s Wells Fargo Championship, Scott has looked to make an equipment change as he chases a first win since the Genesis Invitational in February 2020.

Scott made headlines earlier in the year when he put the L.A.B. Golf Golf Mezz.1 Proto putter in the bag ahead of the WM Phoenix Open and which he used at The Masters (pictured), taking to Instagram to showcase the range of L.A.B Golf putters he was trialling during a practice round with Matthew Wolff and Charles Howell III.

Scott’s experiments come a week after Day also made a change to his flatstick of choice, reverting back to the TaylorMade Spider Limited Red that made him the No.1 player in the game and a major champion in 2015.

There is a distinctive Presidents Cup feel to the pairing of the three leading Aussies in the field this week, Scott paired with fellow Australian Marc Leishman and Chielan Joaquin Niemann while Day will play alongside Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama and Canadian Mackenzie Hughes.

Scott, Leishman and Cameron Smith are currently the only Australians in the top 12 of the International standings, Day moving up from 27th to 24th after his tie for 15th at Wells Fargo with Lucas Herbert (18th) and Matt Jones (20th) also in the mix.

Minjee Lee headlines the five-strong Australian contingent at the LPGA Tour’s Cognizant Founders Cup, there are six Aussies contesting the Champions Tour’s Regions Tradition and Brad Kennedy and Jake Higginbottom are teeing it up in the Japan/Asian Tour co-sanctioned Asia Pacific Open Golf Championship Diamond Cup in Japan.

Round 1 tee times AEST

PGA TOUR

AT&T Byron Nelson

TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

10.45pm* Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama, Mackenzie Hughes

11.51pm Brett Drewitt, Paul Barjon, Conrad Shindler

3.11am* Cameron Percy, Sahith Theegala, Taylor Moore

3.44am Marc Leishman, Adam Scott, Joaquin Niemann

Defending champion: KH Lee

Past Aussie winners: Peter Thomson (1956), Bruce Devlin (1969), Adam Scott (2008), Jason Day (2010), Steven Bowditch (2015)

Top Aussie prediction: Adam Scott

TV schedule: Live 6am-9am Friday, Saturday; Live 3am-8am Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 503

DP World Tour

Soudal Open

Rinkven International GC, Antwerp, Belgium

5.40pm* Wade Ormsby, Steven Brown, Masahiro Kawamura

6.20pm Josh Geary, Charles Roeland, Dave Coupland

10pm Ryan Fox, Thomas Pieters, Guido Migliozzi

10.50pm* Maverick Antcliff, Wilco Nienaber, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

11.10pm* Zach Murray, Louis de Jager, Robin Roussel

Defending champion: Guido Migliozzi (2019)

Past Aussie winners: Noel Ratcliffe (1978)

Top Aussie prediction: Wade Ormsby

TV schedule: Live 9pm-2am Thursday, Friday; Live 10.30pm-2am Saturday; Live 9.30pm-2am Sunday on Fox Sports 503

Japan Golf Tour/Asian Tour

Asia Pacific Open Golf Championship Diamond Cup

Oarai Golf Club, Ibaraki, Japan

7.55am* Kazuma Kobori (a), Iwasaki Akiryu, Ryo Kujo

8.35am Brad Kennedy, Yukazu Kosaihei, Keiichiro Fukabori

8.55am Ben Campbell, Todd Sinnott, Serizawa Jiyo

9.35am James Hydes (a), Shoji Kawai, Lu Wei-chih

12.20pm* Jake Higginbottom, Shun Niimura (a), Hiroharu Yuji

Defending champion: Rikuya Hoshino

Past Aussie winners: Graham Marsh (1974, 1982), Brian Jones (1987, 1988)

Top Aussie prediction: Brad Kennedy

LPGA Tour

Cognizant Founders Cup

Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, New Jersey

9.48pm* Stephanie Kyriacou, Jennifer Chang, Sophia Popov

10.54pm* Katherine Kirk, Angel Yin, Min Lee

3.21am* Lydia Ko, Sei Young Kim, Brittany Lincicome

3.32am* Minjee Lee, Lexi Thompson, Leona Maguire

3.54am* Sarah Kemp, Ana Belac, Cydney Clanton

4.16am* Sarah Jane Smith, Olivia Cowan, Lauren Hartlage

Defending champion: Jin Young Ko

Past Aussie winners: Karrie Webb (2011, 2014)

Top Aussie prediction: Minjee Lee

TV schedule: Live 12.30am-3.30am Friday, Saturday; Live 6am-9am Sunday; Live 2am-5am Monday on Fox Sports 505

Ladies European Tour

Aramco Team Series – Bangkok

Thai Country Club, Bangkok, Thailand

12.07pm Whitney Hillier, Chonlada Chayanun, Krista Bakker

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Whitney Hillier

TV schedule: Live 4pm-8pm Thursday, Friday on Fox Sports 503; Live 5pm Saturday on Fox Sports Plus.

Korn Ferry Tour

Visit Knoxville Open

Holston Hills Country Club, Knoxville, Tennessee

9.15pm* Rhein Gibson, Kyle Reifers, Braden Thornberry

9.25pm Harrison Endycott, Carson Young, Kris Ventura

2.45am* Curtis Luck, Roberto Díaz, John VanDerLaan

3.25am* Nick Voke, Alvaro Ortiz, Patrick Cover

3.35am* Ryan Ruffels, Brandon Crick, Brett White

Defending champion: Greyson Sigg (2020)

Past Aussie winners: Kim Felton (2005), Jarrod Lyle (2008)

Top Aussie prediction: Curtis Luck

Champions Tour

Regions Tradition

Greystone Golf and Country Club, Birmingham, Alabama

1.07am Steven Alker, Alex Cejka, Darren Clarke

1.07am* Stuart Appleby, John Huston, Jeff Sluman

1.29am* Robert Allenby, Tom Pernice Jr, Billy Mayfair

1.51am Stephen Leaney, David McKenzie, Rob Labritz

1.51am* John Senden, Scott Verplank, Tom Byrum

2.24am Rod Pampling, Scott McCarron, Fred Funk

Defending champion: Alex Cejka (2020)

Past Aussie winners: Graham Marsh (1999)

Top Aussie prediction: John Senden

TV schedule: Live 3.30am-6am Friday, Saturday; 8.30am-10am Sunday on Fox Sports 503; Live 5am-8am Monday on Fox Sports 505