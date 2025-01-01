Aussies on Tour: Scott starts season No.24 in Hawaii - PGA of Australia

Australia’s ageless veteran Adam Scott will begin his 24th season on the PGA TOUR with a ninth appearance at The Sentry starting Friday morning in Hawaii.

The Plantation Course at Kapalua has proven to be a happy hunting ground for Aussies, Cameron Smith’s record-breaking performance in 2022 the most recent of eight tournament victories by four different Australians dating back to Steve Elkington in 1992.

It’s been 21 years since Scott played his way into the event formally reserved for tournament champions the year prior, his triumph at the 2003 Deutsche Bank Championship paving the way for full PGA TOUR membership having earned Special Temporary membership in both 2002 and 2003.

Having missed the trip to Kapalua last year, Scott returns having finished in the top 50 on last year’s FedEx Cup standings on the back of a superb second half of his 2024 season.

The 44-year-old has not won since the 2020 Genesis Invitational but boasts four top-10 finishes at Kapalua including a runner-up result in 2007.

Also flying the Aussie flag in the $US20 million season opener are Cam Davis and Jason Day.

Like Scott, Day earned his spot in the field courtesy of finishing inside the top 50 on the 2024 FedEx Cup standings while Davis returns for his third start at Kapalua courtesy of last year’s Rocket Mortgage Classic victory.

Davis was tied for 10th on debut three years ago while Day’s best result came 10 years ago when he shot 62 in the final round to earn a share of third.

Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Round 1 tee times AEDT

PGA TOUR

The Sentry

Plantation Course at Kapalua, Kapalua, Maui

5:21am Cam Davis

8:15am Jason Day

8:39am Adam Scott

2024 champion: Chris Kirk

Past Aussie winners: Steve Elkington (1992, 1995), Stuart Appleby (2004-2006), Geoff Ogilvy (2009-2010), Cameron Smith (2022)

Prize money: $US20 million

TV times: Live 4:30am-2pm AEDT Friday, Saturday; Live 5am-12pm Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.