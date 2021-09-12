Aussies on Tour: Scott falls short at BMW PGA

Adam Scott’s struggles on Wentworth’s opening holes proved to be the Queenslander’s fatal flaw as he fell from contention in the final round of the European Tour’s flagship BMW PGA Championship.

Starting the final round two shots back of Italian Franceso Laporta, Scott (71) dropped a shot at the first hole for the second time this week and when he made bogey at the par-4 sixth headed further south on the leaderboard as the front-runners gathered pace.

Unlike in the previous three rounds Scott was unable to claw any shots back prior to entering the back nine, a birdie at the par-4 11th the 41-year-old’s first step in the right direction.

Two closing birdies on Wentworth’s par 5 finishing holes was a fitting end to what was an otherwise excellent week, Scott finishing in a tie for 14th at 13-under par, six shots back of American winner Billy Horschel (65).

South Australian Wade Ormsby, the only other Aussie to make the cut, had three birdies and three bogeys in his final round of even par 72 to finish in a share of 49th.

Like Scott, Rod Pampling began the final round of the Champions Tour’s Ascension Charity Classic within reach of the top of the leaderboard but struggled in Sunday’s final round.

One back at the start of play, the Boeing Classic champion tangled with Norwood Hills Country Club’s rough on his way to a bogey at the par-5 second and fell further from the lead when he made double bogey after finding the water with his approach shot at the par-4 fifth.

There were additional bogeys at six and nine in an outward nine of 5-over 41, Pampling recovering somewhat with a back nine of 2-under 33 for a round of 3-over 74 to finish tied for 23rd, one stroke clear of fellow Aussie John Senden (71)

Stephanie Kyriacou (73) and Whitney Hillier (71) finished locked together in a share of 24th at the Swiss Ladies Open on the Ladies European Tour while former US Open champion Michael Campbell (71) led the Australasians home at the Scottish Senior Open in a tie for 12th, one shot ahead of fellow Kiwi Michael Long (71) and Peter Fowler (70).

Results

European Tour

BMW PGA Championship

Wentworth Golf Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England

Winner Billy Horschel 70-65-69-65—269 €1.126m

T14 Adam Scott 65-69-70-71—275 €98,288

T49 Wade Ormsby 73-66-72-72—283 €27,483

MC Min Woo Lee 75-74—149

MC Scott Hend 78-71—149

Ladies European Tour

Swiss Ladies Open

Golfpark Holzhäusern, Switzerland

Winner Atthaya Thitikul 68-66-66—200 €30,000

T24 Whitney Hillier 70-70-71—211 €2,484

T24 Stephanie Kyriacou 69-69-73—211 €2,484

T73 Amy Walsh 71-74-77—222 €410

MC Victoria Fricot 76-78—154

Korean PGA Tour

The 37th Shinhan Donghae Open

Bears Best Cheongna GC, Incheon

T46 Won Joon Lee 69-70-76-69—284 KRW7,837,445

MC Kevin Chun 71-70—141

MC Junseok Lee 72-71—143

Challenge Tour

Big Green Egg German Challenge

Wittelsbacher Golfclub, Neuburg an der Donau, Germany

Winner Angel Hidalgo 68-68-68-68—272 €32,000

T11 Daniel Hillier 67-71-71-69—278 €3,500

MC Josh Geary 74-72—146

MC Dimitrios Papadatos 75-72—147

Forme Tour

Forme Tour Championship

Huntsville Golf Club, Dallas, Pennsylvania

Winner Brad Miller 65-63-68—196

T46 John Lyras 67-72-70—209

Champions Tour

Ascension Charity Classic

Norwood Hills Country Club, St Louis, Missouri

Winner David Toms 68-69-66—203

T9 Steven Alker 71-68-68—207

T23 Rod Pampling 69-66-74—209

T29 John Senden 70-69-71—210

T58 Stephen Leaney 72-72-72—216

T62 David McKenzie 77-69-71—217

T73 Robert Allenby 76-74-73—223

Legends Tour

Scottish Senior Open

Royal Aberdeen Golf Club, Aberdeen, Scotland

Winner Thomas Levet 70-69-65—204 €45,000

T12 Michael Campbell 70-72-71—213 €5,331

T19 Peter Fowler 70-74-70—214 €3,780

T19 Michael Long 71-72-71—214 €3,780