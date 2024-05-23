Aussies on Tour: Scott calling on karma at Colonial - PGA of Australia

Adam Scott hopes that a win as world No.1 a decade ago can be the catalyst to a drought-breaking win at this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas.
Scott, Min Woo Lee and Cam Davis make up the Aussie contingent at a tournament that has been kind to their countrymen dating back to Bruce Crampton’s win in 1965.
The only player on the PGA TOUR with victories at all four annual tournaments in Texas, Scott’s win in 2014 only came after a last-minute decision to tee it up having been crowned the No.1 player in the world only a week earlier.
Headed by his 2013 Masters triumph, Scott’s Colonial victory 10 years ago was his third in the space of 13 months as he scaled professional golf’s highest peak.
It’s now been more than four years since Scott’s most recent win but in his first start at Colonial since 2018 the Queenslander is excited to tap into some former glories.
“It was a really special week,” Scott reflected. “It was a great time in my career.
“I had just moved to world No.1 the week prior and I hadn’t planned on playing the event.
“I was world No.1 by the smallest of margins and I felt like if I didn’t play I could lose the position.
“I decided to enter fairly last minute, and actually came in and got off to a pretty bad start that week. I shot 4-over my first nine and ended up winning the tournament.
“It was a great week to play as world No.1 and I managed to hang on to that spot, at least that week anyway.”
Home away from home 🤠— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 22, 2024
Adam Scott is the only player to win all four of the annual PGA TOUR stops in Texas. pic.twitter.com/vXQxwR9nXz
Impressed by the “refresh” undertaken by course designer Gil Hanse, Scott insists his own form is not indicative of recent results.
Disappointed not to play the weekend at last week’s US PGA Championship at Valhalla, Scott’s last top-10 finish came at the WM Phoenix Open in early February but believes he just needs a turn of fortune to feature on the leaderboard.
“I think my game is in better shape than results are showing,” said the world No.62.
“I know pretty much everyone who is not in the top 10 in the world is probably saying that, but that’s how I feel.
“I hope that some good karma from this golf course kind of inspires a few better things for me on the golf course this week.”
There are 14 Aussies and two Kiwis teeing it up at the second senior major of the year, the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores in Michigan.
Cameron Percy and Greg Chalmers will make their senior major championship debut while four-time PGA Legends Tour Order of Merit winner Brad Burns is taking the rare opportunity to play in the US.
Round 1 tee times AEST
PGA TOUR
Charles Schwab Challenge
Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
10:22pm* Cam Davis
10:55pm* Adam Scott
11:28pm Min Woo Lee
4:40am Ryan Fox (NZ)
Defending champion: Emiliano Grillo
Past Aussie winners: Bruce Crampton (1965), Bruce Devlin (1966), Ian Baker-Finch (1989), Adam Scott (2014)
Prize money: $US9.1 million
TV times: Live 10pm-3am Thursday, Friday, Saturday on Fox Sports 503; Live 11:20pm-3am Sunday on Fox Sports 507 and Kayo.
PGA TOUR Champions
KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship
Golf Club at Harbor Shores, Benton Harbor, Michigan
9:15pm* Scott Hend
9:26pm Richard Green
9:48pm Cameron Percy
9:59pm* Stuart Appleby
10:21pm* Rod Pampling
10:32pm* David McKenzie, Mark Hensby
10:43pm* John Senden
11:16pm* Michael Long (NZ)
11:27pm* David Bransdon
2:40am Mick Smith, Greg Chalmers
3:02am Brad Burns
3:35am Michael Campbell (NZ)
4:41am Michael Wright
4:52am Steve Allan
Defending champion: Steve Stricker
Past Aussie winners: Peter Thomson (1984)
Prize money: $US9.1 million
TV times: Live 3am-6am Friday, Saturday; Live 3am-8am Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.
DP World Tour
Soudal Open
Rinkven International GC, Antwerp, Belgium
5pm David Micheluzzi
5:20pm Sam Jones (NZ)
9:10pm* Jason Scrivener
9:20pm Daniel Hillier (NZ)
10pm* Haydn Barron
Defending champion: Simon Forsstrom
Past Aussie winners: Noel Ratcliffe (1978)
Prize money: $US2.5 million
TV times: Live 9pm-2am Thursday, Friday; Live 9:30pm-2am Saturday on Fox Sports 505; Live 9pm-2am Sunday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.
Ladies European Tour
Jabra Ladies Open
Evian Resort Golf Club, France
5:06pm Kirsten Rudgeley
8:13pm Amy Walsh
8:40pm Momoka Kobori (NZ)
Defending champion: Linn Grant
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prize money: €300,000
Japan Golf Tour
Road to the British Open Mizuno Open
JFE Seto Inland Sea Golf Club, Okayama
9am Anthony Quayle
9:10am Brad Kennedy
1:35pm Michael Hendry (NZ)
Defending champion: Kensei Hirata
Past Aussie winners: Brian Jones (1990), Roger Mackay (1991), Brendan Jones (2004, 2013), Chris Campbell (2005), Brad Kennedy (2012)
Prize money: ¥100 million
Korn Ferry Tour
Visit Knoxville Open
Holston Hills Country Club, Knoxville, Tennessee
9pm Brett Drewitt
10:50pm Jimmy Zheng (NZ)
1:55am Rhein Gibson
2:45am* Dimi Papadatos
Defending champion: Rico Hoey
Past Aussie winners: Kim Felton (2005), Jarrod Lyle (2008)
Prize money: $US1 million
Challenge Tour
Danish Golf Challenge
Odense Eventyr Golf, Odense, Denmark
6:10pm Connor McKinney
6:20pm Hayden Hopewell
10:10pm Andrew Martin
10:20pm Tom Power Horan
Defending champion: Matteo Manassero
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prize money: €270,000
Korean PGA Tour
KB Financial Liiv Championship
Blackstone Golf Club, Icheon, Korea
8:35am* Wonjoon Lee
12:50pm Junseok Lee
1:05pm* Kevin Chun (NZ)
2:05pm* Sungjin Yeo (NZ)
Defending champion: Kim Dong-min
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prize money: KRW700 million
Sunshine Tour
KitKat Cash & Carry Pro-am
Irene Country Club, Centurion
3pm* Austin Bautista
Defending champion: Louis Albertse
Past Aussie winners: Nil
Prize money: R2 million