Aussies on Tour: Scott adds to Riviera love affair - PGA of Australia

A runaway Joaquin Niemann kept a third Genesis Invitational win out of reach but Adam Scott is confident a victory is close after posting another top-five finish at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

Two eagles and birdies at three of the four par 3s highlighted a Sunday 66 for Scott to climb into a share of fourth at 14-under par, five shots shy of Niemann.

It was his seventh top-10 finish at the venue and took his total prize money in the tournament to a staggering $US5,034,503.29 and provides a timely confidence boost leading towards the start of major championship season.

“I think I’m working on all the right things,” said Scott, who began his final round with an eagle and added a second at the par-5 17th to make a late surge.

“I wouldn’t change anything much, but just a little more practice and hopefully it keeps kind of embedding itself into my routines out there and I make a few more putts and a few less bad shots and hopefully be winning soon.

“I’ve got a couple things I’d like to work on before I peg it up next time, but I’m pegging it up with a bit more confidence the next time I play.

“I have good feelings around here. Everything seems a little bit easy.

“Even though I wasn’t winning this week, even the bad stuff didn’t get me down so much.

“It’s nice when you’re out on the course with like a really light-hearted vibe. This place does that for me.”

Scott’s last win was at Riviera in 2020 just prior to the COVID-19 shut-down but on the back of two top-10s on the DP World Tour to start the year is trending towards a run at a second green jacket at Augusta National.

Marc Leishman was the highest-placed Australian heading into the final round but closed with a two-over 73 to earn a share of 15th, level with fellow Australian Matt Jones (68) ahead of his Honda Classic title defence next week.

A second-round 64 was the anchor to Blake Windred’s tie for 15th at the Challenge Tour’s Bain’s Whisky Cape Town Open in South Africa with Kiwi Denzel Ieremia earning a top-20 finish on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica courtesy of a bogey-free seven-under 65 on the final day.

Fellow Kiwi Steven Alker continued his extraordinary run of form on the Champions Tour, finishing seven shots back of Bernhard Langer in a tie for fifth at the Chubb Classic in Florida.

Results

PGA TOUR

Genesis Invitational

The Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, California

Winner Joaquin Niemann 63-63-68-71—265 $US2,160,000

T4 Adam Scott 68-65-71-66—270 $540,000

T15 Matt Jones 70-67-71-68—276 $189,000

T15 Marc Leishman 70-66-67-73—276 $189,000

T21 Danny Lee 70-70-65-72—277 $125,880

T33 Cameron Smith 67-68-74-70—279 $64,000

T48 Cam Davis 71-71-70-69—281 $30,428

MC Min Woo Lee 77-70—147

Korn Ferry Tour

LECOM Suncoast Classic

Lakewood National GC (Commander Cse), Lakewood Ranch, Florida

Winner Byeong Hun An 65-66-67-69—267 $US135,000

T46 Brett Drewitt 67-69-69-71—276 $3,319

T55 Curtis Luck 66-70-70-72—278 $3,120

68 Aaron Baddeley 65-70-78-74—287 $2,955

MC Rhein Gibson 69-69—138

Challenge Tour

Bain’s Whisky Cape Town Open

Royal Cape GC, Cape Town, South Africa

Winner JC Ritchie 69-66-67-68—270 €34,846

T8 Daniel Hillier 67-68-71-69—275 €3,952

T15 Blake Windred 72-64-70-71—277 €2,891

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica

Estrella del Mar Open 2022

Estrella del Mar Golf & Beach, Mazatlan, Mexico

Winner Matt Ryan 63-70-66-66—265

T19 Denzel Ieremia 71-69-69-65—274

MC Tim Stewart 72-72—144

Champions Tour

Chubb Classic

Tiburon Golf Club (Black Cse), Naples, Florida

Winner Bernhard Langer 64-68-68—200 $US240,000

T5 Steven Alker 71-65-71—207 $58,795

T38 Stephen Leaney 72-72-73—217 $7,680

T38 Rod Pampling 69-73-75—217 $7,680

T68 Stuart Appleby 75-74-78—227 $1,504

74 Robert Allenby 81-74-77—232 $1,056