Aussies on Tour: Return of the Lees - PGA of Australia

As Min Woo Lee makes his PGA Tour debut for 2025 on the glorious Monterey Peninsula this week his famous sister Minjee steps out trialling a piece of equipment that could make or break her future.
Min Woo Lee is teeing it up alongside three other Australians in the $US20 million AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California with high hopes.
Both Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill courses are in play for the ‘signature’ event.
His two runner-up finishes in his first full season and $US2.6 million in earnings were easily enough to retain his card in America but the Royal Fremantle product will not be satisfied yet.
At 26 years of age and ranked 53rd in the world, Lee will see this as a big year for him.
He is already in the field for the Masters at Augusta National in April, but has not yet qualified for the Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
Meanwhile Minjee Lee will use her new, broomstick-style putter for the first time as the LPGA Tour resumes for 2025 at the Tournament of Champions in Florida.
The former world No. 2 and dual major champion had her worst season for some time by her own high standards in 2024, and growing frustration at her patchy short putting has led to a significant change over the summer. Her world ranking has fallen to No. 19 having twice reached No. 2 (in 2019 and 2022).
She has been working hard at home in Perth with coach Ritchie Smith but this week at Lake Nona will be the first time we get to see the new equipment in play under tournament conditions.
Hannah Green, who overtook Lee as Australia’s top-ranked player last year, is also in the field in Florida where Kiwi Lydia Ko is the defending champion.
Tournament season is now in full swing with 10 Australasians competing in the Asian Tour’s International Series in India this week.
PHOTO: Min Woo Lee is set for a big year in 2025. Image: Getty
Tee times
PGA TOUR
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am
Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill, California
4.01am * Cam Davis
4.53am * Adam Scott
5.19am Jason Day
5.32am Min Woo Lee
Past champion: Wyndham Clark
Past Aussie winners: Brett Ogle 1993, Bruce Crampton 1965
Prize money: $US20m
TV times: Live 4am-11am Friday-Saturday; Live 3am-11am Sunday, 2am-10.30am Monday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.
LPGA Tour
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions
Lake Nona Golf & Country Club, Florida
12.43 am Hannah Green
1.16am Lydia Ko (NZ)
2.55am Minjee Lee
Past champion: Nelly Korda
Past Aussie winners: Lydia Ko (NZ) 2024,
Prize money: $US2m
TV times: Live 3.30am-6.30am Friday, Saturday ; Live 6am-9am Saturday ; Live 5am-8am Monday on Fox Sports 505 and Kayo.
DP World Tour
Bahrain Championship
Royal GC, Kingdom of Bahrain
3.10pm * Daniel Hillier (NZ)
3.45pm Jason Scrivener
4.10pm Kazuma Kobori (NZ)
7.10pm Elvis Smylie
8.30pm David Micheluzzi
Past champion: Dylan Frattelli
Past Aussie winners: nil
Prize money: €2.5m
TV times: Live 7.30pm-12.30am Thursday, Friday; Live 8.30pm-12.30pm Saturday, Sunday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.
Asian Tour
International Series India
DLF Golf and Country Club, Gurugram, India
12.35pm Jack Buchanan
12.45pm Jack Thompson
12.45pm * Wade Ormsby
1.05 * Travis Smyth
1.15pm Maverick Antcliff
1.25 * Kevin Yuan
1.25 * Nick Voke (NZ)
1.35pm Jed Morgan
6.05pm Aaron Wilkin
7.25pm * Scott Hend
Past champion: Inaugural event
Past Aussie winners: nil
Prize money: $US2m
TV times: Live 7pm-11pm Thursday, Friday; Live 5.30pm-9.30pm Saturday, Sunday on Fox Sports 507 and Kayo.
Korn Ferry Tour
Panama Championship, Club de golf, Panama
9.30am * Brett Drewitt
8.40am * Rhein Gibson
4.10am Harry Hillier (NZ)
Past champion: Isaiah Salinda
Aussie winners: Mathew Goggin 2011, 2015
Prize money: $US1m
HotelPlanner Tour
MyGolfLife Open hosted by Pecanwood Estate, South Africa
3.40pm * Danny List (NZ)
5.10pm Sam Jones (NZ)
5.30pm * Haydn Barron
9.10pm Hayden Hopewell
Past champion: inaugural event
Aussie winners: nil
Prize money: $US1m