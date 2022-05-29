Aussies on Tour: Quayle, Kennedy qualify for The Open at St Andrews - PGA of Australia

The Australian representation at the 150th Open at St Andrews has received a boost with both Anthony Quayle and Brad Kennedy qualifying at the Gateway To The Open Mizuno Open in Japan.

The 54-hole leader, securing his major championship debut was a significant consolation prize for Quayle who let a four-shot lead slip on the final day, ultimately losing to Zimbabwe’s Scott Vincent at the second playoff hole.

Vincent shot seven-under 65 on the final day to reel in Quayle who could only manage an even-par 72 as another breakthrough Japan Golf Tour title slipped through his fingers.

The Queensland PGA champion in January, Quayle had a putt to win on the first playoff hole but when his par putt slid by the hole on their return trip down the par-5 18th Vincent was able to swoop in and steal victory.

Kennedy shot 70 in the final round to snare outright third position, joining Vincent, Quayle and the Philippines’ Justin Delos Santos in booking a coveted place at The Open.

Quayle struggled to hide his disappointment as he recorded his third top-three finish in Japan but took some solace from securing a spot at St Andrews.

“The 150th Open at St Andrews is probably about as exciting and historic as it gets and as good as it gets for your first major. I am pretty excited,” said Quayle.

“To experience the atmosphere and vibe around the Championship, to see some of the players I have idolised my whole life will be really exciting.”

Kennedy is yet to make the cut in three previous Open appearances in 2011, 2012 and 2021 and is yet to play an Open at the Home of Golf.

“This is two years in a row that I have qualified now and the 150th Open will be my fourth time playing in the Championship,” said Kennedy.

“Playing The Open on the Old Course at St Andrews is one of those golfing moments you always dream about.

“It’s going to be exciting; the crowd is going to be unbelievable.”

The addition of Quayle and Kennedy takes the Aussie contingent at The Open to nine, joining Cameron Smith, Adam Scott, Marc Leishman, Lucas Herbert, Min Woo Lee, Jason Scrivener and Jed Morgan as exempt players.

Kiwi Ryan Fox is also now exempt after he finished second to Frenchman Victor Perez at the DP World Tour’s Dutch Open.

With a three-shot lead standing on the 18th tee, Fox appeared destined for his second DP World Tour title of the year but a double-bogey to finish and Perez’s birdie bomb at 17 suddenly saw the pair tied at 13-under par.

Perez needed to hole a birdie putt from 20 feet to extend the playoff past the first hole and then snatched victory with a 40-foot birdie putt at the fourth extra hole.

“I don’t know what to say at the end there, I don’t think I’ve seen anything like it,” said Fox, who could do little but watch as Perez drained putt after putt in the playoff.

“I pushed my drive slightly (on 18) but I still felt like it was in the middle of the fairway. I heard it was one roll from staying up (out of the water) and then I probably win the tournament.

“In the playoff I felt like I’d won it at least twice and then Victor holed a couple of amazing putts.

“Nice consolation to get The Open and the US Open out of it as well.

“The Open was a big goal at the start of the year,” Fox added. “I love St Andrews. I played my first Open there in 2015 so I really wanted to get back there for this year.

“I’ve done that now and getting to play the US Open in a few weeks will be really nice.”

Fox wasn’t the only Kiwi with something to celebrate, Steven Alker extending his extraordinary run on the Champions Tour to claim the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in Michigan.

Four back at the start of the final round, Alker had nine birdies and a lone bogey to shoot eight-under 63 and win by three strokes from Canadian Stephen Ames (70), Mark Hensby (67) the best of the Aussies in a tie for eighth.

Co-leader after day one, Cameron Davis could only produce a two-over 72 on a difficult final day at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Texas, falling two spots into a share of seventh as Sam Burns edged Scottie Scheffler at the first playoff hole.

Results

Japan Golf Tour

Gateway To The Open Mizuno Open

JFE Setonaikai Golf Club, Okayama

Winner Scott Vincent 69-72-70-65—276 ¥16m

Won on the second hole of sudden death playoff

2 Anthony Quayle 65-70-69-72—276 ¥8m

3 Brad Kennedy 67-70-71-70—278 ¥5,440,000

T6 Michael Hendry 70-69-71-71—281 ¥2,554,000

T32 David Bransdon 70-70-72-74—286 ¥474,000

T36 Brendan Jones 70-73-72-72—287 ¥376,000

MC Adam Bland 72-73—145

MC Andrew Evans 73-73—146

MC Matthew Griffin 72-77—149

MC Dylan Perry 73-78—151

DP World Tour

Dutch Open

Bernardus Golf, Cromvoirt, Netherlands

Winner Victor Perez 67-70-69-69—275 €297,500

Won on the fourth hole of sudden death playoff

2 Ryan Fox 70-67-70-68—275 €192,500

T14 Scott Hend 70-69-68-76—283 €23,725

MC Jason Scrivener 75-69—144

MC Maverick Antcliff 74-71—145

MC Zach Murray 72-75—147

Champions Tour

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship

Harbor Shores Resort, Benton Harbor, Michigan

Winner Steven Alker 64-72-69-63—268

T8 Mark Hensby 67-75-67-67—276

T39 Rod Pampling 69-68-75-73—285

T50 David McKenzie 71-74-70-72—287

T50 Stephen Leaney 70-75-74-68—287

T55 Peter Fowler 70-72-72-74—288

T55 Michael Campbell 71-70-74-73—288

MC Stuart Appleby 73-73—146

MC Richard Green 72-74—146

MC John Senden 70-76—146

MC Robert Allenby 79-76—155

WD Andre Stolz

PGA TOUR

Charles Schwab Challenge

Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas

Winner Sam Burns 71-68-67-65—271

Won on the first hole of sudden death playoff

T7 Cam Davis 66-68-69-72—275

T12 Matt Jones 70-66-71-69—276

T23 Danny Lee 73-64-77-65—279

T48 Lucas Herbert 71-70-70-72—283

MC Min Woo Lee 71-71—142

LPGA Tour

Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play

Shadow Creek, Las Vegas, Nevada

Round 1

Minjee Lee def. Youngin Chun 6&5

Su Oh lost to Hye-Jin Choi 5&4

Hannah Green def. Haeji Kang 2&1

Round 2

Su Oh def. Lizette Salas 4&3

Hannah Green lost to Jenny Shin 5&3

Minjee Lee lost to Brittany Altomare 2&1

Round 3

Hannah Green tied Sophia Popov

Minjee Lee lost to Caroline Masson 2&1

Su Oh def. Aditi Ashok 1 up

Korn Ferry Tour

NV5 Invitational

The Glen Club, Glenview, Illinois

Winner Harry Hall 65-67-65-65—262

Won on the third hole of sudden death playoff

T13 Aaron Baddeley 65-71-65-69—270

T21 Nick Voke 65-70-73-64—272

T56 Rhein Gibson 69-69-68-73—279

T59 Harrison Endycott 71-67-68-74—280

MC Curtis Luck 70-70—140

MC Brett Drewitt 66-77—143

MC Ryan Ruffels 72-71—143

Challenge Tour

Farmfoods Scottish Challenge supported by The R&A

Newmachar Golf Club, Aberdeenshire, Scotland

Winner Javier Sainz 72-65-71-65—273 €43,271.32

T10 Josh Geary 71-71-67-69—278 €5,341.30

T60 Dimitrios Papadatos 70-70-77-72—289 €824.86

MC Daniel Hillier 78-66—144

MC Jarryd Felton 70-76—146

MC Deyen Lawson 72-75—147

MC Blake Windred 71-76—147

Ladies European Tour

The Mithra Belgian Ladies Open

Naxhelet Golf Club, Wanze, Belgium

Winner Linn Grant 66-68-67—201 €30,000

T29 Whitney Hillier 69-72-73—214 €1,968

PGA TOUR-Latinoamerica

Jalisco Open GDL

Atlas Country Club, Guadalajara, Mexico

Winner José de Jesús Rodríguez 66-67-72-64—269

T36 Tim Stewart 68-69-73-72—282

Epson Tour

Inova Mission Inn Resort and Club Championship

Mission Inn Resort and Club, Howey-In-The-Hills, Florida

Winner Gina Kim 66-69-73—208 $US30,000

T7 Robyn Choi 70-70-74—214 $5,700

T13 Gabriela Ruffels 74-70-73—217 $3,020

T13 Sarah Jane Smith 72-70-75—217 $3,020

T21 Karis Davidson 76-69-73—218 $2,260

T21 Grace Kim 75-70-73—218 $2,260

T21 Amelia Garvey 72-71-75—218 $2,260

T47 Soo Jin Lee 72-74-75—221 $942

MC Julienne Soo 80-70—150

MC Hira Naveed 78-76—154

MC Stephanie Na 75-80—155