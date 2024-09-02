Aussies on Tour: Playoff heartbreak for Wilkin - PGA of Australia

Queenslander Aaron Wilkin saw a maiden Asian Tour win elude his grasp in dramatic fashion on a see-sawing final day at the Mandiri Indonesia Open.

After breaking a 30-year course record at Damai Indah Golf’s PIK Course in Round 1, Wilkin started the final round with a one-stroke advantage.

When Englishman Steve Lewton (68) stood on the 72nd tee the 2022 Queensland PGA champion trailed by two but was given a last-minute lifeline when Lewton made double-bogey on the final hole.

He could have won in regulation with a birdie at his final hole, Wilkin’s par and round of 2-under 69 ultimately earning him a playoff berth alongside Lewton and China’s Sampson Zheng.

All three players made bogey at the first extra hole and then Lewton stepped up to convert his birdie chance from six feet after Wilkin missed one of his own from closer to eight feet.

While disappointed not to get the job done, Wilkin remained philosophical about his playoff defeat.

“I thought I handled myself pretty well to be honest. I just didn’t play well enough to be fair,” said Wilkin.

“I controlled my emotions pretty well until probably the playoff, but I reckon that was just poor swings.

“I still felt pretty good. I’m happy, it’s all good. I would have loved to win, it would have wrapped up my card for the year, or a couple years, but I feel like the game is going in the right direction.”

Another Aussie whose game is trending in the right direction is Adam Scott.

Unlikely to make the Tour Championship a month ago, Scott completed a stellar finish to his 2024 PGA TOUR season with a round of 4-under 67 and tie for fourth at East Lake Golf Club.

Next up for Scott is an 11th appearance for the International team at the Presidents Cup in Canada, a first-time win over the US now firmly on his mind.

“I was kind of struggling on the points list for most of the year, and then the last couple months really solidified my position on the team,” said Scott.

“All of a sudden I feel like I’m a good player again and I’m looking forward to going up there and winning some points.”

The third Aussie to log a top-five finish the past week was West Australian Kirsten Rudgeley.

Rudgeley delivered four consistent rounds at the Women’s Irish Open to earn her third top-five result of the season and move to 21st on the Order of Merit.

After a 74 in Round 1, it as a strong showing from Hannah Green at the inaugural FM Championship, who fought back to finish in a tie for 10th at TPC Boston.

Photo: Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images

Results

PGA TOUR

TOUR Championship

East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia

1 Scottie Scheffler 65-66-66-67—264 $US25m

T4 Adam Scott 66-67-68-67—268 $3,933,333

DP World Tour

Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo

The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England

1 Niklas Norgaard 70-66-64-72—272 €537,134.46

T25 Jason Scrivener 70-73-73-70—286 €30,490.28

T31 David Micheluzzi 69-73-73-72—287 €26,698.74

T53 Daniel Hillier (NZ) 71-74-72-74—291 €10,308.24

T73 Haydn Barron 73-72-77-74—296 €4,728.92

MC Daniel Gale 70-76—146

MC Sam Jones (NZ) 72-77—149

LPGA Tour

FM Championship

TPC Boston, Norton, Massachusetts

1 Haeran Ryu 69-62-78-64—273 $US570,000

T10 Hannah Green 74-69-69-67—279 $67,065

T25 Robyn Choi 69-68-76-70—283 $33,609

T52 Grace Kim 76-68-73-71—288 $11,203

MC Hira Naveed 78-73—151

MC Stephanie Kyriacou 80-73—153

MC Sarah Jane Smith 78-75—153

Asian Tour

Mandiri Indonesia Open

Damai Indah Golf (PIK Cse), Indonesia

1 Steve Lewton 67-67-66-68—268 $US90,000

Won on the second hole of sudden-death playoff

T2 Aaron Wilkin 61-71-67-69—268 $43,250

T4 Travis Smyth 73-65-64-67—269 $22,750

T16 Doug Klein 69-66-69-70—274 $6,065

T16 Andrew Dodt 64-71-68-71—274 $6,065

T16 Denzel Ieremia (NZ) 66-70-67-71—274 $6,065

T21 Jack Thompson 71-69-67-68—275 $5,075

T30 Harrison Crowe 71-68-64-74—277 $4,016.67

T48 Marcus Fraser 71-70-66-74—281 $2,200

T48 Maverick Antcliff 68-68-71-74—281 $2,200

T48 Scott Hend 72-69-70-70—281 $2,200

T54 Justin Warren 69-71-68-74—282 $1,850

T61 Sam Brazel 68-69-74-74—285 $1,525

T61 Kevin Yuan 68-73-71-73—285 $1,525

T61 Lachlan Barker 71-70-75-69—285 $1,525

T71 Connor McDade 67-71-76-77—291 $1,075

MC Brendan Jones 70-72—142

MC Jordan Zunic 71-72—143

MC Todd Sinnott 74-71—145

MC Louis Dobbelaar 74-71—145

MC Deyen Lawson 73-74—147

Japan Golf Tour

Fujisankei Classic

Fujizakura Country Club, Yamanashi

Event reduced to 36 holes due to rain

1 Noriaki Hirata 68-63—131 ¥11 million

T41 Michael Hendry (NZ) 72-70—142 ¥178,828

MC Brad Kennedy 77-68—145

WD Anthony Quayle 73

Ladies European Tour

KPMG Women’s Irish Open

Carton House (The O’Meara Cse), Ireland

1 Annabel Dimmock 72-66-65-70—273 €60,000

Won in sudden-death playoff

T5 Kirsten Rudgeley 71-68-70-69—278 €12,000

T38 Kelsey Bennett 70-74-72-72—288 €2,560

64 Whitney Hillier 73-71-79-74—297 €1,040

MC Amy Walsh 77-71—148

MC Momoka Kobori (NZ) 74-75—149

PGA TOUR Americas

CRMC Championship

Craguns Legacy Course, Brainerd, Minnesota

1 Frederik Kjettrup 62-63-65-66—256

T59 Charlie Hillier (NZ) 67-70-69-75—281

MC Harry Hillier 73-69—142

MC Grant Booth 70-72—142

Challenge Tour

Rosa Challenge Tour

Rosa Golf Club, Konopiska, Poland

1 Angel Ayora 66-65-66-70—267 €43,200

MC Hayden Hopewell 73-70—143

MC Andrew Martin 67-77—144

MC Blake Windred 74-70—144

MC Connor McKinney 71-76—147

LET Access Series

Get Golfing Women’s Golf Championship

The Club at Mill Green, England

1 Megan Dennis 71-67-71—209 €12,800

T19 Stephanie Bunque 71-76-72—219 €1,177.33

MC Wenyung Keh (NZ) 79-73—152

MC Munchin Keh (NZ) 80-76—156

Epson Tour

Four Winds Invitational

South Bend Country Club, South Bend, Indiana

1 Yahui Zhang 67-68-75—210 $39,375

T22 Cassie Porter 73-69-76—218 $US3,038

T46 Fiona Xu (NZ) 67-77-79—223 $1,287

MC Amelia Garvey (NZ) 73-77—150

MC Maddison Hinson-Tolchard 78-74—152

Korean PGA Tour

Lexus Masters

A1 Country Club, Korea

1 Lee Seung-taek 69-70-66-65—270

T14 Kevin Chun (NZ) 72-68-68-71—279

T46 Wonjoon Lee 72-72-72-68—284

T52 Changgi Lee (NZ) 71-70-73-71—285

MC Junseok Lee 71-74—145

MC Sungjin Yeo (NZ) 72-73—145

Legends Tour

HSBC India Legends Championship hosted by Jeev Milkha Singh

Jaypee Greens, Delhi

1 Joakim Haeggman 65-70-72—207

T28 Michael Long (NZ) 76-74-72—222

T44 Michael Campbell (NZ) 73-79-76—228

Sunshine Tour

Gary and Vivienne Player Challenge

Kyalami Country Club, Midrand, South Africa

1 Daniel van Tonder 70-66-66—202

T15 Austin Bautista 72-69-68—209