Aussies on Tour: Playoff heartbreak for Wilkin - PGA of Australia

Aussies on Tour: Playoff heartbreak for Wilkin


Queenslander Aaron Wilkin saw a maiden Asian Tour win elude his grasp in dramatic fashion on a see-sawing final day at the Mandiri Indonesia Open.

After breaking a 30-year course record at Damai Indah Golf’s PIK Course in Round 1, Wilkin started the final round with a one-stroke advantage.

When Englishman Steve Lewton (68) stood on the 72nd tee the 2022 Queensland PGA champion trailed by two but was given a last-minute lifeline when Lewton made double-bogey on the final hole.

He could have won in regulation with a birdie at his final hole, Wilkin’s par and round of 2-under 69 ultimately earning him a playoff berth alongside Lewton and China’s Sampson Zheng.

All three players made bogey at the first extra hole and then Lewton stepped up to convert his birdie chance from six feet after Wilkin missed one of his own from closer to eight feet.

While disappointed not to get the job done, Wilkin remained philosophical about his playoff defeat.

“I thought I handled myself pretty well to be honest. I just didn’t play well enough to be fair,” said Wilkin.

“I controlled my emotions pretty well until probably the playoff, but I reckon that was just poor swings.

“I still felt pretty good. I’m happy, it’s all good. I would have loved to win, it would have wrapped up my card for the year, or a couple years, but I feel like the game is going in the right direction.”

Another Aussie whose game is trending in the right direction is Adam Scott.

Unlikely to make the Tour Championship a month ago, Scott completed a stellar finish to his 2024 PGA TOUR season with a round of 4-under 67 and tie for fourth at East Lake Golf Club.

Next up for Scott is an 11th appearance for the International team at the Presidents Cup in Canada, a first-time win over the US now firmly on his mind.

“I was kind of struggling on the points list for most of the year, and then the last couple months really solidified my position on the team,” said Scott.

“All of a sudden I feel like I’m a good player again and I’m looking forward to going up there and winning some points.”

The third Aussie to log a top-five finish the past week was West Australian Kirsten Rudgeley.

Rudgeley delivered four consistent rounds at the Women’s Irish Open to earn her third top-five result of the season and move to 21st on the Order of Merit.

After a 74 in Round 1, it as a strong showing from Hannah Green at the inaugural FM Championship, who fought back to finish in a tie for 10th at TPC Boston.

Photo: Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images

Results

PGA TOUR
TOUR Championship
East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia
1          Scottie Scheffler           65-66-66-67—264       $US25m
T4        Adam Scott                  66-67-68-67—268       $3,933,333

DP World Tour
Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo
The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England
1          Niklas Norgaard           70-66-64-72—272       €537,134.46
T25      Jason Scrivener            70-73-73-70—286       €30,490.28
T31      David Micheluzzi          69-73-73-72—287       €26,698.74
T53      Daniel Hillier (NZ)         71-74-72-74—291       €10,308.24
T73      Haydn Barron               73-72-77-74—296       €4,728.92
MC       Daniel Gale                  70-76—146
MC       Sam Jones (NZ)            72-77—149

LPGA Tour
FM Championship
TPC Boston, Norton, Massachusetts
1      Haeran Ryu                  69-62-78-64—273 $US570,000
T10      Hannah Green              74-69-69-67—279 $67,065     
T25      Robyn Choi                  69-68-76-70—283  $33,609   
T52      Grace Kim                    76-68-73-71—288   $11,203   
MC       Hira Naveed                 78-73—151
MC       Stephanie Kyriacou      80-73—153
MC       Sarah Jane Smith         78-75—153

Asian Tour
Mandiri Indonesia Open
Damai Indah Golf (PIK Cse), Indonesia
1          Steve Lewton               67-67-66-68—268       $US90,000
Won on the second hole of sudden-death playoff
T2        Aaron Wilkin                61-71-67-69—268       $43,250
T4        Travis Smyth                73-65-64-67—269       $22,750
T16      Doug Klein                   69-66-69-70—274       $6,065
T16      Andrew Dodt               64-71-68-71—274       $6,065
T16      Denzel Ieremia (NZ)     66-70-67-71—274       $6,065
T21      Jack Thompson            71-69-67-68—275       $5,075
T30      Harrison Crowe            71-68-64-74—277       $4,016.67
T48      Marcus Fraser              71-70-66-74—281       $2,200
T48      Maverick Antcliff          68-68-71-74—281       $2,200
T48      Scott Hend                   72-69-70-70—281       $2,200
T54      Justin Warren               69-71-68-74—282       $1,850
T61      Sam Brazel                   68-69-74-74—285       $1,525
T61      Kevin Yuan                   68-73-71-73—285       $1,525
T61      Lachlan Barker              71-70-75-69—285       $1,525
T71      Connor McDade          67-71-76-77—291       $1,075
MC       Brendan Jones             70-72—142
MC       Jordan Zunic                71-72—143
MC       Todd Sinnott                74-71—145
MC       Louis Dobbelaar          74-71—145
MC       Deyen Lawson             73-74—147

Japan Golf Tour
Fujisankei Classic
Fujizakura Country Club, Yamanashi
Event reduced to 36 holes due to rain
1          Noriaki Hirata               68-63—131     ¥11 million
T41      Michael Hendry (NZ)    72-70—142     ¥178,828
MC       Brad Kennedy              77-68—145
WD      Anthony Quayle           73       

Ladies European Tour
KPMG Women’s Irish Open
Carton House (The O’Meara Cse), Ireland
1          Annabel Dimmock       72-66-65-70—273       €60,000
Won in sudden-death playoff
T5        Kirsten Rudgeley          71-68-70-69—278       €12,000
T38      Kelsey Bennett             70-74-72-72—288       €2,560
64        Whitney Hillier             73-71-79-74—297       €1,040
MC       Amy Walsh                   77-71—148
MC       Momoka Kobori (NZ)   74-75—149

PGA TOUR Americas
CRMC Championship
Craguns Legacy Course, Brainerd, Minnesota
1          Frederik Kjettrup          62-63-65-66—256
T59      Charlie Hillier (NZ)        67-70-69-75—281
MC       Harry Hillier                  73-69—142
MC       Grant Booth                 70-72—142

Challenge Tour
Rosa Challenge Tour
Rosa Golf Club, Konopiska, Poland
1          Angel Ayora                 66-65-66-70—267       €43,200
MC       Hayden Hopewell        73-70—143
MC       Andrew Martin             67-77—144
MC       Blake Windred             74-70—144
MC       Connor McKinney        71-76—147

LET Access Series
Get Golfing Women’s Golf Championship
The Club at Mill Green, England
1          Megan Dennis             71-67-71—209 €12,800
T19      Stephanie Bunque        71-76-72—219 €1,177.33
MC       Wenyung Keh (NZ)       79-73—152
MC       Munchin Keh (NZ)        80-76—156

Epson Tour
Four Winds Invitational
South Bend Country Club, South Bend, Indiana
1          Yahui Zhang                 67-68-75—210 $39,375
T22      Cassie Porter                73-69-76—218 $US3,038
T46      Fiona Xu (NZ)               67-77-79—223 $1,287
MC       Amelia Garvey (NZ)      73-77—150
MC       Maddison Hinson-Tolchard      78-74—152

Korean PGA Tour
Lexus Masters
A1 Country Club, Korea
1          Lee Seung-taek            69-70-66-65—270
T14      Kevin Chun (NZ)           72-68-68-71—279
T46      Wonjoon Lee                72-72-72-68—284
T52      Changgi Lee (NZ)         71-70-73-71—285
MC       Junseok Lee                  71-74—145
MC       Sungjin Yeo (NZ)          72-73—145

Legends Tour
HSBC India Legends Championship hosted by Jeev Milkha Singh
Jaypee Greens, Delhi
1          Joakim Haeggman       65-70-72—207
T28      Michael Long (NZ)        76-74-72—222
T44      Michael Campbell (NZ) 73-79-76—228

Sunshine Tour
Gary and Vivienne Player Challenge
Kyalami Country Club, Midrand, South Africa
1          Daniel van Tonder        70-66-66—202
T15      Austin Bautista             72-69-68—209


