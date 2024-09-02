Aussies on Tour: Playoff heartbreak for Wilkin - PGA of Australia

Queenslander Aaron Wilkin saw a maiden Asian Tour win elude his grasp in dramatic fashion on a see-sawing final day at the Mandiri Indonesia Open.
After breaking a 30-year course record at Damai Indah Golf’s PIK Course in Round 1, Wilkin started the final round with a one-stroke advantage.
When Englishman Steve Lewton (68) stood on the 72nd tee the 2022 Queensland PGA champion trailed by two but was given a last-minute lifeline when Lewton made double-bogey on the final hole.
He could have won in regulation with a birdie at his final hole, Wilkin’s par and round of 2-under 69 ultimately earning him a playoff berth alongside Lewton and China’s Sampson Zheng.
All three players made bogey at the first extra hole and then Lewton stepped up to convert his birdie chance from six feet after Wilkin missed one of his own from closer to eight feet.
While disappointed not to get the job done, Wilkin remained philosophical about his playoff defeat.
“I thought I handled myself pretty well to be honest. I just didn’t play well enough to be fair,” said Wilkin.
“I controlled my emotions pretty well until probably the playoff, but I reckon that was just poor swings.
“I still felt pretty good. I’m happy, it’s all good. I would have loved to win, it would have wrapped up my card for the year, or a couple years, but I feel like the game is going in the right direction.”
Another Aussie whose game is trending in the right direction is Adam Scott.
Unlikely to make the Tour Championship a month ago, Scott completed a stellar finish to his 2024 PGA TOUR season with a round of 4-under 67 and tie for fourth at East Lake Golf Club.
Next up for Scott is an 11th appearance for the International team at the Presidents Cup in Canada, a first-time win over the US now firmly on his mind.
“I was kind of struggling on the points list for most of the year, and then the last couple months really solidified my position on the team,” said Scott.
“All of a sudden I feel like I’m a good player again and I’m looking forward to going up there and winning some points.”
The third Aussie to log a top-five finish the past week was West Australian Kirsten Rudgeley.
Rudgeley delivered four consistent rounds at the Women’s Irish Open to earn her third top-five result of the season and move to 21st on the Order of Merit.
After a 74 in Round 1, it as a strong showing from Hannah Green at the inaugural FM Championship, who fought back to finish in a tie for 10th at TPC Boston.
Photo: Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images
Results
PGA TOUR
TOUR Championship
East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia
1 Scottie Scheffler 65-66-66-67—264 $US25m
T4 Adam Scott 66-67-68-67—268 $3,933,333
DP World Tour
Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo
The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England
1 Niklas Norgaard 70-66-64-72—272 €537,134.46
T25 Jason Scrivener 70-73-73-70—286 €30,490.28
T31 David Micheluzzi 69-73-73-72—287 €26,698.74
T53 Daniel Hillier (NZ) 71-74-72-74—291 €10,308.24
T73 Haydn Barron 73-72-77-74—296 €4,728.92
MC Daniel Gale 70-76—146
MC Sam Jones (NZ) 72-77—149
LPGA Tour
FM Championship
TPC Boston, Norton, Massachusetts
1 Haeran Ryu 69-62-78-64—273 $US570,000
T10 Hannah Green 74-69-69-67—279 $67,065
T25 Robyn Choi 69-68-76-70—283 $33,609
T52 Grace Kim 76-68-73-71—288 $11,203
MC Hira Naveed 78-73—151
MC Stephanie Kyriacou 80-73—153
MC Sarah Jane Smith 78-75—153
Asian Tour
Mandiri Indonesia Open
Damai Indah Golf (PIK Cse), Indonesia
1 Steve Lewton 67-67-66-68—268 $US90,000
Won on the second hole of sudden-death playoff
T2 Aaron Wilkin 61-71-67-69—268 $43,250
T4 Travis Smyth 73-65-64-67—269 $22,750
T16 Doug Klein 69-66-69-70—274 $6,065
T16 Andrew Dodt 64-71-68-71—274 $6,065
T16 Denzel Ieremia (NZ) 66-70-67-71—274 $6,065
T21 Jack Thompson 71-69-67-68—275 $5,075
T30 Harrison Crowe 71-68-64-74—277 $4,016.67
T48 Marcus Fraser 71-70-66-74—281 $2,200
T48 Maverick Antcliff 68-68-71-74—281 $2,200
T48 Scott Hend 72-69-70-70—281 $2,200
T54 Justin Warren 69-71-68-74—282 $1,850
T61 Sam Brazel 68-69-74-74—285 $1,525
T61 Kevin Yuan 68-73-71-73—285 $1,525
T61 Lachlan Barker 71-70-75-69—285 $1,525
T71 Connor McDade 67-71-76-77—291 $1,075
MC Brendan Jones 70-72—142
MC Jordan Zunic 71-72—143
MC Todd Sinnott 74-71—145
MC Louis Dobbelaar 74-71—145
MC Deyen Lawson 73-74—147
Japan Golf Tour
Fujisankei Classic
Fujizakura Country Club, Yamanashi
Event reduced to 36 holes due to rain
1 Noriaki Hirata 68-63—131 ¥11 million
T41 Michael Hendry (NZ) 72-70—142 ¥178,828
MC Brad Kennedy 77-68—145
WD Anthony Quayle 73
Ladies European Tour
KPMG Women’s Irish Open
Carton House (The O’Meara Cse), Ireland
1 Annabel Dimmock 72-66-65-70—273 €60,000
Won in sudden-death playoff
T5 Kirsten Rudgeley 71-68-70-69—278 €12,000
T38 Kelsey Bennett 70-74-72-72—288 €2,560
64 Whitney Hillier 73-71-79-74—297 €1,040
MC Amy Walsh 77-71—148
MC Momoka Kobori (NZ) 74-75—149
PGA TOUR Americas
CRMC Championship
Craguns Legacy Course, Brainerd, Minnesota
1 Frederik Kjettrup 62-63-65-66—256
T59 Charlie Hillier (NZ) 67-70-69-75—281
MC Harry Hillier 73-69—142
MC Grant Booth 70-72—142
Challenge Tour
Rosa Challenge Tour
Rosa Golf Club, Konopiska, Poland
1 Angel Ayora 66-65-66-70—267 €43,200
MC Hayden Hopewell 73-70—143
MC Andrew Martin 67-77—144
MC Blake Windred 74-70—144
MC Connor McKinney 71-76—147
LET Access Series
Get Golfing Women’s Golf Championship
The Club at Mill Green, England
1 Megan Dennis 71-67-71—209 €12,800
T19 Stephanie Bunque 71-76-72—219 €1,177.33
MC Wenyung Keh (NZ) 79-73—152
MC Munchin Keh (NZ) 80-76—156
Epson Tour
Four Winds Invitational
South Bend Country Club, South Bend, Indiana
1 Yahui Zhang 67-68-75—210 $39,375
T22 Cassie Porter 73-69-76—218 $US3,038
T46 Fiona Xu (NZ) 67-77-79—223 $1,287
MC Amelia Garvey (NZ) 73-77—150
MC Maddison Hinson-Tolchard 78-74—152
Korean PGA Tour
Lexus Masters
A1 Country Club, Korea
1 Lee Seung-taek 69-70-66-65—270
T14 Kevin Chun (NZ) 72-68-68-71—279
T46 Wonjoon Lee 72-72-72-68—284
T52 Changgi Lee (NZ) 71-70-73-71—285
MC Junseok Lee 71-74—145
MC Sungjin Yeo (NZ) 72-73—145
Legends Tour
HSBC India Legends Championship hosted by Jeev Milkha Singh
Jaypee Greens, Delhi
1 Joakim Haeggman 65-70-72—207
T28 Michael Long (NZ) 76-74-72—222
T44 Michael Campbell (NZ) 73-79-76—228
Sunshine Tour
Gary and Vivienne Player Challenge
Kyalami Country Club, Midrand, South Africa
1 Daniel van Tonder 70-66-66—202
T15 Austin Bautista 72-69-68—209