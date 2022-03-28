Aussies on Tour: Percy's helping hand in top-five finish - PGA of Australia

Cameron Percy has flirted with a maiden PGA TOUR title on his way to his best finish in more than a decade at the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic.

Starting the final round tied for fourth, an eagle from deep at the par-5 seventh gave the 47-year-old Victorian a share of the lead and the prospect of improving on his tie for second at the 2010 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

A bogey at the 10th was a setback and despite a late birdie at the par-4 16th Percy was unable to keep pace with eventual champion Chad Ramey, shooting five-under 67 to earn a share of fourth just two shots from the winner.

Headed for an eye operation when he returns home, Percy credited an impromptu putting lesson with roommate for the week, Greg Chalmers, for his strong showing on Sunday.

“I’m rooming with Greg Chalmers and he gave me a putting lesson in the room last night and I putted fantastic,” said Percy, who was tied for eighth at Puntacana two years ago.

“My tempo was all off. It was a blast thing you put on your putter. We hit some putts with that and I was all over the place.

“He goes, ‘No, you’ve got to be two-to-one.’ Hit putts for about 45 minutes and it ran out of battery and it was way better today, so it was good.

“At the start of the week if you said I was going to come fourth, I think I’ll take and not play, but played really nicely today.”

Roomed with @GregChalmersPGA this week. Gave me a few pointers on my putting. Not only can he putt but can teach it really well too!! — cameron percy (@cameronpercy1) March 27, 2022

It was a solid week too for Chalmers who shot 70 in the final round to earn a tie for 28th but Aaron Baddeley and Brett Drewitt both missed the cut.

Adam Scott was the lone Aussie to make it out of the group stage at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club in Texas.

Scott fell to eventual runner-up Kevin Kisner 1 down in the Round of 16, Lucas Herbert failing to advance after losing a playoff to Japan’s Takumi Kanaya following wins over Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele.

Queensland’s Sarah Jane Smith displayed her class to earn a share of second at the Epson Tour’s IOA Championship with Minjee Lee’s tie for 23rd the best of the Aussies at the JTBC Classic on the LPGA Tour, 19-year-old Atthaya Thitikul snaring her first LPGA Tour title in a playoff.

Travis Smyth made a Sunday charge on his way to a top-10 finish at the Asian Tour’s The DGC Open at Delhi Golf Club and Wade Ormsby’s tie for 12th led the Australian charge at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters on the DP World Tour.

Results

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas

Final

Scottie Scheffler def. Kevin Kisner 4&3

Round of 16

Kevin Kisner def. Adam Scott 1 up

Round 3 results

Min Woo Lee tied Tom Hoge

Adam Scott def. Jordan Spieth 3&2

Marc Leishman def. Luke List 3&2

Takumi Kanaya def. Lucas Herbert 5&4

Round 2 results

Lucas Herbert def. Xander Schauffele 1 up

Min Woo Lee def. Thomas Pieters 1 up

Adam Scott tied Keegan Bradley

Justin Thomas def. Marc Leishman 5&4

Round 1 results

Lucas Herbert def. Tony Finau 4&3

Adam Scott def. Justin Rose 2 up

Kevin Kisner def. Marc Leishman 4&3

Billy Horschel def. Min Woo Lee 3&2

PGA TOUR

Corales Puntacana Championship

Corales Golf Course, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Winner Chad Ramey 70-65-69-67—271 $US666,000

T4 Cameron Percy 71-68-67-67—273 $166,500

T28 Greg Chalmers 73-69-69-70—281 $23,749

MC Aaron Baddeley 75-69—144

MC Brett Drewitt 73-72—145

DP World Tour

Commercial Bank Qatar Masters

Doha GC, Doha, Qatar

Winner Ewen Ferguson 67-71-73-70—281 €308,344

T12 Wade Ormsby 68-72-73-72—285 €25,836

T27 Jason Scrivener 72-72-69-74—287 €15,870

MC Scott Hend 77-69—146

MC Maverick Antcliff 77-70—147

LPGA Tour

JTBC Classic

Aviara Golf Club, Carlsbad, California

Winner Atthaya Thitikul 69-70-69-64—272

T23 Minjee Lee 69-71-70-71—281

T58 Hannah Green 73-69-74-70—286

T68 Katherine Kirk 71-73-72-72—288

T72 Stephanie Kyriacou 73-69-71-78—291

MC Sarah Kemp 76-73—149

Asian Tour

The DGC Open

Delhi Golf Club, Delhi, India

Winner Nitithorn Thippong 68-70-70-73—281 $US90,000

T10 Travis Smyth 67-73-79-68—287 $8,240

T15 Kevin Yuan 71-75-72-70—288 $6,208

T28 Cory Crawford 72-74-72-76—294 $4,083

66 Blake Collyer 71-76-78-85—310 $1,300

MC Will Heffernan 78-72—150

MC Jack Munro 72-78—150

WD Ben Eccles 76

Korn Ferry Tour

Lake Charles Championship

Country Club at Golden Nugget, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Winner Trevor Werbylo 70-69-64-63—266 $US135,000

Won on the third hole of sudden-death playoff

T21 Curtis Luck 66-70-69-69—274 $6,312

T21 Ryan Ruffels 70-67-70-67—274 $6,312

T21 Rhein Gibson 66-71-71-66—274 $6,312

T41 Nick Voke 71-69-66-70—276 $3,488

MC Harrison Endycott 73-71—144

MC Steven Bowditch 73-74—147

Epson Tour

IOA Championship

Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon, Beaumont, California

Winner Linnea Strom 71-67-67—205

T2 Sarah Jane Smith 69-70-69—208

T47 Amelia Garvey 72-71-73—216

T54 Robyn Choi 76-67-74—217

T64 Hira Naveed 70-74-76—220

MC Soo Jin Lee 76-71—147

MC Grace Kim 76-72—148

MC Gabriela Ruffels 73-76—149

MC Julienne Soo 76-74—150

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica

Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational

Rio Hondo GC, Rio Hondo, Argentina

Winner Kevin Velo 66-67-64-73—270

MC Louis Dobbelaar 75-70—145

MC Denzel Ieremia 74-74—148

MC Tim Stewart 78-74—152

Challenge Tour

SDC Open

Zebula Golf Estate & Spa, Limpopo, South Africa

Winner Clément Sordet 64-66-70-67—267 €35,935

T31 Deyen Lawson 69-65-73-71—278 €2,176

MC Daniel Hillier 77-75—152