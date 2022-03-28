 Aussies on Tour: Percy's helping hand in top-five finish - PGA of Australia

Cameron Percy has flirted with a maiden PGA TOUR title on his way to his best finish in more than a decade at the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic.

Starting the final round tied for fourth, an eagle from deep at the par-5 seventh gave the 47-year-old Victorian a share of the lead and the prospect of improving on his tie for second at the 2010 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

A bogey at the 10th was a setback and despite a late birdie at the par-4 16th Percy was unable to keep pace with eventual champion Chad Ramey, shooting five-under 67 to earn a share of fourth just two shots from the winner.

Headed for an eye operation when he returns home, Percy credited an impromptu putting lesson with roommate for the week, Greg Chalmers, for his strong showing on Sunday.

“I’m rooming with Greg Chalmers and he gave me a putting lesson in the room last night and I putted fantastic,” said Percy, who was tied for eighth at Puntacana two years ago.

“My tempo was all off. It was a blast thing you put on your putter. We hit some putts with that and I was all over the place.

“He goes, ‘No, you’ve got to be two-to-one.’ Hit putts for about 45 minutes and it ran out of battery and it was way better today, so it was good.

“At the start of the week if you said I was going to come fourth, I think I’ll take and not play, but played really nicely today.”

It was a solid week too for Chalmers who shot 70 in the final round to earn a tie for 28th but Aaron Baddeley and Brett Drewitt both missed the cut.

Adam Scott was the lone Aussie to make it out of the group stage at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club in Texas.

Scott fell to eventual runner-up Kevin Kisner 1 down in the Round of 16, Lucas Herbert failing to advance after losing a playoff to Japan’s Takumi Kanaya following wins over Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele.

Queensland’s Sarah Jane Smith displayed her class to earn a share of second at the Epson Tour’s IOA Championship with Minjee Lee’s tie for 23rd the best of the Aussies at the JTBC Classic on the LPGA Tour, 19-year-old Atthaya Thitikul snaring her first LPGA Tour title in a playoff.

Travis Smyth made a Sunday charge on his way to a top-10 finish at the Asian Tour’s The DGC Open at Delhi Golf Club and Wade Ormsby’s tie for 12th led the Australian charge at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters on the DP World Tour.

Results

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas
Final
Scottie Scheffler def. Kevin Kisner 4&3

Round of 16
Kevin Kisner def. Adam Scott 1 up

Round 3 results
Min Woo Lee tied Tom Hoge
Adam Scott def. Jordan Spieth 3&2
Marc Leishman def. Luke List 3&2
Takumi Kanaya def. Lucas Herbert 5&4

Round 2 results
Lucas Herbert def. Xander Schauffele 1 up
Min Woo Lee def. Thomas Pieters 1 up
Adam Scott tied Keegan Bradley                               
Justin Thomas def. Marc Leishman 5&4

Round 1 results
Lucas Herbert def. Tony Finau 4&3
Adam Scott def. Justin Rose 2 up
Kevin Kisner def. Marc Leishman 4&3
Billy Horschel def. Min Woo Lee 3&2

PGA TOUR
Corales Puntacana Championship
Corales Golf Course, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Winner Chad Ramey      70-65-69-67—271           $US666,000
T4          Cameron Percy  71-68-67-67—273           $166,500
T28        Greg Chalmers  73-69-69-70—281           $23,749
MC        Aaron Baddeley 75-69—144
MC        Brett Drewitt     73-72—145

DP World Tour
Commercial Bank Qatar Masters
Doha GC, Doha, Qatar
Winner Ewen Ferguson 67-71-73-70—281           €308,344
T12        Wade Ormsby   68-72-73-72—285           €25,836
T27        Jason Scrivener 72-72-69-74—287           €15,870
MC        Scott Hend         77-69—146
MC        Maverick Antcliff             77-70—147

LPGA Tour
JTBC Classic
Aviara Golf Club, Carlsbad, California
Winner Atthaya Thitikul 69-70-69-64—272
T23        Minjee Lee         69-71-70-71—281
T58        Hannah Green   73-69-74-70—286
T68        Katherine Kirk    71-73-72-72—288
T72        Stephanie Kyriacou         73-69-71-78—291
MC        Sarah Kemp       76-73—149

Asian Tour
The DGC Open
Delhi Golf Club, Delhi, India
Winner Nitithorn Thippong         68-70-70-73—281           $US90,000
T10        Travis Smyth      67-73-79-68—287           $8,240
T15        Kevin Yuan         71-75-72-70—288           $6,208
T28        Cory Crawford  72-74-72-76—294           $4,083
66          Blake Collyer     71-76-78-85—310           $1,300
MC        Will Heffernan  78-72—150
MC        Jack Munro        72-78—150
WD        Ben Eccles          76

Korn Ferry Tour
Lake Charles Championship
Country Club at Golden Nugget, Lake Charles, Louisiana
Winner Trevor Werbylo 70-69-64-63—266           $US135,000
Won on the third hole of sudden-death playoff
T21        Curtis Luck         66-70-69-69—274           $6,312
T21        Ryan Ruffels      70-67-70-67—274           $6,312
T21        Rhein Gibson     66-71-71-66—274           $6,312
T41        Nick Voke           71-69-66-70—276           $3,488
MC        Harrison Endycott           73-71—144
MC        Steven Bowditch             73-74—147

Epson Tour
IOA Championship
Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon, Beaumont, California
Winner Linnea Strom     71-67-67—205
T2          Sarah Jane Smith             69-70-69—208
T47        Amelia Garvey   72-71-73—216
T54        Robyn Choi        76-67-74—217
T64        Hira Naveed       70-74-76—220
MC        Soo Jin Lee         76-71—147
MC        Grace Kim           76-72—148
MC        Gabriela Ruffels 73-76—149
MC        Julienne Soo      76-74—150

PGA TOUR Latinoamerica
Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational
Rio Hondo GC, Rio Hondo, Argentina
Winner Kevin Velo          66-67-64-73—270
MC        Louis Dobbelaar              75-70—145
MC        Denzel Ieremia  74-74—148
MC        Tim Stewart       78-74—152

Challenge Tour
SDC Open
Zebula Golf Estate & Spa, Limpopo, South Africa
Winner Clément Sordet 64-66-70-67—267           €35,935
T31        Deyen Lawson   69-65-73-71—278           €2,176
MC        Daniel Hillier      77-75—152


Headlines at a glance

