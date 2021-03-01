Aussies on Tour: Percy, Kemp record top-10 finishes


Sarah Kemp has recorded her best LPGA Tour finish on American soil and Cameron Percy has logged his second top-10 of the PGA TOUR season in a weekend of strong performances by Aussies on tour around the world.

Starting with Greg Chalmers’ hole-in-one in the opening round of the Puerto Rico Open – his second ace in the event – a host of Australians and Kiwis played their way into contention without being able to close it out.

Cameron Smith tied his career-best score to par through the first 36 holes of an event on TOUR at the WGC-Workday Championship but a Saturday 77 that was derailed by two balls in the water and a triple bogey at the par-4 fifth set him back ahead of the final round.

He tapped back into his recent good form with a 5-under 67 on Sunday to lead the Australian contingent at The Concession Golf Club in a tie for 11th.

Jason Day wore red on Sunday as he joined a group of players in paying tribute to Tiger Woods as he recovers from the serious car accident he was involved in on Monday while Min Woo Lee gave the US an insight into his immense talent to finish in a tie for 28th, returning the equal best score of the third round alongside Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland.

At the concurrent Puerto Rico Open Percy displayed again his proficiency in the island winds as he equalled his second-best result on the PGA TOUR with a tie for seventh at the Grand Reserve Country Club.

One stroke off the lead heading into the final round, Percy made the turn in 1-under but two bogeys in his final five holes saw him end the week at 14-under, five shots back of champion Branden Grace.

“I love playing in the wind because you’ve got to hit the ball properly, with the right fly and all that sort of stuff,” said the Victorian veteran.

“Not only just smash it as far as you can, find it and then smash it again, sort of thing. Like you really got to either draw it, fade it, hit a high, hit it low, hit on the right side of the fairway, to have the better angle, that sort of stuff.

“So that sort of suits me a bit.”

Chalmers’ tie for 22nd was his best PGA TOUR result since the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship with Aaron Baddeley and John Senden the other Aussies to make the cut.

It was a week of great significance too for Kemp whose tie for fifth at the Gainbridge LPGA represents her best finish on American soil since joining the LPGA Tour in 2008.

As Nelly Korda finished three strokes clear at the top at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Florida, Kemp compiled four consistently excellent rounds to end the week at 10-under in her first start for the year.

Runner-up at the 2019 ISPS Handa Vic Open that was co-sanctioned with the LPGA Tour, Kemp’s previous best result in America was a tie for 10th at both the 2011 Safeway Classic and 2010 CVS/Pharmacy LPGA Challenge.

World Golf Championships
Workday Championship at The Concession
The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Florida
T11        Cameron Smith  68-66-77-67—278            $US189,666
T18        Jason Day            71-69-69-72—281            $125,500
T28        Min Woo Lee      74-71-66-72—283            $82,500
T39        Marc Leishman  72-70-74-71—287            $55,000
T41        Jason Scrivener  75-68-70-75—288            $52,500
T52        Wade Ormsby    68-74-78-72—292            $41,500
T54        Adam Scott         72-72-72-77—293            $38,300
T61        Brad Kennedy     81-73-69-73—296            $35,000
70           Lucas Herbert     77-77-74-74—302            $32,500              

PGA TOUR
Puerto Rico Open
Grand Reserve Country Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
T7           Cameron Percy  67-69-67-71—274            $US91,125
T22        Greg Chalmers   66-68-76-68—278            $28,950
T27        Tim Wilkinson     69-68-74-68—279            $22,350
T30        Aaron Baddeley 70-70-71-69—280            $18,780
75           John Senden       70-72-76-73—291            $5,850
MC         Mark Hensby      75-69—144
MC         Rhein Gibson      72-74—146
MC         Robert Allenby   81-77—158

LPGA Tour
Gainbridge LPGA
Lake Nona Golf & Country Club, Orlando, Florida
T2           Lydia Ko               65-69-72-69—275            $US158,959
T5           Sarah Kemp         70-69-70-69—278            $75,659
T36        Gabriela Ruffels 73-70-71-72—286            $11,197
MC         Katherine Kirk     72-76—148
MC         Sarah Jane Smith              75-76—151

Champions Tour
Cologuard Classic
Omni Tucson National, Tucson, Arizona
T58        Rod Pampling     73-75-76—224  


