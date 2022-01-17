 Aussies on Tour: Ormsby’s Asian Order of Merit hopes end - PGA of Australia

Aussies on Tour: Ormsby’s Asian Order of Merit hopes end


South Australian Wade Ormbsy’s hopes of winning the Asian Tour’s Order of Merit for the 2020/21/22 season have been dashed following a tie for eighth at the Singapore International.

Ormsby slipped to second in the standings after he shot four-over for in the penultimate event of the season to finish eight shots behind winner, and new Order of Merit leader, South Korean Joohyung Kim.

The Tour’s season-ending event will also be held in Singapore this week, but Ormsby will not be taking part.

Instead, he will be teeing it up in the DP World Tour’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and he will be trying to put the disappointment of Singapore behind him.

“Fast start today, didn’t finish it off, it always hurts,” Ormsby said on Instagram.

“We go again next week, eyes forward.”

In Hawaii, Cam Davis was the best of the Australians finishing in a share of 27th.

The Sydneysider needed something special in the final round as he began the day six shots off the lead after three consecutive four-under par rounds, but an even-par round of 70 slid him down the leaderboard.

Marc Leishman finished one shot back from Davis after he put together a consistent week, while Cameron Smith and Matt Jones both missed the cut after producing record-breaking performances at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Meanwhile, the Korn Ferry Tour is under way for the first time in 2022 with Aaron Baddeley (T16), Harrison Endycott (T23) and Curtis Luck (T75) all completing their opening rounds this morning.

Results

PGA Tour
Sony Open
Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii
Winner Hideki Matsuyama 66-65-63-63—257     $US1.35m
Won in a playoff
T27        Cam Davis 66-66-66-70—268      $49,250
T36        Marc Leishman 67-68-68-66—269           $35,700
T55        Brett Drewitt 68-67-69-69—273 $17,400
MC        Cameron Percy 67-70—137
MC        Matt Jones 70-68—138
MC        Cameron Smith 67-71—138

Asian Tour
Singapore International
Tanah Merah Country Club, Singapore
Winner Joohyung Kim 72-73-69-70—284              $US180,000
Won in a playoff
T8          Wade Ormsby   72-74-76-70—292           $19,600
T39        Ben Eccles          72-78-73-74—297           $6,028
T48        Travis Smyth      75-75-76-73—299           $4,600
MC        Daniel Fox          76-79—155


