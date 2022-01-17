Aussies on Tour: Ormsby’s Asian Order of Merit hopes end - PGA of Australia

South Australian Wade Ormbsy’s hopes of winning the Asian Tour’s Order of Merit for the 2020/21/22 season have been dashed following a tie for eighth at the Singapore International.

Ormsby slipped to second in the standings after he shot four-over for in the penultimate event of the season to finish eight shots behind winner, and new Order of Merit leader, South Korean Joohyung Kim.

The Tour’s season-ending event will also be held in Singapore this week, but Ormsby will not be taking part.

Instead, he will be teeing it up in the DP World Tour’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and he will be trying to put the disappointment of Singapore behind him.

“Fast start today, didn’t finish it off, it always hurts,” Ormsby said on Instagram.

“We go again next week, eyes forward.”

In Hawaii, Cam Davis was the best of the Australians finishing in a share of 27th.

The Sydneysider needed something special in the final round as he began the day six shots off the lead after three consecutive four-under par rounds, but an even-par round of 70 slid him down the leaderboard.

Marc Leishman finished one shot back from Davis after he put together a consistent week, while Cameron Smith and Matt Jones both missed the cut after producing record-breaking performances at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Meanwhile, the Korn Ferry Tour is under way for the first time in 2022 with Aaron Baddeley (T16), Harrison Endycott (T23) and Curtis Luck (T75) all completing their opening rounds this morning.

Results

PGA Tour

Sony Open

Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii

Winner Hideki Matsuyama 66-65-63-63—257 $US1.35m

Won in a playoff

T27 Cam Davis 66-66-66-70—268 $49,250

T36 Marc Leishman 67-68-68-66—269 $35,700

T55 Brett Drewitt 68-67-69-69—273 $17,400

MC Cameron Percy 67-70—137

MC Matt Jones 70-68—138

MC Cameron Smith 67-71—138

Asian Tour

Singapore International

Tanah Merah Country Club, Singapore

Winner Joohyung Kim 72-73-69-70—284 $US180,000

Won in a playoff

T8 Wade Ormsby 72-74-76-70—292 $19,600

T39 Ben Eccles 72-78-73-74—297 $6,028

T48 Travis Smyth 75-75-76-73—299 $4,600

MC Daniel Fox 76-79—155