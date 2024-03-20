Aussies on Tour: Order of Merit rewards continue in Singapore - PGA of Australia

The top six finishers from last year’s Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit have the chance to become more permanent members of the DP World Tour at this week’s Porsche Singapore Classic.

With 2022/2023 Order of Merit winner David Micheluzzi exempt through a separate category, the top five Order of Merit finishers not otherwise exempt were eligible to enter. Tom Power Horan, Andrew Martin, John Lyras, Michael Hendry and Deyen Lawson have all taken up the opportunity just a week after the 2023/2024 season drew to a close at The National Tournament.

West Australian Jason Scrivener is the only other Australian in the field at Laguna National Golf Resort Club in Singapore, Haydn Barron currently fourth emergency.

Starting with the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and ISPS HANDA Australian Open, Micheluzzi (pictured left with Power Horan) has made five starts on the 2024 DP World Tour season to date, his best result a tie for 16th at the Bahrain Championship.

As the Order of Merit champion, Micheluzzi can plot a relatively full schedule in 2024.

That is not necessarily the case for the likes of Power Horan, Martin, Lyras, Hendry and Lawson.

By finishing in the top three, Power Horan and Martin both have status for the 2024 season but Lyras, Hendry and Lawson will have only individual exemptions for particular tournaments.

Martin will be the first of the Aussies out on course on Thursday at a course with a par-3 17th modelled on the 17th at TPC Sawgrass that was the site of so much drama last week at THE PLAYERS Championship.

The prize on offer this week for a hole-in-one at the 17th 🤩#PorscheSingaporeClassic pic.twitter.com/DVkVpoiiIZ — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) March 19, 2024

Of those who played TPC Sawgrass last week, Aussies Min Woo Lee and Aaron Baddeley and Kiwi Ryan Fox will be joined by Harrison Endycott at the PGA TOUR’s Valspar Championship in Florida.

A week after perhaps the most exacting test on the PGA TOUR each year, players must come to terms with the ‘Snake Pit’ at Innisbrook, a three-hole closing stretch as demanding as any on tour.

Led by HSBC Women’s World champion Hannah Green, there is a strong Aussie presence at the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship in California and Greg Chalmers is one of nine Australians in the field for the Hoag Classic on the Champions Tour.

Chalmers was tied for seventh on debut at the Cologuard Classic, thus earning a start this week in California.

Round 1 tee times AEDT

PGA TOUR

Valspar Championship

Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Cse), Palm Harbor, Florida

12:03am Kevin Tway, Aaron Baddeley, Hayden Buckley

3:50am Aaron Rai, Thomas Detry, Ryan Fox (NZ)

4:12am Peter Malnati, Doug Ghim, Min Woo Lee

5:51am Harrison Endycott, Alejandro Tosti, Joe Highsmith

Defending champion: Taylor Moore

Past Aussie winners: John Senden (2014)

Prize money: $US8.4 million

TV times: Live 11:15pm-9am Thursday; Live 2am-9am Saturday; Live 1am-9am Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

DP World Tour

Porsche Singapore Classic

Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore

10:30am Marco Penge, Andrew Martin, Lorenzo Scalise

10:50am Irvyn Tan, Alejandro Del Rey, John Lyras

11:20am Michael Hendry (NZ), Joshua Berry, Tom Power Horan

11:30am Deyen Lawson, Paul Waring, Niklas Norgaard

12pm Jens Dantorp, Matthew Jordan, Jason Scrivener

4:20pm Daniel Hillier (NZ), Adrian Otaegui, Joost Luiten

4:45pm* Freddy Schott, Filippo Celli, David Micheluzzi

Defending champion: Ockie Strydom

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize money: €2 million

TV times: Live 4pm-9pm Thursday, Friday; Live 2:30pm-6pm Saturday, Sunday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.

LPGA Tour

Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship

Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, California

1am* Robyn Choi, Gina Kim, Polly Mack

1:22am Olivia Cowan, Karis Davidson, Arpichaya Yubol

1:55am* Hannah Green, Brooke Henderson, Nelly Korda

2:06am Carlota Ciganda, Nasa Hataoka, Grace Kim

2:28am Stephanie Kyriacou, Mary Liu, Hee Young Park

6:33am Hannah Darling (a), Maria Fassi, Sarah Kemp

7:39am Gemma Dryburgh, Ryann O’Toole, Gabriela Ruffels

8:01am Nataliya Guseva, Lauren Hartlage, Hira Naveed

Defending champion: Ruoning Yin

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize money: $US2 million

TV times: Live 9am-12pm Friday, Saturday, Sunday on Fox Sports 503; Live 6am-9am Monday on Fox Sports 505 and Kayo.

PGA TOUR Americas

Bupa Championship at Tulum

PGA Riviera Maya, Tulum, Mexico

11:23pm Matthew Anderson, Harry Hillier (NZ), Sam Jean

5:12am Jason Hong, Taylor Funk, Tyler Strafaci

5:23am* Michael Sweeney, Johnny Travale, Charlie Hillier (NZ)

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize money: $US225,000

Challenge Tour

Kolkata Challenge

Royal Calcutta Golf Club, Kolkata, India

12:25pm* Subash Tamang, Daniel Young, Hayden Hopewell

5pm Jiri Zuska, Connor McKinney, Kiet Van Der Weele

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize money: $US300,000

Epson Tour

Atlantic Beach Classic

Atlantic Beach Country Club, Atlantic Beach, Florida

11:22pm Jennifer Chang, Rina Jung, Fiona Xu (NZ)

11:33pm* Haylee Harford, Cassie Porter, Teresa Toscano

11:44pm* Jenny Bae, Amelia Garvey (NZ), Sarah White

4:02pm Su Oh, Alisa Rodriguez, Mariah Stackhouse

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Prize money: $300,000

Champions Tour

Hoag Classic

Newport Beach CC, Newport Beach, California

Australasians in the field: Steven Alker (NZ), Steve Allan, Stuart Appleby, David Bransdon, Greg Chalmers, Richard Green, Mark Hensby, Rod Pampling, John Senden, Michael Wright

Defending champion: Ernie Els

Past Aussie winners: Rodger Davis (2003)

Prize money: $US2 million

TV times: 12pm-1pm Saturday; 12pm-1pm Sunday; Live 9am-11am Monday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo.