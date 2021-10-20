Aussies on Tour: Oh revels in Korean connection - PGA of Australia

In 2019, Su Oh returned to Busan, Republic of Korea for the first time in over 15 years for the BMW Ladies Championship.

By LPGA Tour Media

Oh lived in the area as a young girl until moving to Australia and becoming a citizen, but the 25-year-old said she still treasures her birthplace.

She even remembers visiting LPGA International Busan with her father, then called Asiad Country Club.

“This is one of the golf courses that I’ve been to, but just the driving range with my dad before I actually played golf,” said Oh.

“I was Facetiming my parents and they were like, ‘Oh! That’s that, and that’s that, I know that.’ I think they really wanted to come here.

“They actually couldn’t come two years ago because they were moving houses and it was too hard, and this year was really tough [for them to come], too.”

In the inaugural tournament, Oh finished in a tie for 13th after entering the final round two shots behind the 54-hole leaders. This year, she enters with two top-seven finishes in her past four starts, including a career-best tie for second at the Cambia Portland Classic.

Oh said after the event she secured a quarantine exemption to visit family like her aunt and uncle following the event. Her aunt loves golf, and Oh said she wishes she could follow along outside the ropes this year, but understands the COVID-19 protocols in place for players to compete in the only LPGA Tour event staged in Korea.

“The golf course is a really nice course, every hole is quite different. I think my dad has played this golf course way more than I have,” said Oh.

“It’s just different without the fans. We always get quite a lot, and they’re all very passionate about golf, especially women’s golf more than men, which I really appreciate when coming over here.

“A different sort of crowd. Sometimes you can hear them from a couple of fairways away.

“I don’t think I had a very good finish last year but it’s not very often you see fans going down the fairway. I remember that, so we’ll miss that this year. But hopefully a lot of people are watching.”

Other Australians in the BMW Ladies Championship are world No.6 Minjee Lee, Hannah Green and Sarah Kemp.

Hoping to join them on the LPGA Tour in 2022 are 10 Aussies who have qualified for Stage II of Q School starting in Florida on Thursday.

Like the LPGA Tour the PGA Tour is in Asia this week for the ZOZO Championship in Japan where Matt Jones is the lone Aussie in the field while Queenslanders Scott Hend and Maverick Antcliff will fly the flag at the European Tour’s Mallorca Golf Open in Spain.

Round 1 tee times ADST

PGA Tour

ZOZO Championship

Accordia Golf Narashino CC, Chiba, Japan

12.14pm Matt Jones, Robert Streb, Lanto Griffin

Defending champion: Patrick Cantlay

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Matt Jones

TV schedule: Live 2.30pm-5.30pm Thursday, Friday; Live 2.30pm-6pm Saturday; Live 2.30pm-5.45pm Sunday on Fox Sports 503

LPGA Tour

BMW Ladies Championship

LPGA International Busan, Republic of Korea

10.55am Minjee Lee, Han Sol Ji, Elizabeth Szokol

11.06am* Su Oh, Ye Rim Choi, Jasmine Suwannapura

11.39am* Lydia Ko, Hye-Jin Choi, Sung Hyun Park

12.01pm Sarah Kemp, Ji Hyun Kim, Marina Alex

12.23pm Hannah Green, Ariya Jutanugarn, Ha Na Jang

Defending champion: Ha Na Jang (2019)

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Minjee Lee

TV schedule: Live 1pm-6pm Thursday, Friday on Fox Sports 505; 10am-12pm Sunday on Fox Sports 503; Live 1pm-6pm Sunday on Fox Sports 505

European Tour

Mallorca Golf Open

Golf Santa Ponsa, Balearic Islands, Spain

6.45pm Maverick Antcliff, Zander Lombard, Connor Syme

7.25pm* Ryan Fox, Jorge Campillo, Alejandro Canizares

7.35pm* Scott Hend, Søren Kjeldsen, Sean Crocker

12am* Josh Geary, Lee Slattery, Thomas Aiken

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Scott Hend

TV schedule: Live 10.30pm-3.30am Thursday, Friday; Live 10.30pm-3am Saturday; Live 10pm-2.30am Sunday on Fox Sports 503

Korean PGA Tour

Hana Bank Invitational

Bears Best Cheongna GC, Korea

10am* Junseok Lee

10.10am* Wonjoon Lee

Defending champion: Seo Yo-seop

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Wonjoon Lee

Challenge Tour

Challenge Costa Brava

Empordà Golf, Girona, Spain

Round 2 tee times

6.40pm* Daniel Hillier, Haraldur Magnus, Félix Mory

7.10pm Blake Windred, Jesper Kennegard, Ivan Cantero Gutierrez

11.30pm Dimitrios Papadatos, Jérôme Lando Casanova, Clément Berardo

Defending champion: Inaugural event

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Blake Windred

LET Access Series

Santander Golf Tour Barcelona

Real Club De Golf El Prat, Spain

6.45pm* Kristalle Blum, Justine Dreher, Emma Falcher

Defending champion: Johanna Gustavsson

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction: Kristalle Blum

Champions Tour

Dominion Energy Charity Classic

The Country Club of Virginia, Richmond, Virginia

Australasians in the field: Steven Alker, Stephen Leaney, David McKenzie, Rod Pampling

Defending champion: Phil Mickelson

Past Aussie winners: Nil

Top Aussie prediction:

TV schedule: Live 5am-8am Saturday, Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 503

LPGA and Symetra Tour Qualifying Stage II

Venice, Florida

11pm Soo Jin Lee, Tristyn Nowlin, Karolina Vlckova

11.11pm Stephanie Na, Yu-Chiang Hou (a), Kennedy Swann

11.22pm* Kirsty Hodgkins (a), Alejandra Llaneza, Allie White

3.32am Hira Naveed, Kaley In, Xiaowen Yin (a)

3.32am* Gabriela Ruffels, Milagros Chaves, Natalie Srinivasan

3.54am Stephanie Bunque, Amelia Garvey, Kiira Riihijarvi

4.05am Grace Kim, Marissa Kirkwood, Louise Stahle

4.05am* Emily Mahar, Celine Borge, Abby Herrmann

4.16am* Karis Davidson, Mohan Du, Libby Winans (a)

4.16am* Julienne Soo, Huize Lian, Kenzie Wright